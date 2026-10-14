Most Watched New Netflix Movies of 2026 So Far

So far in 2026, two English-language Netflix movies have managed to enter Netflix’s all-time most-watched list: Swapped and War Machine, with the former being undoubtedly the most-watched movie of the year on the 91-day metric, but we do not have 91-day numbers for everything, so what have been the biggest movies of the year so far, and what’s disappointed? Let’s take an updated look as of October 2026.

Reducing that timeframe, War Machine is the most-watched English-language Netflix movie of 2026 so far, pulling in 112.0 million views in its first 28 days. It narrowly beats Apex (105.2M) and The Rip (104.0M), the only other 2026 movies to clear 100 million views in their first four weeks on the charts. War Machine also has the biggest total so far, with around 153.0 million views once Netflix’s January–June Engagement Report is added to its Top 10 run. But totals favor whatever has been out longest. A January release has had more than nine months to build one, while UNABOMBER has had under three weeks. So instead of ranking raw totals, we’ve lined up the year’s English-language Netflix movies over the same window: their first 28 days on the Top 10, meaning the opening weekend plus the following three weeks. We’ve also estimated each movie’s opening 14 days.

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The Netflix Movie Rankings of 2026 So Far

# Movie Released Opening weekend First 14 days (est.) First 28 days 1 War Machine Mar 6 39.3M 94.0M 112.0M 2 Apex Apr 24 38.2M 87.7M 105.2M 3 The Rip Jan 16 41.6M 90.3M 104.0M 4 Swapped May 1 15.5M 69.3M 96.7M 5 Thrash Apr 10 37.7M 77.7M 86.1M 6 The Last House Aug 7 ¶ 27.5M 67.9M 78.8M 7 The Whisper Man Aug 28 ¶ 23.2M 63.9M 75.5M 8 Voicemails for Isabelle Jun 19 17.5M 56.1M 70.4M 9 72 HOURS Jul 24 ¶ 22.1M 53.5M 64.3M 10 Office Romance Jun 5 20.9M 50.0M 57.6M 11 People We Meet on Vacation Jan 9 17.2M 45.8M 54.3M 12 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Mar 20 25.3M 48.1M 50.6M † 13 Remarkably Bright Creatures May 8 10.4M 35.4M 43.8M 14 Enola Holmes 3 Jul 3 ¶ 20.7M 35.4M 37.4M † 15 Ladies First May 22 11.9M 33.7M 36.0M † 16 Little Brother Jun 26 14.0M 29.2M 31.0M † 17 Joe’s College Road Trip Feb 13 12.5M 24.5M 25.7M † 18 Don’t Say Good Luck Aug 14 ¶ 8.1M 23.4M 25.3M † 19 Roommates Apr 17 8.8M 23.0M 24.5M † 20 Best of the Best Sep 18 ¶ 4.3M 11.6M † 11.6M † † Dropped out of the Top 10 early, so this is a minimum. ¶ Release date assumed to be the Friday of its debut week; confirm before publishing.

The Rip had the biggest opening weekend of the year with 41.6 million views. War Machine overtook it with a 44.4 million-view second week, the biggest single week any 2026 English movie has had, and stayed ahead over both 14 and 28 days.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - War Machine, Apex, The Rip, Swapped, Thrash and 5 more Netflix titles (4-week analysis) Weekly views for 10 Netflix titles: War Machine, Apex, The Rip, Swapped, Thrash, The Last House, The Whisper Man, Voicemails for Isabelle, 72 HOURS, Office Romance. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 850,600,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for War Machine, Apex, The Rip, Swapped, Thrash and 5 more Netflix titles across 4 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Total War Machine 39,300,000 44,400,000 18,000,000 10,300,000 112,000,000 Apex 38,200,000 40,200,000 16,200,000 10,600,000 105,200,000 The Rip 41,600,000 40,400,000 14,600,000 7,400,000 104,000,000 Swapped 15,500,000 38,700,000 26,400,000 16,100,000 96,700,000 Thrash 37,700,000 34,500,000 9,600,000 4,300,000 86,100,000 The Last House 27,500,000 33,500,000 12,000,000 5,800,000 78,800,000 The Whisper Man 23,200,000 33,400,000 12,700,000 6,200,000 75,500,000 Voicemails for Isabelle 17,500,000 31,000,000 13,300,000 8,600,000 70,400,000 72 HOURS 22,100,000 25,100,000 11,100,000 6,000,000 64,300,000 Office Romance 20,900,000 24,600,000 7,800,000 4,300,000 57,600,000

