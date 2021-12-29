Most Popular New Netflix Movies Released in 2021

It’s time to look back at 2021 and look at what movies dominated the Netflix top 10 charts throughout the year. Below, we’ll walk you through the movies that did the best on Netflix across the globe picking up the most points in the top 10s.

Data is sourced from FlixPatrol who collects top 10 data from around the world and then compiles the numbers to create top lists. If a movie is number 1 on a Netflix top 10 it’s assigned 10 points.

Now this data, while useful, isn’t perfect. For example, FlixPatrol is always adding new regions which adds lots of new points into the pool. Top 10s also don’t give us an overall idea of volume for any given day or month. For example, The Unforgiveable picked up more hours of streaming in its first 28 days but didn’t stay in the top 10s as long as Army of the Dead.

Plus, measuring top 10s globally often gives advantages to Netflix Original movies because they’re available globally and licensed movies may only go to a handful of regions and therefore, not register.

Netflix themselves have started releasing hourly data but alas, that doesn’t give us a full year’s worth so we couldn’t give an accurate picture of that below.

With that preamble out of the way, let’s dive into the most popular movies on Netflix globally in 2021.

Top 5 Netflix Movies in 2021 According to the Top 10s

Note: Data correct as of December 29th.

1. Red Notice

Number of points: 25,588

With the cast headlined by Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, it should be no surprise that Red Notice pulled in the numbers for Netflix. Not only has it surpassed Bird Box in having the most hours viewed on Netflix (364 million in first 28 days vs 282 million) it also performed well in the Netflix top 10s with it still picking up points over 46 days after its initial release.

2. We Can Be Heroes

Number of points: 25,311

Releasing in late 2020, We Can Be Heroes was incredibly sticky in the top 10s particularly in the early stages of 2021. The kids movie has now featured in the movie top 10s for over 214 days in respective countries top 10s.

As we’ve seen with titles like CoComelon, a good kids title can be rewatched over and over again and that was very much the case for We Can Be Heroes.

3. Army of the Dead

Number of points: 18,888

One of two Zack Snyder movies released by Netflix in 2021 both existing in the new zombie universe which kicked off in July with the blockbuster, Army of the Dead.

The movie now ranks tenth in Netflix’s most popular films within the first 28 days picking up 186.54 million hours viewed.

4. Wish Dragon

Number of points: 16,953

One of three Sony animation pickups Netflix made in 2021 was Wish Dragon, the delightful animated title directed by Chris Appelhans. The movie lingered in the top 10s for almost 100 days around the world hence managing to beat out The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Vivo.

5. Army of Thieves

Number of points: 15,081

The second Zack Snyder-produced movie of 2021 managed to get up to position 5 after its debut towards the end of October. What’s interesting is that Army of Thieves scored on average 290 points per day while in the top 10s compared to Army of the Dead’s 205 suggesting that there was a big audience towards the beginning of the movie’s life on the service.

Full Top 50 Movies in the Netflix Top 10s for 2021

Red Notice (25588 points) We Can Be Heroes (25311 points) Army of the Dead (18888 points) Wish Dragon (16953 points) Army of Thieves (15081 points) The Mitchells vs. The Machines (14902 points) Fatherhood (14660 points) The Guilty (12930 points) Yes Day (12809 points) The Unforgivable (12635 points) Love Hard (11782 points) Outside the Wire (11661 points) Love and Monsters (11582 points) Kate (11224 points) Vivo (11037 points) Minions (10972 points) He’s All That (10222 points) Sweet Girl (10051 points) Back to the Outback (9931 points) Blood Red Sky (9757 points) Major Grom: Plague Doctor (9642 points) My Little Pony: A New Generation (9615 points) The Forgotten Battle (9321 points) The Kissing Booth 3 (9219 points) To All the Boys: Always and Forever (9058 points) Thunder Force (8842 points) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (8637 points) I Care a Lot (8610 points) The Woman in the Window (8547 points) 365 Days (8488 points) The Harder They Fall (8433 points) Afterlife of the Party (8172 points) The Secret Life of Pets 2 (8161 points) The Last Mercenary (8132 points) A Boy Called Christmas (8045 points) Finding ‘Ohana (7939 points) Night Teeth (7824 points) Fifty Shades of Grey (7760 points) Resort to Love (7711 points) News of the World (7600 points) Gemini Man (7472 points) Things Heard & Seen (7396 points) Awake (7217 points) Venom (6928 points) Deadly Illusions (6900 points) Below Zero (6828 points) The White Tiger (6755 points) SAS: Red Notice (6709 points) Fear Street: 1994 (6653 points) Spider-Man: Homecoming (6465 points)

Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies in the first 28 days

How many Netflix movies released in 2021 have made it into the top 10 hourly viewed list? Three.

Red Notice takes first place with The Unforgiveable and Army of the Dead also managing to take places 9 and 10 respectively.

1. Red Notice – 364,020,000 hours

2. Bird Box – 282,020,000 hours

3. Extraction – 231,340,000 hours

4. The Irishman – 214,570,000 hours

5. The Kissing Booth 2 – 209,250,000 hours

6. 6 Underground – 205,470,000 hours

7. Spenser Confidential – 197,320,000 hours

8. Enola Holmes – 189,900,000 hours

9. The Unforgivable – 186,900,000 hours

10. Army of the Dead – 186,540,000 hours

What were your favorite Netflix movies of 2021? Let us know in the comments.