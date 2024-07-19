What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: July 19th, 2024

This week, 38 new movies and TV shows were added to Netflix UK’s library, including Cobra Kai’s sixth season and all three Bridget Jones movies.

First of all, here are the top highlights this week:

Cobra Kai (Season 6 Part 1) N

New Episodes: 5

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 29 Minutes

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Martin Kove, Mary Mouser

Part 1 of 3 of the final season of Cobra Kai has finally landed on Netflix! Only five episodes are available for now, but fans can look forward to part 2, which will land on Netflix in November 2024.

Thirty-four years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Tournament, Daniel LaRusso is now a successful and popular car salesman. Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence struggles to hold down a job. The feud between Johnny and Daniel is reignited after Johnny is inspired to restart Cobra Kai and begins teaching a new generation of kids from the valley karate, much to Daniel’s disdain.

Boyhood (2014)

Director: Richard Linklater

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 165 Minutes

Cast: Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Ellar Coltrane, Lorelei Linklater, Marco Perella

A film literally years in the making, Boyhood, shows Ellar Coltrane as Mason grows up on screen, and we explore his journey from childhood to starting college.

Bridget Jones’s Trilogy (2004-2016)

Directors: Sharon Maguire / Beeban Kidron

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Total Runtime: 326 Minutes

Cast: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Gemma Jones, Celia Imrie

Very few American actors are as beloved by the British as Renèe Zellweger, who, thanks to her convincing performance as Bridget Jones, saw a nation adopt her as one of their own.

Bridget Jones, chronically single, suddenly finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between the dashing Mark Darcy and the womanizer Daniel Cleaver.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 19th, 2024

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024)

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut (2018)

Boyhood (2014)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

Find Me Falling (2024) N

Greta (2018)

Last Christmas (2019)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

Pasutri Gaje (2024)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 19th, 2024

Chi’s Sweet Adventure (Season 1)

Cobra Kai (Season 6 Part 1) N

Cobra Kai: Inside the Dojo (Season 1) N

Master of the House (Season 1) N

Our Friend (2021)

Sweet Home (Season 3) N

The Green Glove Gang (Season 2) N

The Old Dog, New tricks? (Season 1)

The Princess Royal (Season 1)

TP Bon (Season 2) N

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper (Season 1) N

6 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 19th, 2024

500 Days of Escobar (2023)

Homicide (Season 2) N

Missing or Murdered? (Season 1)

Simone Biles Rising (Season 1) N

Skywalkers: A Love Story (2024) N

The Yara Gambirasio Case: Beyond Reasonable Doubt (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 19th, 2024

Too Hot to Handle (Season 6) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 19th, 2024

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (2024) N

