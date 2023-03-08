What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: March 8th, 2023

It’s the middle of the week, and as expected, this week is far quieter on the new arrivals front compared to weeks prior with only five new movies having touched down on Netflix US so far. Here’s a roundup of what’s new and trending in the Netflix top 10s for March 8th, 2023.

What’s still coming up on Netflix this week? The two big Netflix Originals are the second half of You season 4 and the new Luther movie.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix So Far This Week

World War Z (2013)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror

Director: Marc Forster

Cast: Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz

Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan, Drew Goddard, Damon Lindelof

Runtime: 116 min / 1h 56m

Hitting its 10th Birthday this year is World War Z starring Brad Pitt, which returns to Netflix today after last streaming on the service back in 2015.

Directed by Marc Forster, the movie sees a former United Nations investigator traveling the world looking for a solution to the zombie apocalypse’s sudden outbreak.

Also, to tie World War Z back to Netflix, one of the writers on the movie is Matthew Michael Carnahan, who is currently working on Jet Black for Netflix.

Faraway (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English and German

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Vanessa Jopp

Cast: Naomi Krauss, Goran Bogdan, Bahar Balci, Adnan Maral, Artjom Gilz, Vedat Erincin

Writer: Jane Ainscough, Alex Kendall

Runtime: 109 min / 1h 49m

This multilingual romance movie originates from Germany and tells the story of a woman who travels to Croatia hoping to convert her late mother’s cottage into a holiday let but comes up against issues.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Netflix has had a string of high-profile documentary series released thus far in 2023, with Murdaugh Murders becoming one of Netflix’s biggest in the genre of all time.

The next topic to be covered in this British-produced docuseries is the unsolved mystery of flight MH370.

RAW is behind the docuseries that released The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker on Netflix a little earlier in the year.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

2 New Movies Added

Faraway (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English World War Z (2013) – PG-13 – English

3 New TV Series Added

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Ridley Jones (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Bold and curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the museum’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!

– TV-Y – English – Bold and curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the museum’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night! Unlock My Boss (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Korean – When his spirit gets locked inside a smartphone, the CEO of a tech firm teams up with a young stranger to run his company and investigate his own murder.

Netflix Top 10 Movies, Series & Kids Titles on Netflix for March 8th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Outer Banks This Is Where I Leave You Turbo 2 Chris Rock: Selective Outrage The Hunger Games Rango 3 Sex/Life The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Minions: The Rise of Gru 4 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Turbo Little Angel 5 Next in Fashion R.I.P.D. CoComelon 6 Perfect Match Burlesque Sing 2 7 Wrong Side of the Tracks The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Open Season 8 Married at First Sight The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Spirit 9 Pasión de gavilanes The Hangover Trolls 10 New Amsterdam We Have a Ghost That Girl Lay Lay

