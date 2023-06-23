‘Skull Island’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

After a titan sized adventure on Skull Island, fans have been left wanting even more from one of the planets greatest titans, Kong. With loose threads yet to be solved, we expect Netflix to renew Skull Island for a second season soon. For now we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Skull Island season 2 on Netflix.

Skull Island is an animated adventure series and sequel to the 2017 movie Kong: Skull Island, but prequel to Godzilla vs. Kong. The series is produced by Legendary Television, with Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, Brian Duffield, Jacob Robinson, and Thomas Tull listed as the executive producers. Brian Duffield is also the writer of the series.

Powerhouse animation, the company behind Netflix shows such as Blood of Zeus, Castlevania, and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, is also behind the animation of Skull Island.

The adventures of shipwrecked that are trying to escape from the mysterious island, home to prehistoric monsters, including the titan, Mr. Kong.

Skull Island Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status:

Official Netflix Status: Pending (Last Updated: 23/06/2023)

At the time of writing, Netflix has not renewed Skull Island for a second season. This isn’t surprising considering that the animated series only just landed on Netflix.

Over the course of the next several weeks, Netflix will be tracking the performance of Skull Island. Through daily top ten rankings, weekly viewing data, and more, Netflix will be able to determine if Skull Island is popular enough for a second season.

The first batch of weekly data that we may see for Skull Island will be published on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023.

Does Skull Island need a second season?

There are some loose threads of the story that need to be told in a second season of Skull Island.

Charlie was captured by a masked girl that ominously warned him he would pay for what he did to Kong. The masked girl most likely belongs to the tribe of Kong worshippers that were seen in Kong: Skull Island, the Iwi Tribe, If he is to befriend the tribe, he may be able to earn their forgiveness, but most importantly Kong’s.

Dog is still missing, and is nowhere to be seen. As for Mike, it’s still unclear if he was able to escape the island too. Considering his injuries it’s important that either the Iwi tribe finds him, or he gets to a mainland hospital.

Annie awoke after two weeks to discover she had made it back to the mainland, but with Dog missing, she will likely want to return to Skull Island to find him, and the rest of her friends. At least with the death of the Squid Titan, that task will be much easier than before.

There is always a constant battle at the top of hierarchy of Skull Island. A new season would likely introduce a brand new titan, ready to take the fight to the King of all apes.

Would you like to see a second season of Skull Island on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!