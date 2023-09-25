new horror movies on netflix for halloween 2023

Fall is finally here, and that means that Halloween is just a handful of weeks away. As the most spooky and spoopy time of year, we’ve compiled a full list of all the horror movies that will be available to stream on Netflix for Halloween 2023.
All of the movies listed below are either available globally (Netflix Originals) or are licensed to Netflix in the United States. Alternatively, we’ve got a list of category codes that lets you find Netflix’s hidden horror gems.
New Original Horror Movies on Netflix in 2023
Note: listed in release date order (newest first).
Sister Death (2023)
Director: Paco Plaza
Sub-Genre: Paranormal | Runtime: 89 Minutes
Cast: Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas, Chelo Vivares
Netflix Release Date: October 27th, 2023
The prequel to the viral hit Veronica, Netflix will be hoping for another viral sensation from the Spanish horror.
“In post-war Spain, Narcisa, a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.”
Flashback (2023)
Director: Jed Shepherd
Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 16 minutes
Cast: Jemma Moore, Haly Bishop, Amar Chadha-Patel, Scoobius Pip, Zakiy Jogi
Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023
The horror short only clocks in at 16 minutes, and stars Lockwood & Co. star Jemma Moore.
“A yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves.”
The Conference (2023)
Director: Patrik Eklund
Sub-Genre: Comedy, Slasher | Runtime: 100 minutes
Cast: Katia Winter, Eva Melander, Lola Zackow, Adam Lundgren, Margarette Pettersson
Netflix Release Date: October 13th, 2023
The Swedish slasher comedy stars Katia Winter, who portrayed the character of Little Nina in the Amazon Original series The Boys.
“A team-building conference for municipal employees turns into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. At the same time, a mysterious figure begins murdering the participants.”
El Conde (2023)
Director: Pablo Larrain
Sub-Genre: Vampire | Runtime: 110 Minutes
Cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger, Stella Gonet
Added to Netflix: September 15th (2023)
Inspired by the former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, El Conde is a fun black-comedy that definitely needs to be on your radar for Halloween.
“Centers on Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire. After living 250 years in this world, he has decided to die once and for all.”
Killer Book Club (2023)
Director: Carlos Alonso Ojea
Sub-Genre: Slasher | Runtime: 89 Minutes
Cast: Veki Velilla, Alvaro Mel, Priscilla Delgado, Ivan Pellicer, Hamza Zaidi
Added to Netflix: August 25th, 2023
“After being complicit in a costume joke that ends in a fatal accident and a pact of silence, a group of young people will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal his dark secret. Their stalker threatens to post a bloody horror novel based on them on social media. Each chapter one of them will die. While distrusting each other, the group will begin a fight for survival in the middle of the university campus. Any one of them could be the next victim, or the killer.”
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)
Director: Yûsuke Ishida
Sub-Genre: Comedy, Zombie | Runtime: 128 Minutes
Cast: Eiji Akaso, Mai Shiraishi, Shuntarô Yanagi, Yui Ichikawa, Kazuki Kitamura
Added to Netflix: August 3rd, 2023
Adapted from the manga of the same name, Zom 100 is more lighthearted and comedic compared to other zombie films. Once you’ve watched the film we’d also recommend watching the anime series, which is a fantastic adaptation of Haro Aso’s manga.
“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day. After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can’t even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira’s on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he…well, kicks the bucket.”
Bird Box Barcelona (2023)
Director: David Pastor, Alex Pastor
Sub-Genre: Sci-Fi | Runtime: 112 Minutes
Cast: Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Naila Schuberth, Alejandra Howard
Added to Netflix: July 14th, 2023
Taking into consideration that Bird Box first went viral on Netflix over four and a half years ago, it’s surprising it took the streaming service that long to capitalize upon one of its most successful horror franchises.
“After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population by causing all who see it to take their lives, Sebastian and his young daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. But as they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than the unseen creatures grows.”
