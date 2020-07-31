Best Horror Movies on Netflix According to IMDb & RottenTomatoes

Finding a good horror movie on Netflix is often a tiresome affair. There’s so many B-rated horror movies available that it’s often hard finding the best horror on Netflix. So we’ve sifted through the library and compared against IMDb and RottenTomato scores to find the best horror movies currently on Netflix.

Apart from the daily top ten lists, Netflix doesn’t provide performance information or ratings. So, if you want to find out whether your latest streaming pick is well-received, you have to turn to other platforms like Rotten Tomatoes or IMDb (or What’s On Netflix, of course).

So, using a couple of our most trusted resources, we’ve put together this list of highly ranked horror movies on Netflix. As well as a couple of cult classics, we found some lesser-known titles, too. So, whether you’re a horror newbie or you’ve seen (almost) all of them, there should be something for everyone.

Note: this list applies to Netflix USA. Availability in other regions varies considerably.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

IMDb: 8.6

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Antony Hopkins as Hannibal Lector is the ultimate horror baddie. He strikes the perfect balance between charming and creepy, and his rapport with Jodie Foster’s Clarice Starling is absolutely mesmerizing. An undeniable classic.

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

IMDb: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Created by Mexican horror director, Guillermo del Toro, this dark and twisted fantasy piece is another classic. Set in Spain just after the Spanish Civil War, the movie weaves historical events with mythological figures and themes to explore morality.

The Evil Dead (1981)

IMDb: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

One of the more retro titles on the list. Five students head to a remote cabin for vacation. But, of course, things don’t go quite as planned. Expect plenty of demons and evil spirits.

Train to Busan (2016)

IMDb: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Much of this South Korean action-horror takes place on a train to Busan while a zombie apocalypse rages outside.

The Wicker Man (1973)

IMDb: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Get out of here with your Nicholas Cage remake. We’re talking about the original folk horror movie, starring Edward Woodward and Christopher Lee.

Tucker & Dale Vs Evil (2011)

IMDb: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Technically this one’s a horror-comedy, but it performs very well among fans and critics alike. It’s gory but light-hearted, with some scary moments thrown in too.

The Witch (2015)

IMDb: 6.9

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

This creepy supernatural horror follows the strange events that befall a Puritan family in 1600s New England. It’s so good, it’s even one of the critics’ top 100 horrors on Rotten Tomatoes.

Creep (2014)

IMDb: 6.9

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

This found-footage horror is based on director Patrick Brice’s experiences with Craigslist. Trust us, it’s creepy.

Hush (2016)

IMDb: 6.6

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Sometimes silence is the scariest sound of all. From Google:

A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window.

The Invitation (2015)

IMDb: 6.6

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Imagine your ex-wife invites you to a dinner party. Would you go?

That’s exactly what happens to Will, played by Logan Marshall-Green. However, as the night unfolds the past comes back to haunt Will. It seems like a friendly catch-up isn’t quite what his ex-wife has on the cards…

It Comes At Night (2017)

IMDb: 6.2

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

A highly infectious disease ravages society. Sound familiar?

This post-apocalyptic horror follows a close-knit family as they hide deep in the woods in an attempt to escape the virus.

So there you have it! If you’re looking for a highly-commended horror movie to watch on Netflix, this list should give you plenty of inspiration to get started.

What’s your favorite horror movie on Netflix? Leave us your recommendations in the comments.