‘Wingwomen’ Mélanie Laurent’s French Crime-Comedy is Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Mélanie Laurent stars and directs in her Netflix movie, Wingwomen. Coming to Netflix in November 2023, we’ve got everything you need to know about Wingwomen, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Wingwomen is an upcoming French Netflix Original crime comedy movie directed by Mélanie Laurent. The film was written by Cedric Anger and Christophe Deslandes. Jérôme Mulot, Florent Ruppert, and Bastien Vives are also listed as writers.

The film was produced by the French Production studio Gaumont, which is represented by producer Guillaume Colboc. Sidonie Dumas and Marc Vadé are as listed as producers.

When is the Wingwomen Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the official teaser trailer we can now confirm that Wingwomen will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023.

What is the plot of Wingwomen?

The synopsis for Wingwomen has been sourced from IMDb;

Alex and Carole, friends since childhood, are now (literal) partners in crime. But the heist to steal the Ingres painting The Grande Odalisque from the Louvre in Paris is too much for the duo to handle, so they bring in Clarence, a bureaucrat’s son with a price on his head by a Mexican drug cartel and, more importantly, an arms dealer. Next is Sam, a stunt motorcyclist and boxer by trade, who proves trigger-happy with tranquilizer darts. Using soda can smoke bombs, rocket launchers, and hang gliders, Alex, Carole, and Sam set off a set of circumstances that results in a battle with the French Special Forces, and their partnership, which was on the rocks, will never be the same again.

Who are the cast members of Wingwomen?

Mélanie Laurent plays the role of Carole. Laurent is most well known for her role as Shosanna in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. She also played Alma Dray in Now You See Me. For Netflix, she has starred in films such as Operation Finale, 6 Underground, Oxygen, and Murder Mystery 2.

Adèle Exarchopoulos plays the role of Alex. This will be the actress’s first role in a Netflix Original movie or series. She is most well known for her role as Adèle in Blue Is the Warmest Colour.

Manon Bresch plays the role of Sam. Bresch has starred in two Netflix series, Mortell and Grown Ups.

Félix Moati (Father and Son), Isabelle Adjani (Possession), Philippe Katerine (Sink or Swim), LucieLaffin (Cannes Confidential), and Leona D’Huy (The Gray Man) make up the remaining cast members.

What is the movie run time?

We can confirm that Wingwomen has a runtime of 114 minutes.

When and where was Wingwomen filmed?

Filming reportedly began in September 2022, and came to an end by later January 2023.

The only listed film location is Paris, France.

Are you looking forward to watching Wingwomen on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!