We Have a Ghost (2023)
Director: Christopher Landon
Sub-Genre: Comedy, Paranormal | Runtime: 126 Minutes
Cast: Jahi Di’Allo Winston, David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch
Added to Netflix: February 24th, 2023
Anthony Mackie has become a regular for Netflix having starred in many projects for the streaming service. David Harbour, beloved for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, was given one of the most hilariously bad haircuts in Netflix movie history for his role as Ernest.
“Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”
New Exclusive Internationally Licensed Horror Movies on Netflix in 2023
Note: listed in release date order (newest first).
Run Rabbit Run (2023)
Director: Daina Reid
Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 100 Minutes
Cast: Sarah Snook, Lily LaTorre, Neil Melville, Katherine Slattery, Damon Herriman
Added to Netflix: June 28th, 2023
Sarah Snook is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood thanks to her incredible performance as Shiv Roy in HBO’s Succession.
“As a fertility doctor, Sarah has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.”
Tin & Tina (2023)
Director: Rubin Stein
Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 119 Minutes
Cast: Milena Smit, Jaime Lorente, Carlos González Morollón, Anastasia Russo, Teresa Rabal
Added to Netflix: May 26th, 2023
“After a tragic abort, Lola and her husband Adolfo adopt Tin and Tina, two lovely brother and sister with an ultra-catholic education that makes them interpret the Holy Bible verbatim.”
Phenomena (2023)
Director: Carlos Therón
Sub-Genre: Paranormal | Runtime: 94 Minutes
Cast: Belén Rueda, Gracia Olayo, Toni Acosta, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Miren Ibarguren
Added to Netflix: April 14th, 2023
“Three middle-aged women who investigate paranormal events are put to the test when their leader Father Pilón disappears. Inspired by the real Hepta Group.”
Re/Member (2022)
Director: Eiichirô Hasumi
Sub-Genre: Paranormal | Runtime: 102 Minutes
Cast: Kanna Hashimoto, Gordon Maeda,
Added to Netflix: February 15th, 2023
2023 has been a quiet year for Japanese horror on Netflix, but if you’re looking for something special to creep you out then make sure to check out Re/Member this weekend.
“A high school student and her friends are trapped in a time loop by a ghost and the only way to escape is to find the corpse of the ghost’s previous victim.”
Viking Wolf (2022)
Director: Stig Svendsen
Sub-Genre: Werewolf | Runtime: 97 Minutes
Cast: Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, Marius Lien, Vidar Magnussen
Added to Netflix: February 14th, 2023
“Thale has just moved with her parents to a small town after her mother has a new job in the local police. After a student is killed brutally at a party Thale attends, she becomes a key witness. Was the killer an animal? A wolf?”
New Licensed Horror Movies on Netflix in 2023
Look Away (2018)
Director: Assaf Bernstein
Sub-Genre: Psychological | Runtime: 103 Minutes
Cast: India Eisley, Jason Isaacs, Mira Sorvino, Penelope Mitchell
Added to Netflix: October 15th, 2023
“Maria, an alienated high-school student, has her life turned upside down when she switches places with her sinister mirror image.”
Deliver Us From Evil (2014)
Director: Scott Derrickson
Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 118 Minutes
Cast: Eric Bana, Edgar Ramirez, Olivia Munn, Chris Coy, Dorian Missick
Added to Netflix: October 12th, 2023
“New York police officer Ralph Sarchie investigates a series of crimes. He joins forces with an unconventional priest, schooled in the rites of exorcism, to combat the possessions that are terrorizing their city.”
Get Out (2017)
Director: Jordan Peele
Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 104 Minutes
Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones
Added to Netflix:
“A young African-American visits his White girlfriend’s parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point.”
Ma (2019)
Director: Tate Taylor
Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 99 Minutes
Cast:
Added to Netflix:
“A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.”
Us (2019)
Director: Jordan Peele
Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 116 Minutes
Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Tim Heidecker
Added to Netflix: October 1st, 2023
“A family’s serene beach vacation turns to chaos when their doppelgängers appear and begin to terrorize them.”
