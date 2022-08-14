Netflix Added 37 New Movies and Shows This Week

HomeWhat's New on NetflixNetflix Added 37 New Movies and Shows This Week

never have i ever season 3 new on netflix this week

Never Have I Ever Season 3 is now on Netflix – Picture: Netflix

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of everything new that got added to Netflix in the US over the past 7 days. In total, 37 new releases dropped, consisting of 24 new movies and 13 new TV series releases.

Looking ahead, at least 24 new movies and shows are set to release on Netflix US over the next 7 days.

Full List of 37 New Releases on Netflix This Week

24 New Movies Added This Week

  • 13: The Musical (2022) Netflix Original
  • A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)
  • A Chinese Odyssey: Part One – Pandora’s Box (1995)
  • Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (2022) Netflix Original
  • Bo Burnham: The Inside Outtakes (2022) Netflix Original
  • Code Name: Emperor (2022) Netflix Original
  • Coming from Insanity (2019)
  • Day Shift (2022) Netflix Original
  • Dope (2015)
  • Happy Birthday (2022)
  • Heartsong (2022) Netflix Original
  • Italia’s War (2005)
  • Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)
  • Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)
  • Nikamma (2022)
  • Nimbe (2019)
  • Office Invasion (2022)
  • Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (2022) Netflix Original
  • The Great Chinese Beans (2004)
  • The Nice Guys (2016)
  • The Razz Guy (2021)
  • The Vendor (2018)
  • The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai (2017)
  • Up North (2018)

13 New TV Series Added This Week

  • A Clean Sweep (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
  • A Model Family (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 3) Netflix Original
  • I Just Killed My Dad (Limited Series) Netflix Original
  • Indian Matchmaking (Season 2) Netflix Original
  • Instant Dream Home (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Iron Chef Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Locke & Key (Season 3) Netflix Original
  • Never Have I Ever (Season 3) Netflix Original
  • Riverdale (Season 6)
  • School Tales The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Team Zenko Go (Season 2) Netflix Original
  • The Kingdom (Season 1)

Top Movies on Netflix US This Week

uncharted best new movie coming in july 2022

Unlike Netflix globally, Netflix US saw Uncharted dominate the top 10s over the past week, with Purple Hearts being second on most days.

A number of the August 1st movies continue to do well on Netflix, with Men in Black outperforming the Spider-Man movies.

  1. Uncharted (78 points)
  2. Purple Hearts (70 points)
  3. The Informer (46 points)
  4. Sing 2 (45 points)
  5. The Gray Man (38 points)
  6. Wedding Season (32 points)
  7. Flight (31 points)
  8. Carter (31 points)
  9. Day Shift (20 points)
  10. The Nice Guys (20 points)
  11. The Age of Adaline (18 points)
  12. Tower Heist (8 points)
  13. Men in Black 3 (2 points)
  14. Men in Black (1 point)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix US This Week

the sandman netflix august 2022

Picture: Netflix / Warner Bros. Television

The Sandman dominated the Netflix US charts throughout the week with Virgin River coming in at rank 2.

  1. The Sandman (79 points)
  2. Virgin River (64 points)
  3. Stranger Things (55 points)
  4. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (35 points)
  5. I Just Killed My Dad (33 points)
  6. Riverdale (31 points)
  7. Keep Breathing (29 points)
  8. Locke & Key (25 points)
  9. Uncoupled (21 points)
  10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (19 points)
  11. Alone (16 points)
  12. Indian Matchmaking (11 points)
  13. Never Have I Ever (10 points)
  14. The Most Hated Man on the Internet (4 points)
  15. Instant Dream Home (4 points)
  16. CoComelon (3 points)
  17. Pawn Stars (1 point)

