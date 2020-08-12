August only feels like it just arrived, but we can already look ahead to what’s coming to Netflix soon. Here’s your first look at what’s coming to Netflix Canada in September 2020.

We also have a more in-depth preview for the upcoming Netflix Originals arriving in September 2020.

The list below isn’t the full number of titles coming to Netflix Canada in September 2020. We’ll continue to update you with all of the exciting new movies and tv series arriving soon.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Please Note: The list below only applies to Netflix in Canada.

September Dates TBA

Enola Holmes (2020) N – Mystery drama based on the Enola Holmes novels, starring Millie Bobby Brown.

– Mystery drama based on the Enola Holmes novels, starring Millie Bobby Brown. Mighty Express (Season 1) N – Netflix’s new animated series from the creators of Paw Patrol.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 1st

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) – The final-final cut of James Cameron’s classic sci-fi tale.

– The final-final cut of James Cameron’s classic sci-fi tale. Borgen (3 Seasons) – Highly rated Danish drama starring Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk

– Highly rated Danish drama starring Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) N – A dual-language stand up special presented in English and Spanish.

– A dual-language stand up special presented in English and Spanish. Heidi (Season 2) – Japanese anime series inspired by a classic Swiss tale.

– Japanese anime series inspired by a classic Swiss tale. Hercules (2014) – Mythical adventure starring Dwayne Johnson

– Mythical adventure starring Dwayne Johnson Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – The fifth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, Owen and Claire race against time to save the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar as an active volcano threatens to re-extinct the ancient creatures.

Number Blocks (Season 1) – Children’s educational series

– Children’s educational series Power Players (Season 2) – Animated superhero series

– Animated superhero series Saturday Night Fever (1977) – Classic 70s musical starring Jon Travolta and Karen Lynn Gorney.

Skyscraper (2018) – Disaster thriller starring Dwayne Johnson.

– Disaster thriller starring Dwayne Johnson. The First Purge (2018) – Taking you back to the start of America’s greatest tradition.

– Taking you back to the start of America’s greatest tradition. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) – Police comedy starring Leslie Nielsen as inept police detective Frank Drebin.

– Police comedy starring Leslie Nielsen as inept police detective Frank Drebin. The Next Karate Kid (1994) – The fourth installment of the beloved coming-of-age martial arts franchise.

– The fourth installment of the beloved coming-of-age martial arts franchise. Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue (2019) – New adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine and friends.

– New adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine and friends. True: Friendship Day (2020) N – Animated Kids special set in the True World

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 2nd

Freaks: You’re One of Us (2020) N – German superhero drama about a working-class mother who discovers her latent powers has been suppressed by medication her entire life.

– German superhero drama about a working-class mother who discovers her latent powers has been suppressed by medication her entire life. Venom (2018) – Superhero drama starring Tom Hardy as one of Spider-Man’s greatest rogues, Venom.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 3rd

Love, Guaranteed (2020) N – Rom-com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as a small-time lawyer tasked with helping her client sue a dating website that guarantees love.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 4th

Away (Season 1) N – Sci-fi series starring Hilary Swank as an astronaut on a dangerous mission to Mars.

– Sci-fi series starring Hilary Swank as an astronaut on a dangerous mission to Mars. The Blacklist (Season 7) – Popular crime-thriller series starring James Spader and Megan Boone.

– Popular crime-thriller series starring James Spader and Megan Boone. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N – Horror thriller based on Iain Reid’s highly acclaimed novel.

– Horror thriller based on Iain Reid’s highly acclaimed novel. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) N – DreamWorks latest adventure set in the Spirit franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 6th

Undercover (Season 2) N – Dutch crime-thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 7th

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2) – Kids animated series focused on the adventures of the Autobot Bumblebee.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 8th

A Star is Born (2018) – Smash hit musical starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

– Smash hit musical starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper StarBeam (Season 2) N – Children’s animated adventure

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 9th

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1) N – Crime docuseries centered around the small Spanish coastal town of La Línea, the hotbed for European drug trafficking.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 10th

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N – Teen musical drama about a young girl with a passion for music forms a band with 3 ghosts who have been dead for 25 years.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 11th

Family Business (Season 2) N – French comedy series

– French comedy series The Duchess (Season 1) N – Comedy series from Canadian stand-up comedienne Katherine Ryan.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 16th

The Devil All the Time (2020) N – A star-studded Thriller feature starring the likes of Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Riley Keough.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N – Fantasy anime series set in the beloved Capcom video-game Dragon’s Dogma.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 18th

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N – Animated adventure from the DreamWorks team that takes place during the events of Jurassic World.

– Animated adventure from the DreamWorks team that takes place during the events of Jurassic World. Ratched (Season 1) N – Ryan Murphy’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series starring Sarah Paulson as the infamous Nurse Ratched.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 29th

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) N – The sequel to Jean-Claude Van Damme’s 1995 classic.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada in September 2020? Let us know in the comments below!