Jaws 2 (1978)
Director: Jeannot Szwarc
Sub-Genre: Shark | Runtime: 116 Minutes
Cast: Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Joseph Mascolo, Jeffrey Kramer
Added to Netflix: September 1st, 2023
“Four years after the traumatic episodes at Amity Island that was terrorized by a 25-foot-long great white shark devouring beachgoers until it was destroyed, Amity Island is at peace and opened a hotel at the Holiday Inn. Days after the opening, beachgoers start to disappear, along with a beached, half-eaten killer whale. Brody becomes concerned about these incidents and fears that another Great White Shark is on the loose.”
Jaws 3 (1983)
Director: Joe Alves
Sub-Genre: Shark | Runtime: 99 Minutes
Cast: Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong, Simon MacCorkindale, Louis Gossett Jr., John Putch
Added to Netflix: September 1st, 2023
“A giant thirty-five-foot shark becomes trapped in a SeaWorld theme park and it’s up to the sons of police chief Brody to rescue everyone.”
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Director: Joseph Sargent
Sub-Genre: Shark | Runtime: 89 Minutes
Cast: Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest, Mario Van Peebles, Karen Young, Michael Caine
Added to Netflix: September 1st, 2023
“Chief Brody’s widow believes that her family is deliberately being targeted by another shark in search of revenge.”
The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)
Director: Julius Avery
Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime:
Cast: Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alexandra Essoe, Franco Nero, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney
Added to Netflix: August 16th, 2023
“Follow Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, as he investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret.”
Asvins (2023)
Director: Tarun Teja Mallareddy
Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 111 Minutes
Cast: Vasanth Ravi, Muralidaran, Vimala Raman, Saras Menon
Added to Netflix: July 20th, 2023
“A group of Youtubers who accidentally unleash a 1500-year-old evil that crosses over from the realm of darkness to the human world.”
Prom Night (2008)
Director: Nelson McCormick
Sub-Genre: Slasher | Runtime: 88 Minutes
Cast: Brittany Snow, Scott Porter, Jessica Stroup, Dana Davis, Collins Pennie
Added to Netflix: July 1st, 2023
“Donna’s senior prom is supposed to be the best night of her life, though a sadistic killer from her past has different plans for her and her friends.”
Warm Bodies (2013)
Director: Jonathan Levine
Sub-Genre: Zombie | Runtime: 98 Minutes
Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, Lio Tipton, Rob Corddry, Dave Franco
Added to Netflix: July 1st, 2023
“After a highly unusual zombie saves a still-living girl from an attack, the two form a relationship that sets in motion events that might transform the entire lifeless world.”
Annihilation (2018)
Director: Alex Garland
Sub-Genre: Body Horror | Runtime: 115 Minutes
Cast: Natalie Portman, Benedict Wong, Sonoya Mizuno, David Gyasi, Oscar Isaac
Added to Netflix: June 30th, 2023
“A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don’t apply.”
Para Betina Pengikut Iblis (2023)
Director: Rako Prijanto
Sub-Genre: Slasher | Runtime: 90 Minutes
Cast: Adipati Dolken, Mawar Eva de Jongh, Hanggini, Sara Fajira, Hans de Kraker
Added to Netflix: June 16th, 2023
“Three women in a small village conceal dark secrets, including unholy alliances and a mysterious ingredient used in a popular curry restaurant.”
Doom (2005)
Director: Andrzej Bartkowiak
Sub-Genre: Sci-Fi | Runtime: 105 Minutes
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, Deobia Oparei, Ben Daniels
Added to Netflix: June 1st, 2023
“Space Marines are sent to investigate strange events at a research facility on Mars but find themselves at the mercy of genetically enhanced killing machines.”
Virupaksha (2023)
Director: Karthik Varma Dandu
Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 145 Minutes
Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji
Added to Netflix: June 1st, 2023
“Mysterious deaths occur in a village due to an unknown person’s occult practices. The whole town is afraid, and the problems continue as they search for the one responsible.”
