What to Watch on Netflix for Halloween 2020 – Our Top Picks

With a certain pandemic still raging, we can all see that 2020 is shaping up like a bad horror movie. And like every other event from the past nine months, Halloween 2020 is going to look a little different. We may be wearing masks, but we probably won’t be attending costume parties any time soon. In fact, one of the only things we actually can do is curl up on the couch with some Netflix. No trick-or-treaters? No problem: more candy for you.

Luckily for us, our favorite streaming service has delivered some great Halloween-themed treats this year.

Here at What’s On Netflix, we’re big fans of Spooky Season. In fact, we’ve already started planning our Halloween viewing. Just in case you need a little inspiration, here’s what the team will be watching in the month of Halloween…

Melissa’s Halloween Netflix picks

The Haunting of Hill House

As we’re sure avid WON readers are aware, the follow-up season to The Haunting of Hill House has just dropped on Netflix. It’s called The Haunting of Bly Manor, and is based on The Turn of The Screw, a short story by author Henry James. Despite its recent release, Bly Manor has already rocketed to the top of the Netflix most-watched lists.

But if like Melissa, you’re a little behind on your Netflix viewing, there’s no shame in tucking into Hill House this spooky season.

The Haunting of Hill House is another literary adaptation, based on a 1959 gothic novel of the same name. The series (and novel) follows the five Crain children and their parents, who spend a summer living in the nightmare-inducing Hill House. Twenty-six years later, a tragedy forces the family to confront their experiences from Hill House.

It’s worth pointing out that the Haunting of Bly Manor isn’t a sequel in the traditional sense. Both the Haunting series are standalone, so you can watch them in any order… if you’re brave enough.

Rebecca N

Here’s another literary adaptation we can’t wait to get stuck into. If horror isn’t your thing, you can still channel the Halloween vibes with this eerie and sophisticated Original movie.

Rebecca is based on the iconic novel by British writer, Daphne DuMaurier. Set in the 1930s, a young woman engages in a whirlwind romance with an older, widowed gentleman. After just two weeks, she returns with him to Manderley: his country estate in Cornwall. But, despite the luxurious environment and our protagonist’s newly-elevated position in society, all is not as it seems. She may be dead, by Mr de Winter’s first wife, Rebecca, is still very much present at Manderley.

We’re not sure how Netflix’s Rebecca will stack up compared to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic adaptation, but we’re certainly keen to see what stars Lily James and Arnie Hammer bring to the drama.

His House N

The concept for this new supernatural horror sounds so fresh and intriguing, we can’t wait to check it out.

His House follows a young couple seeking asylum in the UK, after fleeing war-torn South Sudan. Unfortunately, the move doesn’t turn out like they were hoping. A terrible accident en route brings intense grief, and they find their new community racist and unforgiving. As if the outside world wasn’t brutal enough, there’s something sinister inside their new home, too.

His House promises to go beyond the tropes of your classic ‘haunted house thriller’, exploring human and societal themes more like a drama. Starring Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku as our protagonists and Matt Smith (The Crown) as a social housing employee doing his best to help.

Kasey’s Halloween Netflix Picks

Stranger Things N

If you’re yet to watch Stranger Things, 1. Where have you been? 2. You are in for a Halloween treat, especially if you’re a fan of the 1980s. This widely popular series takes elements of Stephen King’s IT, The Goonies, and the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, and rolls them up into one gripping series.

When a young boy from a small town goes missing, his best friends take it upon themselves to bring him home. Of course, the dark forces at play have other ideas. Start streaming from the beginning, and don’t look back.

CAM N

Looking for a chilling, psychological horror to add to your Halloween watchlist? Try CAM.

The film was released (rather quietly) back in 2018; CAM certainly didn’t receive the same promotional fanfare as other Netflix Originals. Don’t let that put you off, though. The movie is popular among fans and critics (and Kasey), receiving a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, ad 7.15 on IMDb.

CAM follows Alice: an ambitious camgirl, desperate to achieve the highest views on FreeGirlsLive. However, things turn sinister when Alice discovers someone else has been accessing her FGL account. CAM was written and produced by Isa Mazzei, inspired by her true experiences of working as a camgirl.

A Series of Unfortunate Events N

Netflix’s adaptation of the Lemony Snicket books is the perfect family-friendly Halloween pick.

Following the mysterious death of their parents, the three Baudelaire children are placed into foster care. Unfortunately, the children never manage to find a sense of domestic normalcy and security. Strange things keep happening to their foster parents, usually at the hands of the awful Count Olaf. It’ll take all of the Baudelaires’ wit and intelligence to outsmart this villain.

This gothic-style mystery series features the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, and Will Arnett. It’s a black comedy, so nothing too spooky or sinister occurs.

Jacob’s Halloween Netflix Picks

Haunting of Bly Manor N

The Haunting of Bly Manor is probably Netflix’s best offering for Halloween 2020. And judging from its position at the top of Netflix’s most-watched lists this week, the fans approve.

On the face of it, Bly Manor looks like your typical ‘haunted house’ narrative: set in the 1980s, a young woman goes to work as a nanny for two orphaned children living in an isolated country house. Of course, it quickly becomes apparent that something else is also residing in the house.

Bly Manor is chilling and suspenseful: a true gothic novella. It weaves together multiple stories and themes to paint a picture of a house you really don’t want to stay in, without resorting to loads of cheap jump-scares.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 N

Following the huge success of volume one, we know that plenty of people will be binging their way through the second batch of Unsolved Mysteries this Halloween.

For those who don’t know, Unsolved Mysteries is a reboot of the classic series that first launched in 1987. Each episode examines evidence and testimonials surrounding a different unexplainable event. Usually the series has a strong true-crime vibe, but it also dabbles a little bit with the paranormal. Volume one featured the story of possible UFO abductions in Berkshire County, and volume two features the ghost stories from the 2011 Japanese Tsunami.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen N

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a camp slasher-horror-comedy to enjoy!

Two years after the events of the first Babysitter movie, protagonist Cole is just a regular kid trying to find his way through high school without seeming crazy. Not even his parents believe him about his murderous babysitter, Bee, and her satanic cult.

Unfortunately for Cole, the cult hasn’t finished with him yet…

