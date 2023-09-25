new horror movies on netflix for halloween 2023

Fall is finally here, and that means that Halloween is just a handful of weeks away. As the most spooky and spoopy time of year, we’ve compiled a full list of all the horror movies that will be available to stream on Netflix for Halloween 2023.

Editor’s note: This list will be updated throughout October 2023.

All of the movies listed below are either available globally (Netflix Originals) or are licensed to Netflix in the United States. Alternatively, we’ve got a list of category codes that lets you find Netflix’s hidden horror gems.

New Original Horror Movies on Netflix in 2023

Note: listed in release date order (newest first).

Sister Death (2023)

Director: Paco Plaza

Sub-Genre: Paranormal | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas, Chelo Vivares

Netflix Release Date: October 27th, 2023

The prequel to the viral hit Veronica, Netflix will be hoping for another viral sensation from the Spanish horror.

“In post-war Spain, Narcisa, a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.”

Flashback (2023)

Director: Jed Shepherd

Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 16 minutes

Cast: Jemma Moore, Haly Bishop, Amar Chadha-Patel, Scoobius Pip, Zakiy Jogi

Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023

The horror short only clocks in at 16 minutes, and stars Lockwood & Co. star Jemma Moore.

“A yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves.”

The Conference (2023)

Director: Patrik Eklund

Sub-Genre: Comedy, Slasher | Runtime: 100 minutes

Cast: Katia Winter, Eva Melander, Lola Zackow, Adam Lundgren, Margarette Pettersson

Netflix Release Date: October 13th, 2023

The Swedish slasher comedy stars Katia Winter, who portrayed the character of Little Nina in the Amazon Original series The Boys.

“A team-building conference for municipal employees turns into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. At the same time, a mysterious figure begins murdering the participants.”

El Conde (2023)

Director: Pablo Larrain

Sub-Genre: Vampire | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger, Stella Gonet

Added to Netflix: September 15th (2023)

Inspired by the former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, El Conde is a fun black-comedy that definitely needs to be on your radar for Halloween.

“Centers on Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire. After living 250 years in this world, he has decided to die once and for all.”

Killer Book Club (2023)

Director: Carlos Alonso Ojea

Sub-Genre: Slasher | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Veki Velilla, Alvaro Mel, Priscilla Delgado, Ivan Pellicer, Hamza Zaidi

Added to Netflix: August 25th, 2023

“After being complicit in a costume joke that ends in a fatal accident and a pact of silence, a group of young people will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal his dark secret. Their stalker threatens to post a bloody horror novel based on them on social media. Each chapter one of them will die. While distrusting each other, the group will begin a fight for survival in the middle of the university campus. Any one of them could be the next victim, or the killer.”

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)

Director: Yûsuke Ishida

Sub-Genre: Comedy, Zombie | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Eiji Akaso, Mai Shiraishi, Shuntarô Yanagi, Yui Ichikawa, Kazuki Kitamura

Added to Netflix: August 3rd, 2023

Adapted from the manga of the same name, Zom 100 is more lighthearted and comedic compared to other zombie films. Once you’ve watched the film we’d also recommend watching the anime series, which is a fantastic adaptation of Haro Aso’s manga.

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day. After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can’t even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira’s on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he…well, kicks the bucket.”

Bird Box Barcelona (2023)

Director: David Pastor, Alex Pastor

Sub-Genre: Sci-Fi | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Naila Schuberth, Alejandra Howard

Added to Netflix: July 14th, 2023

Taking into consideration that Bird Box first went viral on Netflix over four and a half years ago, it’s surprising it took the streaming service that long to capitalize upon one of its most successful horror franchises.

“After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population by causing all who see it to take their lives, Sebastian and his young daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. But as they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than the unseen creatures grows.”

We Have a Ghost (2023)

Director: Christopher Landon

Sub-Genre: Comedy, Paranormal | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Jahi Di’Allo Winston, David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch

Added to Netflix: February 24th, 2023

Anthony Mackie has become a regular for Netflix having starred in many projects for the streaming service. David Harbour, beloved for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, was given one of the most hilariously bad haircuts in Netflix movie history for his role as Ernest.

“Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

New Exclusive Internationally Licensed Horror Movies on Netflix in 2023

Note: listed in release date order (newest first).

Run Rabbit Run (2023)

Director: Daina Reid

Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Snook, Lily LaTorre, Neil Melville, Katherine Slattery, Damon Herriman

Added to Netflix: June 28th, 2023

Sarah Snook is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood thanks to her incredible performance as Shiv Roy in HBO’s Succession.

“As a fertility doctor, Sarah has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.”

Tin & Tina (2023)

Director: Rubin Stein

Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Milena Smit, Jaime Lorente, Carlos González Morollón, Anastasia Russo, Teresa Rabal

Added to Netflix: May 26th, 2023

“After a tragic abort, Lola and her husband Adolfo adopt Tin and Tina, two lovely brother and sister with an ultra-catholic education that makes them interpret the Holy Bible verbatim.”

