Which Nickelodeon Shows Should be Rebooted for Netflix?

With the news that Nickelodeon is making content exclusively for Netflix, we wanted to put together a list of every series we hope to see rebooted or continued on Netflix. Here are our picks but let us know in the comments what Nick content you’d want to see revived for Netflix.

Nickelodeon has a huge library of content, with some rich intellectual property to mine for reboots. Although most of the new titles coming to Netflix from Nickelodeon will be new titles, many believe that some of the new titles will use old Nickelodeon IP.

For example, we already know Netflix is working on at least two SpongeBob SquarePants projects, including a musical about Squidward.

Note: this post is purely for fun and does not indicate any actual Netflix or Nickelodeon projects.

Kasey, Jacob, and Melissa choose their top picks for reboots or continuations below.

Kasey’s Picks

Kenan and Kel

The original series lasted four seasons and aired between 1996 and 2000.

The pair have already teamed up since the original run. They, of course, appeared in All That which is already getting a reboot.

The original series created by Kim Bass, however, is still the best and we’d like to see what the pair are up to all these years later. Probably still nickel and diming people out of a bit of cash.

The Legend of Korra

Netflix, as you may already know, is set to do a live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender (the animated series is also coming to Netflix by the way!) and once that’s finished, Netflix should absolutely then move onto The Legend of Korra.

The sequel series ran between 2012 and 2014 and sadly, isn’t on Netflix but it’s a worthy sequel that scored just as much praise as the original.

Drake & Josh or iCarly

A couple of reunions we’d love to see is some of the Dan Schneider live-action titles. Drake & Josh seems to be fan favorite as does iCarly.

However, Dan Schneider had a long career at Nick with other titles such as Victorious and Sam & Cat also potentially having a good reason to have a reunion.

The chances of this happening seem to be relatively remote given Dan Schneider famously broke ties with Nickelodeon just a couple of years ago.

Melissa’s Picks

Clarissa Explains It All

Before Melissa Joan Hart played the OG teenage witch, she was Clarissa Darling: a smart but sarcastic high-schooler. Clarissa Explains It All follows our protagonist through the trials and tribulations of adolescence. Speaking straight to the audience, Clarissa explains life or death matters including bras, boyfriends, and saving up your babysitting wages to buy a car.

In the original series, Clarissa makes computer games for fun. As a tech-lover, we think she’d enjoy the 2020s. We could definitely see her with some high-powered Silicon Valley career. If nothing else, we’d like Nick to bring back the show for its amazing 90s wardrobe.

Animorphs

Here’s another 90s favorite that we think needs the reboot treatment. There were only ever two series on Animorphs, but it definitely made a lasting impression on us. As a kid, it was one of the most intense shows on TV.

The series follows a group of young people who can transform into animals, as they attempt to use their power to fight a secret alien invasion. Alongside this mission, they also face all the normal kid drama that comes with growing up.

Even by 1998 standards, this show was low-budget. Given the 2020s Netflix treatment, we think it could be a really spooky sci-fi to rival the likes of Supernatural.

As Told By Ginger

Back in the early 2000s, we wish we had a friend like Ginger Foutley: smart, sensible, and loyal. Ginger is nice to everyone, including those who probably don’t deserve it.

Like many teen classics, As Told By Ginger sensitively explores topics such as parental divorce, mental health, and relationships. Positively received by kids and adults alike, the animated series was nominated for three Primetime Emmys.

There have been rumours circulating recently that As Told By Ginger would receive a reboot. However, Nickelodeon has now confirmed that’s not true. We’re disappointed, as we’d love to catch up with Ginger now she’s in her early thirties. We bet she’d give some great life advice.

Jacob’s Picks

Rugrats

Heading back to the 90s on pure Saturday morning nostalgia is the classic cartoon series Rugrats. Running for nine seasons between 1991 and 2004, the classic Nicktoon is still in the hearts of many who grew up through the 90s and early 2000s.

With nine seasons, and multiple movies already in place, not to mention the sequel series, All Grown Up, many would feel this is blasphemy to see the series rebooted. So instead, of a reboot, a sequel series would be much more fun.

Our “reboot” of Rugrats would take place in the present day, where all of the children have grown up, with some, if not all, now have babies of their own. Not to make anyone feel old, but all of the kids, with the exception of Dil, would now be in their 30s. The new babies can have adventures like their parents, but with a modern-day twist.

Invader Zim

Netflix has already laid its hands on Invader Zim when the Enter the Florpus was released in August 2019. Both the series, and it’s animated feature was highly praised by fans and critics alike so it would be a no brainer for the series to pick up where the movie left off.

With only 2 seasons and a movie under its belt, creator of Invader Zim, Jhonen Vaquez must have had pages upon pages of ideas as to where he would have loved to of taken the series. Vasquez has previously credited a lack of viewership at the time of the series original run as to why it was canceled.

Netflix has already generated a new audience with Enter the Florpus, and with over 167 million Netflix subscribers worldwide, you can almost guarantee that millions of children worldwide would tune in to watch the detestable alien in action once more.

The Wild Thornberrys

Smashing! Second verse, same as the first, The Wild Thornberrys needs less of a reboot and more a continuation of the series for the family. With the modern-day issues of wildlife conservation and modern technology, it would be bags of fun to see the Thornberry’s in action once again.

Like, Rugrats, you could advance the time by a significant amount and see Eliza take more of an active role in her parent’s television series, or lead one of her own. While she can’t reveal her secret she can talk to animals, she could hide her powers in plain sight by being an “animal whisperer”.

Donnie could be grown up, crazy as ever, and we could fun skits of him being an animal rights activist, causing all kinds of chaos. Debbie may have her boring suburban life she always wanted, or once again she could be roped into taking part in her family’s crazy adventures.

Now it’s over to you. What Nick titles would you love to see revived at Netflix? Let us know in the comments.