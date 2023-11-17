What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 17th, 2023

Netflix UK has 50 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed this week. The past week has seen the return of The Crown as it enters its sixth and final season on Netflix.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

The Crown (Season 6 – Part 1) N

New Episodes: 4

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 58 Minutes

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Lesley Manville

After a year-long wait, The Crown returns for its climactic sixth and final season. Part one is only available now, but the remaining six episodes will be released in a month. This season, subscribers will bear witness to the events that led to the tragedy of Princess Diana’s death and its aftermath, which left a nation in mourning.

Rustin (2023) N

Director: George C. Wolfe

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Colman Domingo, Aml Ameen, Glynn Turman, Chris Rock, Gus Halper

One performance that shouldn’t be slept on this weekend is Colman Domingo’s as Bayard Rustin, the Civil Rights Activist who helped shape the course of U.S. history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington. There’s a great chance that Domingo may be on the nominations list at the Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Jackass Forever (2022)

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontus, Dave England, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña

It had been over a decade since the release of Jackass 3, but the boys of Jackass return for another round of crazy stunts and incredible pain. They may be older, but they are certainly not wiser.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

25 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 17th, 2023

Ali G Indahouse (2002)

All-Time High (2023) N

Bee Movie (2007)

Believer 2 (2023) N

Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023) N

Blended (2014)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Honey: Rise Up and Dance (2018)

In Love and Deep Water (2023) N

It Snows in Benidorm (2020)

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013)

Jackass Forever (2022)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Kicking and Screaming (2023)

Room (2015)

Rustin (2023) N

See You on Venus (2023)

Studio 666 (2022)

Sukhee (2023)

The 355 (2022)

The Queenstown Kings (2023) N

Third World Romance (2023)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

You & Me & Me (2023)

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 17th, 2023

Cheer Up (Season 1)

CoComelon Lane (Season 1) N

Crashing Eid (Season 1) N

Criminal Code (Season 1) N

Feedback (Season 1) N

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip (3 Seasons)

Holy Family (Season 2) N

Laguna Beach (Season 3)

Nothing to See Here (Season 1) N

Persona: Sulli (Season 1)

Runaway (Season 1)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) N

Siri (Season 1)

Suburræterna (Season 1) N

The Crown (Season 6 Part 1) N

5 Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 17th, 2023

Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale (2005)

Jim Gaffigan: King Baby (2009)

Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe (2012)

Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed (2014)

Matt Rife: Natural Selection (2023) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 17th, 2023

How to Become a Mob Boss (Season 1) N

I Am Bolt (2016)

The Dads (2023) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 17th, 2023

Robbie Williams Live at Knebworth (2003)

1 New Reality Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 17th, 2023

The Netflix Cup (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!