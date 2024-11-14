‘Ladies First’: Richard E. Grant, Emily Mortimer, Charles Dance Among Six Added To Netflix Rom-Com Cast

Netflix has rounded out the main cast for the upcoming romantic comedy Ladies First, announced in early October with Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike headlining.

Liza Chasin, who produces for 3dot Productions and works with Netflix under a creative partnership, is working on the new movie with Katie Silberman, Cinco Paul, and Natalie Krinsky writing the script, and Thea Sharrock set to direct.

In the movie, Baron Cohen plays a womanizer who gets a wake-up call when he finds himself in a parallel world dominated by women. A fiery female counterpart, played by Pike, complicates his new reality even further.

Netflix now announced six new names joining the st

Richard E. Grant (Netflix’s Persuasion, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Gosford Park)

(Netflix’s Persuasion, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Gosford Park) Emily Mortimer (Paddington in Peru, Netflix’s Spectral)

(Paddington in Peru, Netflix’s Spectral) Charles Dance (Netflix’s Frankenstein (2025), Netflix’s The Sandman, Game of Thrones)

(Netflix’s Frankenstein (2025), Netflix’s The Sandman, Game of Thrones) Fiona Shaw (Netflix’s Enola Holmes, Killing Eve, True Detective)

(Netflix’s Enola Holmes, Killing Eve, True Detective) Tom Davis (Paddington 2, Wonka)

(Paddington 2, Wonka) Weruche Opia (Genius: MLK/X, I May Destroy You)

There is no word on when this will get into production yet or where it’s filming. We’ll be updating our main Ladies First preview in due course when we know more, but until then, let us know in the comments if you’re excited about the upcoming rom-com in the comments below. For more movies coming to Netflix in 2025 and beyond, take a look at our deep dive into Netflix’s upcoming Original movie slate.

Photo credits: David Reiss, Pip Seed, and Peter Ash Lee.