Netflix UK Added 28 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

Netflix UK added 28 new movies and TV shows to the library this week. This week sees the addition of the highly anticipated crime K-drama Bloodhounds, a new docuseries from the creators of Drive to Survive, and more.

First of all, here are some of the week’s top highlights:

Bloodhounds (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime:

Cast: Woo Do‑hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Huh Joon-ho, Park Sung-woong, Kim Sae-ron

Crime dramas have always been exceptionally popular on Netflix, and some of the very best have been from South Korea. Make sure to check out Bloodhounds this weekend.

Two young boxers band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

Bronson (2008)

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hardy, Matt King, James Lance, Amanda Burton, Kelly Adams

As one of the most notorious prisoners to have ever served time in prison, it was without question that at some point a film would be made on the life of Charlie Bronson. Wonderfully performed by an up-and-coming Tom Hardy, his portrayal of the infamous prisoner certainly paved the way for even more iconic Hardy roles.

A young man who was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a post office ends up spending three decades in solitary confinement. During this time, his own personality is supplanted by his alter-ego, Charles Bronson.

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Docuseries, Sport | Runtime: 45 Minutes

One for the dads, and cycling nuts around the UK, the biggest cycling event of the years get the F1: Drive to Survive treatment with an in-depth look, behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interviews, and access to eight teams that took part in 2022’s Tour de France.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

7 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 9th, 2023

A Lot Like Love (2023)

Ambush (2023)

Becky (2020)

Bronson (2008)

Gumraah (2023)

The Wonder Weeks (2023)

You Do You (2023) N

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 9th, 2023

Amazing Grace (Season 1)

Apache: The Life of Carlos Teve (Limited Series) N

Barracude Queens (Season 1) N

Bloodhounds (2023) N

Boss & Me (Season 1)

Human Resources (Season 2) N

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4) N

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) N

The Crowned Clown (Season 1)

The Deceived (Limited Series)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Season 1) N

The Real Has Come (Season 1)

This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1) N

6 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 9th, 2023

Alma Matters (Limited Series)

Arnold (Limited Series) N

Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty (Season 1)

The Playing Card Killer (Limited Series) N

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1) N

Your Life is a Joke (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 9th, 2023

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 3) N

Tex Mex Motors (Season 1) N