The top five

1. War Machine. It held #1 for two weeks and stayed in the Top 10 for eight straight weeks, then returned for two more in late July.

2. Apex. It posted 40.2 million views in its first full week but dropped off faster and left the Top 10 after six weeks.

3. The Rip. The only 2026 English movie to spend three weeks at #1. A steep third-week drop to 14.6 million views cost it top spot.

4. Swapped. The slowest starter in the top five, with 15.5 million views on its opening weekend before jumping to 38.7 million. Its 13 weeks in the Top 10 are the most of any 2026 English movie. Like KPop Demon Hunters before it, repeat viewership kept this one riding through its first 91 days.

5. Thrash. Two huge weeks at #1, with 37.7 million and then 34.5 million views, before falling to 9.6 million. It was gone after four weeks. Further down, The Last House was the biggest movie of the summer. The Whisper Man and Voicemails for Isabelle both opened at #2 and climbed to #1 in their first full week.

Too early to call

Three recent movies haven’t had four weeks yet, so here’s how each compares with the other 22 over the same number of weeks.

Movie Weeks so far Views so far Rank among the 23 over the same weeks UNABOMBER 3 48.6M 13th Doing Life 2 27.5M 17th Animals 1 23.8M 7th

Animals had the seventh-biggest opening weekend of the year, and Doing Life nearly doubled in its second week, from 9.3 million to 18.2 million views.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - War Machine, The Rip, Apex, The Whisper Man, UNABOMBER and 2 more Netflix titles (3-week analysis) Weekly views for 7 Netflix titles: War Machine, The Rip, Apex, The Whisper Man, UNABOMBER, Doing Life, Animals. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 462,100,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for War Machine, The Rip, Apex, The Whisper Man, UNABOMBER and 2 more Netflix titles across 3 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Total War Machine 39,300,000 44,400,000 18,000,000 101,700,000 The Rip 41,600,000 40,400,000 14,600,000 96,600,000 Apex 38,200,000 40,200,000 16,200,000 94,600,000 The Whisper Man 23,200,000 33,400,000 12,700,000 69,300,000 UNABOMBER 16,400,000 24,900,000 7,300,000 48,600,000 Doing Life 9,300,000 18,200,000 0 27,500,000 Animals 23,800,000 0 0 23,800,000

Total views so far

Adding Netflix’s January–June Engagement Report gives complete totals for movies released in the first half of the year. War Machine comes out on top again with around 153.0 million views. Its 146.9 million views between January and June were the most of any movie on Netflix in that period.

Movie Views Jan–Jun (Engagement Report) Top 10 views since July Total so far War Machine 146.9M 6.1M 153.0M Swapped 130.8M 11.4M ‡ 142.2M The Rip 136.1M 0 136.1M Apex 129.0M 0 129.0M Thrash 100.0M 0 100.0M Voicemails for Isabelle 53.3M 32.0M ‡ 85.3M The Whisper Man – 82.2M 82.2M § The Last House – 82.1M 82.1M § ‡ Includes five-sevenths of the week of June 29–July 5, which straddles both halves. § Released after June, so this is Top 10 views only and a minimum.

The weekly Top 10 misses more than you might expect. For the 14 movies in both datasets, it captured 87% of their January–June views, and only 70% for People We Meet on Vacation, which picked up 23.4 million views the charts never recorded.

About the data