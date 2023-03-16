Will Season 4 of ‘Snowpiercer’ be on Netflix Despite TNT Cancelation?

All aboard for one last time, as Snowpiercer was initially supposed to return for a fourth and final season in 2023 but with the show now canceled at TNT, will Netflix still be carrying it as it does exclusively with seasons 1 to 3?

Based on the 2013 movie by Bong Joon-ho and the 1982 French graphic novel, Snowpiercer follows the resident of a train that perpetually travels around the globe. The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Sean Bean, and Alison Wright and began airing on TNT in 2020.

In case you didn’t know, since season 1, Netflix has carried Snowpiercer internationally as a Netflix Original. Better yet, every season thus far has seen weekly episodes drop onto the service.

Now, the show was originally renewed for a fourth and final season. That fourth season began filming in late March 2022 and wrapped up in August 2022.

It was then in January 2023 we got the bombshell news that season 4 was not going to be airing on TNT but that Tomorrow Studios, the production company behind the show, was looking to shop it elsewhere.

The reason behind the cancelation was a mixture of reasons, but primarily because Warner Bros. Discovery had been slowly moving its scripted series off of TNT or even canceling them outright, and it turns out Snowpiercer fell in the latter camp. It also came at a time when Warner Bros Discovery was canceling numerous projects and pulling others from its streaming platforms.

The show was even dropped from HBO Max and is currently not available to stream in the United States.

Another high-profile TNT show, Obliterated by the creators of Cobra Kai, moved to Netflix and is scheduled to release in 2023.

The underlying rights to the series were picked up by Tomorrow Studios, but it’s been unclear how their efforts to find a new home have gone now a couple of months later.

Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein, CEO/Partner, and Becky Clements, President/Partner, told Deadline, “We love Snowpiercer and believe season four completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare. We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise,”

Will Snowpiercer season 4 head to Netflix?

As it stands, no.

Our understanding is that Netflix is not obligated to carry the show’s fourth season, given that it’s not aired or been fully completed.

Of course, Netflix makes sense as a home for season 4, given it holds the international license, but as it stands, there’s no news on whether Netflix will be that future home. As time passes, the likelihood of it happening becomes increasingly small.

Netflix will remain the home to Snowpiercer seasons 1-3 for the foreseeable future, with most regions now having the rights to the series until March 29th, 2032.

Of course, if anything changes or develops, we’ll keep you posted.

Were you hoping a fourth season of Snowpiercer would be coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.