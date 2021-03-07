Will ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ be on Netflix?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max later in March 2021 but if you live outside the US, will you be able to catch the movie on Netflix? Despite the fact that previous DC movies have hit Netflix in many regions, Zack Snyder’s Justice League almost certainly won’t be on Netflix.

Now you may be thinking, “come on guys this is just clickbait – of course, the new Justice League won’t be on Netflix” and we’d be with you if it wasn’t the number of people reaching out to us to find out whether it’d be available. After all, HBO Max is currently limited to the US and while international plans are on the cards, that’s still later this year for some and further away for many more.

So the short answer to the question you’re here for is no. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will not be on Netflix and instead, you have two options. Of course, in the US, we’ve already said it’ll be on HBO Max from March 18th. For everywhere else, you have two options (depending on what level of lockdown you’re in). You can either PVOD meaning you’ll have to use a service like iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video or something equivalent to pay and rent or visit the cinema.

In a couple of instances with Warner-produced movies, there had been rumors about Netflix picking up international rights to some of the big movies coming to Max this year (Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune being the two big ones) no such rumors has been true for Justice League.

For those in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Turkey, you can currently find the original Justice League on Netflix right now to get ready for the release.

Of course, Zack Snyder fans globally have good reason to keep a Netflix subscription handy. His long-awaited Army of the Dead movie releases on Netflix this May and from initial pictures and trailers, it certainly looks like one of Netflix’s biggest blockbusters to date.

