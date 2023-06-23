What’s Coming to Netflix UK in July 2023

Summer is finally here, and with it, are some of Netflix’s most exciting titles for the season. We’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix UK throughout July 2023.

As always, you can find weekly recaps of what’s new on Netflix UK throughout July 2023 throughout our new on Netflix UK hub.

Please note: this does not represent the full list of new titles coming in July 2023. This preview will be updated throughout June and July as more titles are announced.

Article Continues Below...

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 1st

10×10 (2018) – Luke Evans and Kelly Reilly headline this British thriller about a man who abducts a flower shop owner.

– Luke Evans and Kelly Reilly headline this British thriller about a man who abducts a flower shop owner. Gigli (2003) – Romantic comedy starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

– Romantic comedy starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – Animated DreamWorks feature film where Hiccup and Toothless and a dragon rider teams up to protect the island of Berk.

– Animated DreamWorks feature film where Hiccup and Toothless and a dragon rider teams up to protect the island of Berk. Mom and Dad (2017) – Horror comedy starring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair.

– Horror comedy starring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair. The Program (2015) – Dramatization of the journalist David Walsh investigating Lance Armstrong.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 2nd

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 3 – Reunion) Netflix Original – LIVE reunion of the subjects from the dating reality show.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 3rd

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (2023) Netflix Original – Part of a series of documentaries releasing throughout the month. In this documentary, Egyptian archeologists dig into history, discovering tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 4th

The King Who Never Was (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Italian docuseries into the killing of a German teenager.

– Italian docuseries into the killing of a German teenager. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 5th

Back to 15 (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the Brazillian comedy series.

– New season of the Brazillian comedy series. My Happy Marriage (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime romance/sci-fi series.

– Anime romance/sci-fi series. Wham! (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the music band led by George Michael.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 6th

12 Mighty Orphans (2021) – Sports drama starring Luke Wilson. About a determined coach looking to take an orphanage American football team to the big leagues.

Cash / Gold Brick (2023) Netflix Original – French drama.

– French drama. Deep Fake Love / Falso Amor (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Spanish reality competition dating series.

– Spanish reality competition dating series. Human Traffic (1999) – British comedy.

– British comedy. LEGO: City Adventures (Season 4) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – Next season of the courtroom series that will be split into two halves across 10 episodes.

– Next season of the courtroom series that will be split into two halves across 10 episodes. Wake Up, Carlo! (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series from Brazil.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 7th

Fatal Seduction (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African thriller series.

– South African thriller series. Hack My Home (Season 1) Netflix Original – Makeover reality series about a team of four designer dreaming up space-maximizing engineering ideas.

– Makeover reality series about a team of four designer dreaming up space-maximizing engineering ideas. The Out-Laws (2023) Netflix Original – Action comedy about a bank manager who was just robbed and begins to suspect the robbers may be his in-laws. Stars Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, and Nina Dobrev.

Seasons (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino romantic drama about two best friends making a deal to look for love again.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 9th

The Interrogation (Limited Series) – Docu-drama reaction of the police investigation into a farmer who shoots a burglar on his farm.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 10th

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Unknown: Killer Robots (2023) Netflix Original -Documentary that resembles Black Mirror looking into how artificial intelligence is being applied in military applications.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 11th

Free Fire (2016) – Boston, 1978, in a warehouse two rival gangs meet in a deserted warehouse, and quickly descends to into a free for all shoout-out.

– Boston, 1978, in a warehouse two rival gangs meet in a deserted warehouse, and quickly descends to into a free for all shoout-out. Nineteen to Twenty (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean reality series tracking 19-year-olds facing the prospect of now being in their 20s.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 12th

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023) Netflix Original – Polish family movie.

– Polish family movie. Quarterback (Season 1) Netflix Original – Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season.

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Anime action series.

– Anime action series. Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican spin-off to the competition baking reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 13th

Burn the House Down (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese live-action series based on a manga. About a woman who is looking to uncover secrets after her family was ruined by a fire.

– Japanese live-action series based on a manga. About a woman who is looking to uncover secrets after her family was ruined by a fire. Devil’s Advocate (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kuwait crime-drama.

– Kuwait crime-drama. Sonic Prime (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the animated series based on the SEGA character.

– New season of the animated series based on the SEGA character. Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy series from A24 Television about Mavis Beaumont, who seizes the opportunity to start her life over. Stars Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith, and Tone Bell.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 14th

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) Netflix Original – Israeli romantic drama.

– Israeli romantic drama. Bird Box Barcelona (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish-language spinoff to the hit Sandra Bullock movie that follows a new group hoping to survive after the arrival of a strange force.

