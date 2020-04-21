2 books down, The Last Kids on Earth is already growing to be one of the most popular shows amongst young subscribers. But when will Book 3 be coming to Netflix? Fans will be delighted to learn that Book 3, The Nightmare King, will be coming to Netflix in 2020.

The Last Kids on Earth is a Netflix Original children’s animated series based on the books of the same name by author Max Brallier. The series stars the likes of Nick Wolfhard, Mark Hamil and Rosario Dawson.

Orphan, Jack Sullivan, and his group of friends bring the fun to the apocalypse fighting zombies, mutant creatures and eating junk food.

Has The Last Kids on Earth been renewed by Netflix?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 21/04/2020)

If you’ve watched all of Book 2 on Netflix, you’ll know by now that The Last Kids on Earth has already been renewed for Book 3.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the children’s animated series has already been renewed, given that there are even more books to cover, not to mention the show’s growing popularity amongst subscribers.

When will The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 be on Netflix?

A release date has yet to be confirmed by Netflix but we can speculate on when we can expect to see Book 3 arrive.

According to awn.com two seasons are scheduled to be released in 2020, and considering we’ve already received book 2 in April, it would be safe to assume we’ll see Book 3 release in the Fall.

For Netflix’s Halloween line-up we’re expecting to see Book 3 drop October 2020.

How many episodes will Book 3 feature?

It’s unlikely that Netflix will drop the number of episodes for Book 3, so expect to see another round of ten episodes to enjoy.

Which novel will Book 3 cover?

Book 3 will cover the events of The Last Kids on Earth and the Nightmare King.

The synopsis of The Nightmare King is as follows:

Jack’s friends make a startling discovery: they may not be the last kids on earth, after all. This is great news for everyone… except Jack. Once they’ve found other humans, his friends won’t stick around for long! Jack’s only hope for keeping things the way they are is to prove that everything here is perfect, life is crazy fun, and nothing else could be any better. One problem: it’s hard convincing his friends that everything is great when they’re being hunted by a monstrous Nightmare King and an ancient evil who won’t rest until Earth has been devoured. Crud! Maybe life after the monster apocalypse is more complicated than Jack thought…

How many books are there left to cover of The Last Kids on Earth?

At the time of writing a total of five books have been published, with a sixth book scheduled for release sometime in 2020.

The Last Kids on Earth (2015)

The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade (2016)

The Last Kids on Earth and the Nightmare King (2017

The Last Kids on Earth and the Cosmic Beyond (2018)

The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade (2019)

The Last Kids on Earth: June’s Wild Flight (2020)

The sixth book, June’s Wild Flight, will take place between the events of The Midnight Blade, and the upcoming sixth chapter of the story, likely to be released sometime in 2021.

There’s lots more to look forward to from The Last Kid’s on Earth in the future.

Is there a video game planned for The Last Kids on Earth?

The untitled tie-in video game for The Last Kids on Earth is scheduled to be released sometime in 2021.

We’ve learned little information on the video-game but we expect fans will love what Outright Games have in store for you.

Are you looking forward to the release of Book 3 of The Last Kids on Earth on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.