What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: October 27th, 2023

Scream (2022)

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jenna Ortega, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera

After a long hiatus, the Scream franchise returned for the first installment in over a decade, with many of the original cast members returning to reprise their roles. There are plenty of exciting new faces added to the franchise too including Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega and The Boys’ Jack Quaid.

The quiet town of Woodsboro has moved on from the streak of brutal murders that rocked the community 25 years ago. But when a copycat killer dons the Ghostface mask and starts hunting teenagers, victims of the original murder spree reunite to try and stop the masked murderer.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Director: James Gunn

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis

Using the same bit of magic that made Marvel fans everywhere fall in love with Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn injected the same fun spark into the reinvigorated Suicide Squad.

In order to destroy a secret government experiment Amanda Waller recruits a new team of supervillains to infiltrate a South American island ruled by a military dictator.

Life on Our Planet (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary, Nature | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman narrates as we go on a journey expanding billions of years exploring the journey of life on Earth from the Dinosaurs, all the way up to the modern day.

22 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 27th, 2023

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Apocalypse Clown (2022)

Bad Education: Directors Cut (2023)

Bloodshot (2020)

Burning Betrayal (2023) N

Chandramukhi (2023)

I Am Legend (2007)

Iraivan

Long Live Love! (2023)

Monster High: The Movie (2022)

Pain Hustlers (2023) N

Scream (2022)

Sister Death (2023) N

Talk to Me (2022)

The After (2023) N

The Cheating Game (2023)

The Outcasts (2023)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Why Do You Love Me (2023)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 27th, 2023

A Love So Beautiful (Season 1)

Absolute Beginners (Season 1) N

Justice League (2 Seasons)

Life on Our Planet (Season 1) N

Magenta Coal (Season 1)

PLUTO (2023) N

Princess Power (Season 2) N

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Season 1)

Tore (Season 1) N

Trillion Game (Season 1)

6 Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 27th, 2023

Conviction: Murder at the Station (Season 1)

Conviction: Murder in Suburbia (Season 1)

Could Hitler Have Been Stopped? (Limited Series)

Get Gotti (Limited Series) N

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (2023) N

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (2023)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 27th, 2023

Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (2023) N