Don’t Tell a Soul (2020) – Two thieving teenage brothers, stealing money to help their sick mom, match wits with a troubled security guard stuck at the bottom of a forgotten well.

– Two thieving teenage brothers, stealing money to help their sick mom, match wits with a troubled security guard stuck at the bottom of a forgotten well. First Daughter (2004) – Romantic comedy starring Katie Holmes as the daughter of the US President who sets out for college and falls in love with a graduate student.

– Romantic comedy starring Katie Holmes as the daughter of the US President who sets out for college and falls in love with a graduate student. Five Star Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original – British reality cooking show where seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant.

– British reality cooking show where seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant. Love Tactics 2 (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic comedy.

– Turkish romantic comedy. The Smurfs (1 Season) – Animated reboot of the classic children’s series.

– Animated reboot of the classic children’s series. Too Hot To Handle (Season 5) Netflix Original – New episodes of the reality dating show begin on July 14th.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 15th

Country Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kenyan drama.

– Kenyan drama. Kohrra (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian crime thriller series. About two cops who must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 16th

Penance (Season 1) – The lives of a mother and daughter are changed forever when they meet Jed, a kind, good-looking, and charismatic young man.

– The lives of a mother and daughter are changed forever when they meet Jed, a kind, good-looking, and charismatic young man. Submarine (2010) – 15-year-old Oliver Tate wants to lose his virginity before his 16th birthday and ruin the relationship between his mother and toxic ex-lover.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 17th

Unknown: Cave of Bones (2023) Netflix Original – Scientists look for answers from a quarter of a billion years ago to find out life’s biggest questions.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 19th

The (Almost) Legends (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish comedy movie.

– Spanish comedy movie. The Deepest Breath (2023) Netflix Original – Laura McGann is behind this A24-produced documentary about a champion freediver and expert safety diver. First premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 20th

Supa Team 4 (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African kids animated series.

– South African kids animated series. Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) Netflix Original – New season of the feel-good adaptation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st

They Cloned Tyrone (2023) Netflix Original – An series of events leads an unlikely trio down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy. Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 24th

Dew Drop Diaries (Season 1) Netflix Original – DreamWorks Animation series from creator Rick Suvalle.

– DreamWorks Animation series from creator Rick Suvalle. Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (2023) Netflix Original – What has been found through the James Webb Telescope?

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 25th

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Sintonia (Season 4) Netflix Original – Return of the teen Brazillian crime drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 26th

Baki Hanma (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – Martial arts anime series.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary that dives deep into the case of Lucie Blackman, whose disappearance in Japan began an international investigation and quest for justice.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 27th

Happiness for Beginners (2023) Netflix Original – Vicky Wright directs this romantic comedy movie starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes.

– Vicky Wright directs this romantic comedy movie starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes. The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary about a series of murders in Mexico City.

– Documentary about a series of murders in Mexico City. Paradise (2023) Netflix Original – German sci-fi movie. After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back.

– German sci-fi movie. After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back. Today We’ll Talk About That Day (2023) Netflix Original – Indian drama.

– Indian drama. The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2) Netflix Original – The final season of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher where he’ll be hanging up his wig. Based on the hit fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 28th

A Perfect Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Spanish romantic series about a girl who flees her own wedding.

– Spanish romantic series about a girl who flees her own wedding. Captain Fall (Season 1) Netflix Original – Adult animated series.

– Adult animated series. D.P. (Season 2) Netflix Original – Korean military drama that sees Jun-Ho and Ho-yeol return to arrest more military deserters, but face an unexpected danger.

– Korean military drama that sees Jun-Ho and Ho-yeol return to arrest more military deserters, but face an unexpected danger. Hidden Strike (2023) – Action Comedy starring Jackie Chan and John Cena.

– Action Comedy starring Jackie Chan and John Cena. How to Become a Cult Leder (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A docuseries with a tongue-in-cheek take on six of human history’s most infamous flock leaders.

– A docuseries with a tongue-in-cheek take on six of human history’s most infamous flock leaders. Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023) Netflix Original – Based on the incredibly popular kids’ animation series, this is the first feature film in the franchise. Follows teenager Marinette who becomes the Ladybug with magical powers.

The Tailor (Season 2) Netflix Original – The next set of episodes from the steamy Turkish drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 29th

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) Netflix Original – Weekly K-drama centered around a group of demon hunters.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 31st

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 2) Netflix Original – Latest season of the dark fantasy anime series.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in July? Let us know in the comments below!