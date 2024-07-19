Netflix Picks Up Multiple Seasons of Adult Swim’s ‘The Venture Bros.’

One of AdultSwim’s most successful and longest-running shows will be making its Netflix debut in the United States in August 2024. Multiple seasons of the show are due to land on the streamer.

Created by Jackson Publick, The Venture Bros. ran between 2003 and 2018 for seven seasons, with 81 episodes, numerous specials, and a final film packed in too.

Focusing on Hank and Dean Venture, with their father, Doctor Venture, and faithful bodyguard, Brock Samson, the team dares to go on wild adventures facing zombies, megalomaniacs, and ninjas, all for the glory of adventure.

The series features voices from James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, Michael Sinterniklaas, Chris McCulloch, Doc Hammer, Steven Rattazzi, and Dana Snyder.

What’s on Netflix has learned that Netflix in the US has acquired the streaming rights to the series from AdultSwim for a fixed period beginning on August 16th, 2024. We don’t know if other regions are included.

This marks the first significant return for AdultSwim on Netflix in the US since 2016, when Netflix removed the final show, The Boondocks, from the platform alongside Cartoon Network titles. We have seen Cartoon Network Titles return to Netflix since those removals, too. Outside of the United States, Netflix still holds the rights to Rick and Morty in over a dozen countries and just recently added the seventh season.

Sadly, we don’t know what seasons will be available on Netflix or whether the specials and final movie will be added. We’ll update you once we do.

The Venture Bros.’s addition to Netflix will not impact the show’s availability on Max, where all seven seasons stream, or on the AdultSwim website.

This isn’t the only major animated title Netflix has picked up from Warner Bros. Discovery’s vast roster as of late. You may remember that Netflix secured the rights to Scavenger’s Reign in the hopes of a second-season renewal. Netflix also picked up Archer from FX over the summer too, in addition to thousands of episodes of other licensed titles throughout the year.

Watch The Venture Bros If You Like

Given that the show was spawned from AdultSwim, it should go without saying that if you like Rick & Morty, Robot Chicken, or Smiling Friends, this should be on your watch list.

Likewise, from Netflix’s slate of titles, you should give the show a go if you’re a fan of Love, Death & Robots, Farzar, The Midnight Gospel, or even Inside Job.

