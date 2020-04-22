‘White Lines’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

After the major success of Money Heist, Netflix subscribers have an exciting new series by creator Álex Pinato look forward to in May: the mystery thriller, White Lines. We have everything you need to know about White Lines including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

White Lines is an upcoming Netflix Original mystery thriller created by Álex Pina, the creator of the beloved Original series Money Heist. The thriller series is the second Original by Pina, and there’s plenty more to look forward to after the critically acclaimed writer signed an exclusive output deal with Netflix.

When is the Netflix release date for White Lines?

Álex Pina’s White Lines will be available to stream globally on Netflix on May 15th, 2020.

What is the plot of White Lines?

The synopsis of White Lines has been provided by Netflix:

The body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.

Who are the cast members of White Lines?

Below is the full table of actors confirmed to star in White Lines:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Laura Haddock Guardians of the Galaxy | Transformers: The Last Knight | The Inbetweeners Movie Kika Marta Milans Shazam | High Maintenance | No Tomorrow TBA Juan Diego Botto 1492: Conquest of a Paradise | La Celestina | iHay motivo! TBA Nuno Lopes Lines of Wellington | Saint George | Goodnight Irene TBA Daniel Mays Rogue One | Mr. Nobody | The Bank Job TBA Laurence Fox The Hole | Becoming Jane | Elizabeth: The Golden Age TBA Angela Griffin Coronation Street | Waterloo Road | Cutting It Young Cristobal Guillermo Lasheras If I Hadn’t Met You | Nada Que Perder | Big Band Clan Andreu Calafat Pedro Casablanc B | Isabel | Mar de plástico Conchita Belén López 15 Years and One Day | Holmes & Watson: Madrid Days | Take Me Somewhere Else Juan Miguel Javi Coll Broken Embraces | Sarasate, the King of the Violin | Criminal: Spain Jenny Walker Tallulah Evans Son of Rambow | Penelope | Island West Tanit Ward Jade Alleyne The Lodge | Years and Years | 4 O’Clock Club

Not all of the names of the lead roles have been revealed just yet. Once we learn more we’ll update the above table.

Despite the series being created by Álex Pina, none of the cast members of Money Heist have been cast in White Lines.

When and where did filming take place for White Lines?

Filming took place in the summer of 2019 from June and ran until October 2019.

Production took place on the Balearic Islands, more commonly known by the names of the individual islands such as Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera.

How many episodes will the first season air?

The first season of White Lines will have ten episodes.

Will White Lines be available to stream in 4K?

Certainly. White Lines like most of the latest Originals on Netflix will be available to stream in 4K.

You will need a premium subscription to Netflix to watch White Lines in 4K, along with a 4K device and an internet connection that can maintain a speed of 25 Mbps.

Are you looking forward to the release of White Lines? Let us know in the comments below!