Dune, one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, is about to land in theatres across the world. However, many Netflix subscribers are intrigued by whether or not Dune will eventually make its way to the streaming service. If you’re a US subscriber, bad luck, however, if you live outside of the US there’s a chance Dune will be available to stream from your Netflix library in the near future.

Dune is a Science Fiction action-adventure movie directed by Denis Villeneuve and is based on the beloved novel of the same name by author Frank Herbert. The second movie adaptation of Dune has been decades in the making and is the first since 1984.

In order to save his family and preserve the future of his people, Paul Atreides travels to the most dangerous planet in the universe in order to protect the most precious and sought-out resource by humanity.

Will Dune be coming to Netflix US?

As a movie that is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, there is extremely little chance that Dune will ever come to Netflix US. This is because Dune is being released on the streaming service HBO Max, alongside its theatrical release in the USA.

Dune will premiere on HBO Max on October 21st, 2021 at 3 PM Pacific Daylight Time, or 6 PM Eastern Daylight Time. For anyone who will prefer to watch Dune in theatres can do so from October 22nd, 2021.

Will Dune be coming to Netflix in other regions?

Outside of the US, Dune will likely make its way to regions such as the UK, Australia, and Canada.

First of all, in the UK, Dune will first be available to stream on Sky. Sky customers will need a Sky Cinema subscription in order to stream Dune. Alternatively, NOW TV customers will also be able to stream Dune, which will also require a Sky Movies subscription. Once Dune has spent its limited number of months on Sky, it will eventually be available to stream on Netflix UK.

In Australia, Warner recently extended its output deal with Nine Entertainments streaming service Stan, however, this does not include the first pay window for the latest theatrical releases. This means that there’s a significant chance that Netflix Australia will pick up Dune sometime in Q3 of 2022.

In Canada, Dune will be exclusively available to stream on Crave, the country’s equivalent of HBO Max.

Would you like to see Dune available to stream on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!