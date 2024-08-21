Anya Taylor-Joy Sets Fourth Major Netflix Project with ‘How To Kill Your Family’

Netflix UK is announcing a slew of new projects today and among the new titles is a new 8-part thriller series based on the Bella Mackie novel in which Anya Tayor-Joy will play the lead role of Grace Bernard.

Emma Moran is behind the project, having previously worked on Extraordinary for Hulu. Sid Gentle Films (Killing Eve) and Taylor-Joy’s LadyKiller Productions are producing the series for Netflix.

The plot of the best-selling novel revolves around Grace Bernard, a 28-year-old woman, who finds herself in jail for a murder she didn’t commit, despite having successfully carried out the complex and calculated murders of six family members as part of a revenge plot against her absentee millionaire father who had rejected her dying mother’s pleas for help. Although she feels some sadness that no one will ever know the full extent of her elaborate operation, she is content with getting away with it and harbors no regret for her actions.

As mentioned, this marks Taylor-Joy’s fourth major project with Netflix, following her debut in the 2016 biopic Barrie, her voice role in 2019 with the beloved puppet series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and, of course, her role as Beth Harmon in the 2020 limited series The Queen’s Gambit.

This is one of a slew of announcements from Netflix’s UK account today as it announces a bunch of news at the Edinburgh TV Festival. On the documentary side, Netflix has announced new series covering Take That, Gordon Ramsey, Barry Hearn, and Victoria Beckham. On the scripted side, Netflix UK announced it has already given a season 2 renewal to Black Doves, the new Kiera Knightley series that will debut in late 2024. On the reality side, they confirmed our earlier reporting that Love is Blind UK has been greenlit for a second season.

Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Emma Moran serve as executive producers on the project with the author of the book serving as co-executive producer.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s adaptation of How To Kill Your Family? Let us know down below.