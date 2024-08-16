What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: August 16th, 2024

It’s been a busy mid-August with 51 new additions to the Netflix UK library. This week, we will see the addition of over 40 new movies and all six seasons of Lost.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Lost (6 Seasons)

Episodes: 121:

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Yunjin Kim, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O’Quinn

For the first time in Netflix UK history, the entirety of Lost is now available to stream!

After surviving a plane crash, a group of survivors discover they are trapped on a deserted tropical island, and in order to survive must find a way to work together.

Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 1) N

New Episodes: 5

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold

The wait is over, and Emily returns for more drama and romance in Paris. Will she find love with Gabriel? Or will another suiter catch her eye?

Halloween Ends (2022)

Director: David Gordon Green

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell, Will Patton, Kyle Richards

After many decades and one iconic mask later, the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers comes to a bloody and dramatic end.

Four years since his return and murderous rampage, Michael Myers has gone missing, and Laurie Strode now lives with her granddaughter, Allyson. When Allyson crosses paths with Haddonfield pariah Corey, the boy falls in love with her, but after crossing paths with Michael Myers, it drives him to murder.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK

42 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 16th, 2024

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Ruby (2022)

Chef (2014)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Confess, Fletch (2022)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

From Prada to Nada (2011)

Halloween Ends (2022)

Horizon Line (2021)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Johnny English (2003)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Johny English Strikes Again (2018)

Kissufim (2024)

Long Shot (2019)

Lucy (2014)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

Night School (2018)

Paul (2011)

Robocar POLI Special: The Story of the Desert Rescue (2023)

Split (2016)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Choice (2016)

The Great Debaters (2007)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Mule (2018)

The Other Woman (2014)

The Secret Garden (1993)

The Union (2024) N

Turbo (2013)

U.S. Marshals (1998)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Wild Child (2008)

Without a Paddle (2004)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 16th, 2024

All Creatures Great and Small (Season 1)

Emily in Paris (Season 4 Part 1) N

Lost (6 Seasons)

Romance in the House (Limited Series) N

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Season 1)

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 16th, 2024

American Murder: Laci Peterson (Limited Series) N

Backyard Wilderness (2018)

Daughters (2024) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 16th, 2024

Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week: August 16th, 2024

A History of Violence (70 points) The Intern (67 points) Kingsman: The Secret Service (52 points) Georgia Rule (43 points) Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (32 points) Baby Ruby (32 points) Horizon Line (28 points) Deep Blue Sea (28 points) Joyride (25 points) Hot Fuzz (17 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: August 16th, 2024

Love Is Blind: UK (79 points) The Umbrella Academy (71 points) Simone Biles Rising (58 points) Unsolved Mysteries (48 points) Supacell (38 points) Suspect (33 points) Cobra Kai (32 points) American Murder: Laci Peterson (18 points) Bad Education (14 points) All Creatures Great and Small (17 points)

