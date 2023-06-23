Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: June 23rd, 2023

There’s an excellent selection of new titles added to the US library this week. So if you aren’t too busy soaking in the Summer sun then make sure to sit yourself down and binge one of the best new TV shows added to Netflix this week.

N = Netflix Original

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N

New Episodes: 12

Genre: | Runtime:

Cast: Sarah Natochenny, Zeno Robinson, Ryan Bartley, Ray Chase, Alejandro Saab

Article Continues Below...

The final battle of the World Coronation Series arrives as Ash takes on the formidable team of Leon and Charizard. For those who grew up watching and playing Pokemon, this a monumental moment in pop culture as Ash’s journey soon comes to an end.

Glamorous (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, Graham Parkhurst, Damian Terriquez, Meher Pavri

Kim Cattrall may only be making a cameo appearance in And Just Like That, but she’s making her Netflix debut alongside Miss Benny in Glamorous.

Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer person whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

Skull Island (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Animation, Action Adventure | Runtime: 20 Minutes

Cast: Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt, Phil LaMarr

Taking place before the events of Kong vs. Godzilla, the animated series continues to expand the wider universe of the world’s largest Gorilla.

A group of kind-hearted explorers rescue Annie from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island. This enigmatic place is home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong.

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19)

New Episodes: 20

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 41 Minutes

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Picken Jr., Justin Chambers, Kevin McKidd

Grey’s Anatomy was once one of the most-watched shows on television. While the series is still popular amongst its loyal fanbase, the series will see its most radical change yet as Ellen Pompeo leaves Grey’s Anatomy after 19 seasons.

A medical and romantic drama centered around Meredith Grey, an aspiring surgeon and daughter of one of the best surgeons, Dr. Ellis Grey. Throughout the series, Meredith goes through professional and personal challenges along with fellow surgeons at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Suits (8 Seasons)

New Episodes: 124

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle

Eight seasons of Suits are now available to stream on Netflix! Strangely, the final season is missing from the list but we hope to see it added to the library soon.*

On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City’s best lawyers.

See You in My 19th Life (Season 1) N – Weekly

New Episodes: 16 (Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, Ahn Dong Goo, Kim Shi Ah

Every Saturday and Sunday subscribers can tune in to episodes of Netflix’s hottest new K-drama series.

Ban Ji Eum has an extraordinary ability: she can remember the memories of all her past lives. Repeating her reincarnation for nearly a thousand years, Ban Ji Eum has been living her lives diligently. After her previous life is cut short by a tragic accident, she sets out to reconnect with the people of her past life in her current one.

What new shows are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!