Romantic comedies are a relic of the past when it comes to theatrical releases but hoping to revive the genre is Julia Roberts and George Clooney. They star in the new movie Ticket to Paradise. Will the movie head to Netflix? The answer is yes, but when depends on where you live.

Directed by Ol Parker, the new rom-com from Universal Pictures is about a divorced couple who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The movie was released in theaters with mixed reviews from critics and positive reviews from audiences. The movie has also grossed just under $100 million at the box office at the time of writing.

Ticket to Paradise will head to Netflix US in 2026

Yes, that’s right, you’ll have a four-year wait to watch Ticket to Paradise on Netflix US.

A deal struck back in 2021 means that the 2022 slate will head to Netflix. In the deal announcement, here’s what it states:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

Other Universal movies headed to Netflix US in 2026 include Jurassic World: Dominion, Ambulance, The Northmen, and Nope.

Netflix has two other deals with Universal Pictures that behave differently from the live-action movies.

Animation movies from DreamWorks and Illumination come to Netflix within a year after their theatrical releases, and Universal 1440 movies release day and date on Netflix alongside their VODrelease.

Where will Ticket to Paradise stream in the US before heading to Netflix?

Before heading to Netflix, the movie will wind up on at least two streamers as part of the pay-1 18-month window, which used to reside with HBO.

Following its theatrical window, the movie will head to Peacock Premium first.

After residing there for four months, it’ll head to Prime Video for an exclusive period before returning to Peacock.

Will Ticket to Paradise be on Netflix internationally?

In the immediate future, some central Europeon regions will receive the movie within a few months of its theatrical debuts based on the addition of The 355 to the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romanic, and Slovakia earlier this year.

Netflix in South Korea is receiving new Universal movies around a year following its theatrical debut, which would mean they will receive Ticket to Paradise in 2023.

For most Netflix users in countries like Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, and the United Kingdom, you’re receiving new Universal movies around 2 and a half years following their theatrical release. That means you won’t see it on Netflix until at least 2024.

In the meantime, if you need some George Clooney in your life, you can watch him in The Midnight Sky and My Next Guest Need No Introduction with David Letterman.

Will you be checking out Ticket to Paradise in theaters or waiting for the movie to head to streaming? Let us know in the comments.