Phenomena (2023)

Director: Carlos Therón

Sub-Genre: Paranormal | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Belén Rueda, Gracia Olayo, Toni Acosta, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Miren Ibarguren

Added to Netflix: April 14th, 2023

“Three middle-aged women who investigate paranormal events are put to the test when their leader Father Pilón disappears. Inspired by the real Hepta Group.”

Re/Member (2022)

Director: Eiichirô Hasumi

Sub-Genre: Paranormal | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Kanna Hashimoto, Gordon Maeda,

Added to Netflix: February 15th, 2023

2023 has been a quiet year for Japanese horror on Netflix, but if you’re looking for something special to creep you out then make sure to check out Re/Member this weekend.

“A high school student and her friends are trapped in a time loop by a ghost and the only way to escape is to find the corpse of the ghost’s previous victim.”

Viking Wolf (2022)

Director: Stig Svendsen

Sub-Genre: Werewolf | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, Marius Lien, Vidar Magnussen

Added to Netflix: February 14th, 2023

“Thale has just moved with her parents to a small town after her mother has a new job in the local police. After a student is killed brutally at a party Thale attends, she becomes a key witness. Was the killer an animal? A wolf?”

New Licensed Horror Movies on Netflix in 2023

Look Away (2018)

Director: Assaf Bernstein

Sub-Genre: Psychological | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: India Eisley, Jason Isaacs, Mira Sorvino, Penelope Mitchell

Added to Netflix: October 15th, 2023

“Maria, an alienated high-school student, has her life turned upside down when she switches places with her sinister mirror image.”

Deliver Us From Evil (2014)

Director: Scott Derrickson

Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Eric Bana, Edgar Ramirez, Olivia Munn, Chris Coy, Dorian Missick

Added to Netflix: October 12th, 2023

“New York police officer Ralph Sarchie investigates a series of crimes. He joins forces with an unconventional priest, schooled in the rites of exorcism, to combat the possessions that are terrorizing their city.”

Get Out (2017)

Director: Jordan Peele

Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones

Added to Netflix:

“A young African-American visits his White girlfriend’s parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point.”

Ma (2019)

Director: Tate Taylor

Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast:

Added to Netflix:

“A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.”

Us (2019)

Director: Jordan Peele

Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Tim Heidecker

Added to Netflix: October 1st, 2023

“A family’s serene beach vacation turns to chaos when their doppelgängers appear and begin to terrorize them.”

Jaws 2 (1978)

Director: Jeannot Szwarc

Sub-Genre: Shark | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Joseph Mascolo, Jeffrey Kramer

Added to Netflix: September 1st, 2023

“Four years after the traumatic episodes at Amity Island that was terrorized by a 25-foot-long great white shark devouring beachgoers until it was destroyed, Amity Island is at peace and opened a hotel at the Holiday Inn. Days after the opening, beachgoers start to disappear, along with a beached, half-eaten killer whale. Brody becomes concerned about these incidents and fears that another Great White Shark is on the loose.”

Jaws 3 (1983)

Director: Joe Alves

Sub-Genre: Shark | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong, Simon MacCorkindale, Louis Gossett Jr., John Putch

Added to Netflix: September 1st, 2023

“A giant thirty-five-foot shark becomes trapped in a SeaWorld theme park and it’s up to the sons of police chief Brody to rescue everyone.”

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Director: Joseph Sargent

Sub-Genre: Shark | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest, Mario Van Peebles, Karen Young, Michael Caine

Added to Netflix: September 1st, 2023

“Chief Brody’s widow believes that her family is deliberately being targeted by another shark in search of revenge.”

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Director: Julius Avery

Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime:

Cast: Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alexandra Essoe, Franco Nero, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney

Added to Netflix: August 16th, 2023

“Follow Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, as he investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret.”

Asvins (2023)

Director: Tarun Teja Mallareddy

Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Vasanth Ravi, Muralidaran, Vimala Raman, Saras Menon

Added to Netflix: July 20th, 2023

“A group of Youtubers who accidentally unleash a 1500-year-old evil that crosses over from the realm of darkness to the human world.”

Prom Night (2008)

Director: Nelson McCormick

Sub-Genre: Slasher | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Brittany Snow, Scott Porter, Jessica Stroup, Dana Davis, Collins Pennie

Added to Netflix: July 1st, 2023

“Donna’s senior prom is supposed to be the best night of her life, though a sadistic killer from her past has different plans for her and her friends.”

Warm Bodies (2013)

Director: Jonathan Levine

Sub-Genre: Zombie | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, Lio Tipton, Rob Corddry, Dave Franco

Added to Netflix: July 1st, 2023

“After a highly unusual zombie saves a still-living girl from an attack, the two form a relationship that sets in motion events that might transform the entire lifeless world.”

