Netflix has made a massive push into animated movies over the past few years and some of the benefits of these efforts can be found right now. Here’s an overview of every Netflix Original animated movie released thus far.

There are a few notable omissions here. For example, Big Fish & Begonia is a Netflix Original in Japan and Latin America. Kung Fu Panda 3 was distributed by Netflix in Japan.

Without further ado, here’s every Netflix Original animated movie released so far:

Note: this is listed in descending release date order.

The Willoughbys

Director: Kris Pearn, Cory Evans

Runtime: 90 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Released on Netflix: April 22nd, 2020

This family adventure movie that sees young siblings team up to send their parents on vacation and have free rein to the house.

Among the impressive voice cast for The Willoughbys include Will Forte, Martin Short, Alessia Cara, Jane Krakowski and Ricky Gervais.

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure

Director: Zsolt Pálfi

Runtime: 70 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Released on Netflix: March 27th, 2020

Note: Only a Netflix Original outside of Hungary

This movie arrived on Netflix to very little fanfare with only 61 reviews having been submitted on IMDb.

The Hungarian movie is about a small hero who teams up with his friends to fight a threat to the lake.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Director: Will Becher, Richard Phelan

Runtime: 86 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Released on Netflix: February 14th, 2020

Note: Only a Netflix Original in the US, Canada and Latin America

Shaun the Sheep is a popular spin-off character from the world of Wallace and Grommit.

This is the second full Shaun the Sheep movie and was distributed by Netflix but did get a limited theatrical release.

The adventure sees an alien crash land near Mossy Bottom Farm and its down to Shaun to help and find a way home for the visitor.

I Lost My Body

Director: Jérémy Clapin

Runtime: 81 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Released on Netflix: November 29th, 2020

Note: Only a Netflix Original outside of France and Turkey

Besides Klaus, I Lost My Body is the only other Netflix Original animated feature to receive an Oscar nomination.

The French production is about a young man in love and a severed hand trying to cross town and find his owner.

It’s got rave reviews from critics and audiences adored this title too. If you’re in the mood for an adult animated title, this is the one to watch.

Klaus

Director: Sergio Pablos, Carlos Martínez López

Runtime: 96 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Released on Netflix: November 15th, 2019

Netflix’s first animated feature for Christmas is not only one of the best Netflix animated movies but perhaps one of the finest Christmas movies ever produced.

The wholesome movie is about a postman who is relocated to a remote location and must fulfill his post quota to return home. He finds help via a talented craftsman.

It’s one of the first animated titles for Netflix to get nominated for an Oscar and will likely be an annual tradition for millions.

Among the voice cast for the English dub include Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, Rashida Jones and Will Sasso.

Angela’s Christmas

Director: Damien O’Connor

Runtime: 30 mins

Release Date: November 30th, 2018

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Note: Only a Netflix Original in the US, Sweden and Japan

Although Klaus was the first feature-length Christmas movie for Netflix, Angela’s Christmas was the first animated special for Netflix.

The Irish production arrived just in time for Christmas and it’s about a young girl who goes on an adventure to rescue baby Jesus to give him a new home.

Gnome Alone

Director: Peter Lepeniotis

Runtime: 85 mins

Release Date: October 19th, 2018

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Gnome Alone is a Canadian production that originally released back in 2017. It wasn’t until October 2018 until Netflix managed to scoop up the license.

The kids movie is about a young girl who teams up with garden gnomes to stop the world being taken over by aliens.

Among the big voice cast lineup for Gnome Alone includes Becky G, Josh Peck, Olivia Holt, George Lopez, Patrick Stump, and David Koechner.

Next Gen

Director: Kevin R. Adams, Joe Ksander

Runtime: 106 mins

Release Date: September 7th, 2018

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

This 3D animated adventure sees an unlikely friendship between a girl and a top-secret robot.

One notable fact about Next Gen is that it’s one of the few animated features made solely in Blender.

Among the voice cast for Next Gen includes John Krasinski, Charlyne Yi, Jason Sudeikis, Michael Peña, David Cross and Constance Wu.

White Fang

Director: Alexandre Espigares

Runtime: 85 mins

Release Date: July 6th, 2018

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Note: Only a Netflix Original outside of France

Based on the animated hit that carries the same name before it, this French update released to good reviews who praised it on its updated visuals while retelling the timeless tale.

It’s about a young wolf who is serving under three very different types of masters.

Although the 3D animation used isn’t the most sophisticated it does the job nicely.

The Little Prince

Director: Mark Osborne

Runtime: 108 mins

Release Date: August 5th, 2016

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

One of the first Netflix Original animated movies (and perhaps, still the best to date) is The Little Prince.

The excellent adaptation of the 1943 novella is still the only movie to be made so far and sets an almost impossible bar for the future.

The movie is carried by Netflix but despite this, it did get a theatrical release and is distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Among the stellar voice acting cast for The Little Prince includes Rachel McAdams, Jeff Bridges, James Franco, Benicio Del Toro, Ricky Gervais, Paul Rudd, Paul Giamatti, and Marion Cotillard.