Bayi Ajaib (2023)
Director: Rako Prijanto
Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 99 Minutes
Cast: Vino G. Bastian, Adipati Dolken, Desy Ratnasari, T. Rifnu Wikana, Sara Fajira
Added to Netflix: May 19th, 2023
“A newly rich and recently married man’s comfortable life threatens to crumble when his infant child is possessed by an unholy spirit with a grudge.”
John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
Director: John Carpenter
Sub-Genre: Vampire | Runtime: 108 Minutes
Cast: James Woods, Daniel Baldwin, Sheryl Lee, Thomas Ian Griffith, Maximilian Schell
Added to Netflix: May 1st, 2023
“Recovering from an ambush that killed his entire team, a vengeful vampire slayer must retrieve an ancient Catholic relic that, should it be acquired by vampires, will allow them to walk in sunlight.”
Qorin (2022)
Director: Ginanti Rona
Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 109 Minutes
Cast: Zulfa Maharani, Omar Daniel, Aghniny Haque, Dea Annisa, Naimma Aljufri
Added to Netflix: April 13th, 2023
“Life at a boarding school descends into chaos when a teacher instructs his students to perform a forbidden ritual that summons their doppelgängers.”
Lights Out (2016)
Director: David F. Sandberg
Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 81 Minutes
Cast: Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Alexander DiPersia, Billy Burke, Maria Bello
Added to Netflix: April 11th, 2023
“Rebecca must unlock the terror behind her little brother’s experiences that once tested her sanity, bringing her face to face with a supernatural spirit attached to their mother.”
Zombieland (2009)
Director: Ruben Fleischer
Genre: Zombie | Runtime: 88 Minutes
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Bill Murray
Added to Netflix: April 1st, 2023
“A shy student trying to reach his family in Ohio, a gun-toting bruiser in search of the last Twinkie and a pair of sisters striving to get to an amusement park join forces in a trek across a zombie-filled America.”
I See You (2019)
Director: Adam Randall
Genre: Mystery | Runtime: 98 Minutes
Cast: Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Owen Teague, Judah Lewis, Libe Barer
Added to Netflix: March 22nd, 2023
“A policeman and his doctor wife have some marriage problems and the son blames the mother. For his job, the policeman investigates a case of a missing boy. The possible kidnapping looks like some cases from a few years ago.”
Kaal (2005)
Director: Soham Shah
Genre: Supernatural| Runtime: 126 Minutes
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol
Added to Netflix: March 2nd, 2023
“A tiger expert, his wife, two tourists and a village chief engage in a battle for survival against supernatural beasts within Jim Corbett National Wildlife Park.”
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)
Director: Johannes Roberts
Genre: Shark| Runtime: 90 Minutes
Cast: Sophie Nélisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju, Sistine Rose Stallone, John Corbett
Added to Netflix: February 16th, 2023
“Two sisters diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves.”
Ouija (2014)
Director: Stiles White
Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 89 Minutes
Cast: Olivia Cooke, Ana Coto, Daren Kagasoff, Bianca A. Santos, Douglas Smith
Added to Netflix: February 16th, 2023
“A group of friends must confront their most terrifying fears when they awaken the dark powers of an ancient spirit board.”
The Womb (2022)
Director: Fajar Nugros
Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 116 Minutes
Cast: Naysila Mirdad, Dimas Anggara, Lydia Kandou, Rukman Rosadi, Rania Putri Sari
Added to Netflix: February 16th, 2023
“Grappling with an unplanned pregnancy, a woman turns in desperation to a mysterious older couple who promise to take care of her baby.”
Possessed (2022)
Director: James Lee
Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 94 Minutes
Cast: Alif Satar, Ikmal Amry, Abbas Mahmood, Elisya Sandha, Alicia Amin
Added to Netflix: February 15th, 2023
“Nazmi, a teacher must put aside his personal traumas to rally his school in a fight for survival against a group of violent, possessed students.”
Bloodline (2020)
Director: Henry Jacobson
Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 97 Minutes
Added to Netflix: January 10th, 2023
“Evan values family above all else, and anyone who gets between him, his wife, and newborn son learns that the hard way. But when it comes to violent tendencies, it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
