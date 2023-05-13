Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: May 13th 2023

There’s a great selection of new TV shows to watch on Netflix this weekend. This week has seen the addition of Black Knight, an exciting new dystopian thriller, the return of the Justice League animated series, the final season of Ultraman, a fabulous new season of Queer Eye, and a true crime docuseries.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Article Continues Below...

Black Knight (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-Heon, Kang You-seok, Esom

We’ve had to wait patiently for the arrival of Black Knight, the exciting new Korean action series from Project318. 22023 has already been a strong year for K-dramas, and hopefully, Black Knight will be another excellent showcase of why Netflix continues to invest billions of dollars into content from the Korean peninsula.

In 2071, where people depend on respirator masks to breathe. Only one percent of the human race has survived, and a strict social stratification has been established in the deserted lands of the Korean Peninsula. Delivery drivers play a crucial role within this system, and for refugees, becoming a delivery driver is their only hope for survival.

Ultraman (Season 3) N

Episodes: 31

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Ryohei Kimura, Takuya Eguchi, Megumi Han, Hideyuki Tanaka, Sumire Morohoshi

Fans of Ultraman were subjected to an extremely long wait between the first and second seasons of Ultraman. However, the wait for the third has been much kinder.

Set several years after the first Ultraman series, Shin Hayata, now a defense minister, has no memories of how he became Ultraman and saved the world from the Kaijus. Matsushiro Ide, his former personnel in the Science Patrol, tries to help him recover his memories in order to assist the Science Patrol eliminate new threats from the aliens. When the alien Bemular finds out that Hayata’s son, Shinjirou, starts showing superhuman strength, the Science Patrol risks everything to give Shinjirou the top-secret Ultrasuit to fight Bemular and save the world once again.

Queer Eye (Season 7) N

Episodes: 59

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

The Fab Five return for some beignets in the incredible city of New Orleans! This season, the boys will be helping transform seven heroes.

Justice League & Justice League Unlimited (4 Seasons)

Episodes: 81

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 21 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Conroy, George Newbern, Michael Rosenbaum, Susan Eisenberg, Carl Lumbly

While some of the live-action DC movies leave a lot to be desired, there’s no denying the dominance that DC Animation has had on children and adults alike since the 90s. In particular one of the best-animated shows from the superhero brand has been The Justice League, which has seen some of the most famous stories of the franchise brought to the small screen.

Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 1) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: Crime, Documentary | Runtime: 68 Minutes

If you’re looking for your next true crime fix, then Netflix has the perfect series for you this weekend. Following the officers of South Carolina’s sheriff department, as they investigate all of the missing persons who disappeared under strange and troubling circumstances.

What TV shows have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!