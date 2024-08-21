Netflix News and Previews

Anya Taylor-Joy Sets Fourth Major Netflix Project with ‘How To Kill Your Family’

The new thriller series is the actresses big return to Netflix following The Queen's Gambit four years ago.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Anya Taylor Joy Netflix Series How To Kill Your Family

Picture via Netflix UK

Netflix UK is announcing a slew of new projects today and among the new titles is a new 8-part thriller series based on the Bella Mackie novel in which Anya Tayor-Joy will play the lead role of Grace Bernard.

Emma Moran is behind the project, having previously worked on Extraordinary for Hulu. Sid Gentle Films (Killing Eve) and Taylor-Joy’s LadyKiller Productions are producing the series for Netflix. 

The plot of the best-selling novel revolves around Grace Bernard, a 28-year-old woman, who finds herself in jail for a murder she didn’t commit, despite having successfully carried out the complex and calculated murders of six family members as part of a revenge plot against her absentee millionaire father who had rejected her dying mother’s pleas for help. Although she feels some sadness that no one will ever know the full extent of her elaborate operation, she is content with getting away with it and harbors no regret for her actions. 

As mentioned, this marks Taylor-Joy’s fourth major project with Netflix, following her debut in the 2016 biopic Barrie, her voice role in 2019 with the beloved puppet series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and, of course, her role as Beth Harmon in the 2020 limited series The Queen’s Gambit

How To Kill Your Family Book Cover

Picture: Bella

This is one of a slew of announcements from Netflix’s UK account today as it announces a bunch of news at the Edinburgh TV Festival. On the documentary side, Netflix has announced new series covering Take That, Gordon Ramsey, Barry Hearn, and Victoria Beckham. On the scripted side, Netflix UK announced it has already given a season 2 renewal to Black Doves, the new Kiera Knightley series that will debut in late 2024. On the reality side, they confirmed our earlier reporting that Love is Blind UK has been greenlit for a second season.

Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Emma Moran serve as executive producers on the project with the author of the book serving as co-executive producer. 

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s adaptation of How To Kill Your Family? Let us know down below. 

Recommended

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024

15 Great Movies to Watch Before They Depart Netflix at the End of August 2024

15 Great Movies to Watch Before They Depart Netflix at the End of August 2024

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 19th to 25th, 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 19th to 25th, 2024