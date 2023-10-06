What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: October 6th, 2023

Netflix UK subscribers can binge on 37 of the new movies and TV shows that were added this week, including David Beckham’s new docuseries, the Space Jam sequel, and the latest movie in The Conjuring cinematic universe.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Director: Michael Chaves

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard

The billion-dollar horror franchise continued with its third Conjuring film, making over $200 million at the box office worldwide.

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

“Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Genre: Comedy, Sport | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green

Ever since he started dominating the court, fans of LeBron James had always seen him as the successor to Michael Jordan in any Space Jam sequels. In 2021 fans got their wish. With a brand-new look and a bucketload of easter eggs, Space Jam: A New Legacy is packed to the rafters with Warner Bros content.

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDB Pro;

“A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.”

Beckham (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: Documentary, Sports | Runtime: 285 Minutes

Featuring: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ted Beckham

One of the greatest English players to grace the beautiful game, David Beckham had an incredible career both on and off the pitch, and his impact on the sport is still being felt today. Through archived footage, and interviews with Beckham, his family, friends, and former teammates, we get an amazing insight into his roller-coaster career as football’s first global superstar.

28 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 6th, 2023

A Deadly Invitation (2023) N

Ballerina (2023) N

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Blessers (2019)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Crawlspace (2022)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Fair Play (2023) N

Four Brothers (2005)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Halloween (1978)

Infinite (2021)

Keys to the Heart (2023) N

Khufiya (2023) N

Kushi (2023)

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023)

National Security (2003)

Norbit (2007)

Ride Along (2014)

Rocks (2019)

Sanitation Day (2020)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog (2023)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Mercy (2017)

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking (1988)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 6th, 2023

Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)

Beckham (Limited Series) N

Everything Now (Season 1) N

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 5) N

Lupin (Part 3) N

People Just Do Nothing (Season 4)

The Fairly OddParents (Season 1)

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 6th, 2023

Race to the Summit (2023) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 6th, 2023

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023) N

