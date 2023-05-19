Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: May 19th, 2023

This week on Netflix sees the addition of Conor McGregor’s new docuseries, an exciting Spanish thriller and crime drama, the return of the To All the Boys franchise, and the fifth season of CBS’s S.W.A.T.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

McGregor Forever (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Conor McGregor

One of the most infamous fighters in the world of mixed-martial-arts, Conor McGregor has had a rollercoaster of a career. In his new docuseries, Netflix chronicles the highs and lows from the past few years, including his leg break with Dustin Poirer in July 2021.

Muted (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Cast: Arón Piper, Almudena Amor, Cristina Kovani, Aitor Luna, Manu Ríos

It seems that not much attention has been paid to Muted, which is surprising when you consider it stars two actors from the smash hit series Elite. Muted had the potential to be a sleeper hit, so make sure to keep an eye out for the drama on your Netflix home page.

Sergio hasn’t spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation.

XO, Kitty (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 26 Minutes

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Minyoung Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan

Off the back of the success of the To All the Boys movies, Netflix’s long-awaited spin-off centered around Lara Jean’s sister, Kitty, has been released.

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

La Reina del Sur (Season 3)

Episodes: 183

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Kate del Castillo, Raoul Bova, Humberto Zurita, Isabella Sierra, Paola Núñez

As one of the most popular crime dramas on Netflix, fans of Queen of the South should be open to streaming the very series of which it’s based on. With over 180 episodes, it’ll be one incredible binge to get through.

After years of blood, sweat and tears, a woman from humble beginnings finds herself in the perilous position of being a legend in drug trafficking.

S.W.A.T. (Season 5)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, Jay Harrington, David Lim

The adaptation of the 2003 movie, the CBS series has been very popular amongst Netflix subscribers, and with a new season available to stream, there are 22 new episodes ready and waiting to be binged.

Former Marine and locally-born-and-raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.

