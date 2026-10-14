Most Watched New Netflix Movies of 2026 So Far

So far in 2026, two English-language Netflix movies have managed to enter Netflix’s all-time most-watched list: Swapped and War Machine, with the former being undoubtedly the most-watched movie of the year on the 91-day metric, but we do not have 91-day numbers for everything, so what have been the biggest movies of the year so far, and what’s disappointed? Let’s take an updated look as of October 2026.
Reducing that timeframe, War Machine is the most-watched English-language Netflix movie of 2026 so far, pulling in 112.0 million views in its first 28 days. It narrowly beats Apex (105.2M) and The Rip (104.0M), the only other 2026 movies to clear 100 million views in their first four weeks on the charts. War Machine also has the biggest total so far, with around 153.0 million views once Netflix’s January–June Engagement Report is added to its Top 10 run. But totals favor whatever has been out longest. A January release has had more than nine months to build one, while UNABOMBER has had under three weeks. So instead of ranking raw totals, we’ve lined up the year’s English-language Netflix movies over the same window: their first 28 days on the Top 10, meaning the opening weekend plus the following three weeks. We’ve also estimated each movie’s opening 14 days.
The Netflix Movie Rankings of 2026 So Far
|#
|Movie
|Released
|Opening weekend
|First 14 days (est.)
|First 28 days
|1
|War Machine
|Mar 6
|39.3M
|94.0M
|112.0M
|2
|Apex
|Apr 24
|38.2M
|87.7M
|105.2M
|3
|The Rip
|Jan 16
|41.6M
|90.3M
|104.0M
|4
|Swapped
|May 1
|15.5M
|69.3M
|96.7M
|5
|Thrash
|Apr 10
|37.7M
|77.7M
|86.1M
|6
|The Last House
|Aug 7 ¶
|27.5M
|67.9M
|78.8M
|7
|The Whisper Man
|Aug 28 ¶
|23.2M
|63.9M
|75.5M
|8
|Voicemails for Isabelle
|Jun 19
|17.5M
|56.1M
|70.4M
|9
|72 HOURS
|Jul 24 ¶
|22.1M
|53.5M
|64.3M
|10
|Office Romance
|Jun 5
|20.9M
|50.0M
|57.6M
|11
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Jan 9
|17.2M
|45.8M
|54.3M
|12
|Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
|Mar 20
|25.3M
|48.1M
|50.6M †
|13
|Remarkably Bright Creatures
|May 8
|10.4M
|35.4M
|43.8M
|14
|Enola Holmes 3
|Jul 3 ¶
|20.7M
|35.4M
|37.4M †
|15
|Ladies First
|May 22
|11.9M
|33.7M
|36.0M †
|16
|Little Brother
|Jun 26
|14.0M
|29.2M
|31.0M †
|17
|Joe’s College Road Trip
|Feb 13
|12.5M
|24.5M
|25.7M †
|18
|Don’t Say Good Luck
|Aug 14 ¶
|8.1M
|23.4M
|25.3M †
|19
|Roommates
|Apr 17
|8.8M
|23.0M
|24.5M †
|20
|Best of the Best
|Sep 18 ¶
|4.3M
|11.6M †
|11.6M †
The Rip had the biggest opening weekend of the year with 41.6 million views. War Machine overtook it with a 44.4 million-view second week, the biggest single week any 2026 English movie has had, and stayed ahead over both 14 and 28 days.
The top five
1. War Machine. It held #1 for two weeks and stayed in the Top 10 for eight straight weeks, then returned for two more in late July.
2. Apex. It posted 40.2 million views in its first full week but dropped off faster and left the Top 10 after six weeks.
3. The Rip. The only 2026 English movie to spend three weeks at #1. A steep third-week drop to 14.6 million views cost it top spot.
4. Swapped. The slowest starter in the top five, with 15.5 million views on its opening weekend before jumping to 38.7 million. Its 13 weeks in the Top 10 are the most of any 2026 English movie. Like KPop Demon Hunters before it, repeat viewership kept this one riding through its first 91 days.
5. Thrash. Two huge weeks at #1, with 37.7 million and then 34.5 million views, before falling to 9.6 million. It was gone after four weeks. Further down, The Last House was the biggest movie of the summer. The Whisper Man and Voicemails for Isabelle both opened at #2 and climbed to #1 in their first full week.
Too early to call
Three recent movies haven’t had four weeks yet, so here’s how each compares with the other 22 over the same number of weeks.
|Movie
|Weeks so far
|Views so far
|Rank among the 23 over the same weeks
|UNABOMBER
|3
|48.6M
|13th
|Doing Life
|2
|27.5M
|17th
|Animals
|1
|23.8M
|7th
Animals had the seventh-biggest opening weekend of the year, and Doing Life nearly doubled in its second week, from 9.3 million to 18.2 million views.
Total views so far
Adding Netflix’s January–June Engagement Report gives complete totals for movies released in the first half of the year. War Machine comes out on top again with around 153.0 million views. Its 146.9 million views between January and June were the most of any movie on Netflix in that period.
|Movie
|Views Jan–Jun (Engagement Report)
|Top 10 views since July
|Total so far
|War Machine
|146.9M
|6.1M
|153.0M
|Swapped
|130.8M
|11.4M ‡
|142.2M
|The Rip
|136.1M
|0
|136.1M
|Apex
|129.0M
|0
|129.0M
|Thrash
|100.0M
|0
|100.0M
|Voicemails for Isabelle
|53.3M
|32.0M ‡
|85.3M
|The Whisper Man
|–
|82.2M
|82.2M §
|The Last House
|–
|82.1M
|82.1M §
The weekly Top 10 misses more than you might expect. For the 14 movies in both datasets, it captured 87% of their January–June views, and only 70% for People We Meet on Vacation, which picked up 23.4 million views the charts never recorded.
About the data
- Weekly figures come from Netflix’s global Top 10 for English-language movies, from January 5–11 to October 5–11, 2026. First-half totals come from Netflix’s January–June 2026 Engagement Report.
- A view is hours watched divided by runtime. Weeks a movie spent outside the Top 10 count as zero.
- Netflix’s debut week covers only the opening weekend for a Friday release. The 14-day estimate adds that weekend, the second week and four-sevenths of the third week.
- The list covers 23 English-language Netflix movies that premiered in 2026. Licensed and library titles aren’t included. Look up any movie’s week-by-week run in our Netflix Top 10 data search.