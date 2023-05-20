When will Season 9 of ‘The Flash’ be on Netflix?

The Flash, like many other shows on The CW, has now come to an end after nine seasons. Having been on our screens since 2014, The Flash has also been a mainstay on Netflix in many regions, with many getting the show weekly. For those in the US, you’ll get all 13 final episodes on June 1st.

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, this DC comics adaptation has been airing on The CW for coming up on a decade and starred Grant Gustin as Barry Allen.

Like many shows on The CW, The Flash will soon end following the network’s sale.

The series won’t be keeping its usual fall slot on The CW and is instead set to air at some point in early 2023. You can also expect a smaller episode count reduced from 20 last season to 13 for the final season.

Once concluded, the show will have over 180 episodes to binge on Netflix.

When will The Flash season 9 be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with the United States release date for The Flash season 9.

There, you’ll have to wait until the show has concluded, and then the show will hit Netflix around 7 to 9 days following its finale air date.

The series began airing on The CW on February 8th and concludes with its thirteenth and final episode on May 24th, 2023.

As per its schedule, we’ve now had confirmation that the final season of The Flash arrives on Netflix US on June 1st, 2023.

You can watch episodes on The CW Seed app if you can’t wait until the Netflix release date for The Flash season 9.

Once the final season is added to Netflix, the show will remain on the streaming service for around five years. More on this to come.

When will The Flash season 9 be on Netflix in other regions?

In almost all other regions, you get weekly episode drops of The Flash.

This includes countries and continents like:

Canada

Czech Republic

Belgium

Greece

Israel

The Netherlands

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

You began getting new episodes on February 10th (Friday), with new episodes dropping weekly.

All other international Netflix regions will receive the ninth season later. Netflix in the United Kingdom notably does not carry the show.

If you’re looking for a rewatch of the Arrowverse, those in the United States can mostly watch from start to finish right on Netflix. We’ve got a viewer guide on the watch order for Arrowverse here.

This is also one of the last DC-licensed titles to likely ever hit Netflix, with Titans season 4 also hitting Netflix in select regions. However, Netflix still has The Sandman (renewed for a second season), Sweet Tooth, and the forthcoming Dead Boy Detectives.

Are you looking forward to watching season 9 of The Flash on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.