Annihilation (2018)

Director: Alex Garland

Sub-Genre: Body Horror | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Benedict Wong, Sonoya Mizuno, David Gyasi, Oscar Isaac

Added to Netflix: June 30th, 2023

“A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don’t apply.”

Para Betina Pengikut Iblis (2023)

Director: Rako Prijanto

Sub-Genre: Slasher | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Adipati Dolken, Mawar Eva de Jongh, Hanggini, Sara Fajira, Hans de Kraker

Added to Netflix: June 16th, 2023

“Three women in a small village conceal dark secrets, including unholy alliances and a mysterious ingredient used in a popular curry restaurant.”

Doom (2005)

Director: Andrzej Bartkowiak

Sub-Genre: Sci-Fi | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, Deobia Oparei, Ben Daniels

Added to Netflix: June 1st, 2023

“Space Marines are sent to investigate strange events at a research facility on Mars but find themselves at the mercy of genetically enhanced killing machines.”

Virupaksha (2023)

Director: Karthik Varma Dandu

Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 145 Minutes

Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji

Added to Netflix: June 1st, 2023

“Mysterious deaths occur in a village due to an unknown person’s occult practices. The whole town is afraid, and the problems continue as they search for the one responsible.”

Bayi Ajaib (2023)

Director: Rako Prijanto

Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Vino G. Bastian, Adipati Dolken, Desy Ratnasari, T. Rifnu Wikana, Sara Fajira

Added to Netflix: May 19th, 2023

“A newly rich and recently married man’s comfortable life threatens to crumble when his infant child is possessed by an unholy spirit with a grudge.”

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Director: John Carpenter

Sub-Genre: Vampire | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: James Woods, Daniel Baldwin, Sheryl Lee, Thomas Ian Griffith, Maximilian Schell

Added to Netflix: May 1st, 2023

“Recovering from an ambush that killed his entire team, a vengeful vampire slayer must retrieve an ancient Catholic relic that, should it be acquired by vampires, will allow them to walk in sunlight.”

Qorin (2022)

Director: Ginanti Rona

Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Zulfa Maharani, Omar Daniel, Aghniny Haque, Dea Annisa, Naimma Aljufri

Added to Netflix: April 13th, 2023

“Life at a boarding school descends into chaos when a teacher instructs his students to perform a forbidden ritual that summons their doppelgängers.”

Lights Out (2016)

Director: David F. Sandberg

Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 81 Minutes

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Alexander DiPersia, Billy Burke, Maria Bello

Added to Netflix: April 11th, 2023

“Rebecca must unlock the terror behind her little brother’s experiences that once tested her sanity, bringing her face to face with a supernatural spirit attached to their mother.”

Zombieland (2009)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Genre: Zombie | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Bill Murray

Added to Netflix: April 1st, 2023

“A shy student trying to reach his family in Ohio, a gun-toting bruiser in search of the last Twinkie and a pair of sisters striving to get to an amusement park join forces in a trek across a zombie-filled America.”

I See You (2019)

Director: Adam Randall

Genre: Mystery | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Owen Teague, Judah Lewis, Libe Barer

Added to Netflix: March 22nd, 2023

“A policeman and his doctor wife have some marriage problems and the son blames the mother. For his job, the policeman investigates a case of a missing boy. The possible kidnapping looks like some cases from a few years ago.”

Kaal (2005)

Director: Soham Shah

Genre: Supernatural| Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol

Added to Netflix: March 2nd, 2023

“A tiger expert, his wife, two tourists and a village chief engage in a battle for survival against supernatural beasts within Jim Corbett National Wildlife Park.”

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

Director: Johannes Roberts

Genre: Shark| Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Sophie Nélisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju, Sistine Rose Stallone, John Corbett

Added to Netflix: February 16th, 2023

“Two sisters diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves.”

Ouija (2014)

Director: Stiles White

Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Ana Coto, Daren Kagasoff, Bianca A. Santos, Douglas Smith

Added to Netflix: February 16th, 2023

“A group of friends must confront their most terrifying fears when they awaken the dark powers of an ancient spirit board.”

The Womb (2022)

Director: Fajar Nugros

Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Naysila Mirdad, Dimas Anggara, Lydia Kandou, Rukman Rosadi, Rania Putri Sari

Added to Netflix: February 16th, 2023

“Grappling with an unplanned pregnancy, a woman turns in desperation to a mysterious older couple who promise to take care of her baby.”

Possessed (2022)

Director: James Lee

Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Alif Satar, Ikmal Amry, Abbas Mahmood, Elisya Sandha, Alicia Amin

Added to Netflix: February 15th, 2023

“Nazmi, a teacher must put aside his personal traumas to rally his school in a fight for survival against a group of violent, possessed students.”

Bloodline (2020)

Director: Henry Jacobson

Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Added to Netflix: January 10th, 2023

“Evan values family above all else, and anyone who gets between him, his wife, and newborn son learns that the hard way. But when it comes to violent tendencies, it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

