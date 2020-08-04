When will ‘Transformers: War for Cybertron’ Part 2 be on Netflix?

The War for Cybertron has finally arrived and after an impressive first chapter on Netflix, fans are already looking forward to Chapter Two, Earth Rise. Netflix hasn’t revealed the release date for War for Cybertron: Earth Rise, but we’ll be keeping track of all the latest news, including, what to expect, new cast members, and the Netflix release date.

Transformers: War for Cybertron is a Netflix Original animated series based on the popular Hasbro toy franchise, Transformers, and the toyline War for Cybertron. Production of the series has been handled by the makers of RWBY, Rooster Teeth, and the Japanese animation studio Polygon Pictures.

The series has already been very well received by fans and critics alike, in particular, it has been praised for its fantastic animation, cast, and showcasing darker elements of the Transformers we’ve never seen before.

When will Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earth Rise be on Netflix?

At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation from Netflix on the release date of Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earth Rise. We do, however, know that the series will return sometime in the near future.

A press release from the official Transformers fansite revealed that Rooster Teeth is working with creative consultancy Horseless Cowboy to bring more voice acting talent to the series.

In the press release, the following was said:

Rooster Teeth and Horseless Cowboy are anticipating a great response from fans for the premiere of the first episode of the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy. The final two parts of the trilogy will be released on Netflix in the near future.

The term “near future” is somewhat ambiguous, but we can assume this means in the next 12-18 months.

We can expect to learn more soon.

What can we expect from Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earth Rise?

*potential spoilers for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earth Rise*

As the title of the next chapter suggests, the Autobots will be leaving Cybertron and exploring the galaxy for the Allspark. Their search will eventually bring them to Earth, and in the process will lead Megatron and the Decepticons to the planet too.

With the Allspark removed from Cybertron, the homeworld of the Transformers is on a countdown to destruction. Without its power, we’ll begin to see its impact on the world, and the Autobots, and Decepticons left behind. It will be a race against time to find the Allspark, and whoever does first will hold the fate of Cybertron in their hands.

In an interview with Hasbro Pulse, executive producer of the series, F.J. Desanto went into great detail as to what to expect from the next chapter of War for Cybertron. Be warned, the interview does reveal some spoilers for the upcoming chapter Earthrise.

How many episodes can we expect for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earth Rise?

Like the previous chapter Siege, Earth Rise will have a total of 6 episodes.

Can we expect to see new Transformers in Earth Rise?

As we previously mentioned above, Horseless Cowboy, a creative consultancy, has been working with Rooster Teeth, providing talent, and voice recording services for the trilogy.

It’s unclear if the press release means we’ll be seeing an entirely brand new cast, or they will be providing more talent for any further roles in the upcoming chapters.

The Transformers fan-site has reached out for clarity on the situation.

Regardless of the casting situation, we can definitely expect to see plenty of new and exciting Transformers in Earth Rise.

Autobots

Decepticons

Are you excited for the release of Transformers: War for Cybertron on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!