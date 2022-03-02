Comedy Movies Coming Soon to Netflix in 2022 and Beyond

Netflix has a huge comedy movie slate coming up over the next year or so and we’re going to list all the ones we know about in this article. Employing top talent both onscreen and off, Netflix has a lot to offer for comedy fans over the coming years.

We’ve also previewed all the comedy series Netflix has in development to release in 2022 and beyond listed here.

Netflix’s comedy slate goes far beyond just this list as we’re only going to be covering the English-language Netflix Original movies on the way.

So far in 2022, we’ve seen the release of the Kevin James movie Home Team, the second Tall Girl entry, and Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.

The Bubble

Coming to Netflix: April 1st (Maybe?)

The Bubble is Judd Apatow’s “pandemic-era” movie that sees an ensemble cast spending time finishing their action franchise about flying dinosaurs.

The cast for The Bubble is absolutely packed with talent including:

Pedro Pascal

Karen Gillan

Leslie Mann

Iris Apatow

David Duchovny

Peter Serafinowicz

Keegan-Michael Key

Rob Delaney

Fred Armisen

Maria Bakalova

You People

Coming to Netflix: Confirmed 2022

Kenya Barris hasn’t had the best time while working with Netflix but You People looks to turn that reputation around.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”

Me Time

Coming to Netflix: Confirmed 2022

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg headlines this comedy written, directed and producer John Hamberg.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”

Knives Out 2

Coming to Netflix: Confirmed 2022

Knives Out isn’t what we’d call a traditional comedy but Netflix assigned comedy as its primary category when it unveiled it’s 2022 slate.

The highly anticipated movie will see Rian Johnson return to write and direct the sequel (and third movie) with Daniel Craig on board to star.

Here’s what you can expect from the follow-up:

“Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.”

Senior Year

Coming to Netflix: May 13th

Rebel Wilson will be heading up this new comedy that sees a woman awakening from a 20-year coma in a thirty-seven-year-old body only to have to go back to school.

Starring alongside Wilson will be Alicia Silverstone, Mary Holland and Zoe Chao.

Unfrosted

Jerry Seinfeld requires no introduction and he’ll be headlining this new comedy movie about the creation of the… *checks notes* Pop-tart.

Production begins in 2022 and it’s likely we won’t see it pop onto Netflix until 2023.

Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy will be returning to one of his most iconic roles with Paramount Pictures producing.

The comedy is about a no-nonsense cop called Axel Foley in Beverly Hills.

Other Comedy Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Auntie Clause – A family comedy produced by Kenny Ortega.

– A family comedy produced by Kenny Ortega. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – A long-awaited animated sequel to the Aardman-produced stop-animated movie, Chicken Run. Confirmed to release in 2023.

– A long-awaited animated sequel to the Aardman-produced stop-animated movie, Chicken Run. Confirmed to release in 2023. Day Shift – A fantasy movie full of vampires and starring Jamie Foxx. Confirmed to release in 2022.

– A fantasy movie full of vampires and starring Jamie Foxx. Confirmed to release in 2022. Falling for Christmas – Lindsey Lohan’s Christmas movie confirmed to be coming to Netflix in 2022.

– Lindsey Lohan’s Christmas movie confirmed to be coming to Netflix in 2022. Fuzzy Towers – Kevin James was reportedly due to appear in this comedy directed by Mike Mitchell.

– Kevin James was reportedly due to appear in this comedy directed by Mike Mitchell. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between – Romantic comedy from the team behind To All The Boys.

– Romantic comedy from the team behind To All The Boys. Knives Out 3 – Not only are we getting a sequel to Knives Out but a third movie has also been ordered with Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig both confirmed to return.

– Not only are we getting a sequel to Knives Out but a third movie has also been ordered with Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig both confirmed to return. Love in the Villa – Romantic comedy starring Tom Hopper and Kat Graham.

– Romantic comedy starring Tom Hopper and Kat Graham. Metal Lords – Written and produced by Game of Throne’s D.B. Weiss, this movie will see two kids starting a metal band at a school hoping to compete at the Battle of the Bands.

– Written and produced by Game of Throne’s D.B. Weiss, this movie will see two kids starting a metal band at a school hoping to compete at the Battle of the Bands. Murder Mystery 2 – A sequel to the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler movie.

– A sequel to the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler movie. Players – Romantic comedy starring Lucifer’s Tom Ellis.

– Romantic comedy starring Lucifer’s Tom Ellis. Strangers – Starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes this comedy tells a story on unlikely cohorts Drew and Eleanor agreeing to go after one another’s bullies.

– Starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes this comedy tells a story on unlikely cohorts Drew and Eleanor agreeing to go after one another’s bullies. The Netherfield Girls – A modern adaptation of Pride and Prejudice listed as a comedy starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and produced by Temple Hill Entertainment.

– A modern adaptation of Pride and Prejudice listed as a comedy starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and produced by Temple Hill Entertainment. The Out-Laws – An action-comedy starring Pierce Brosnan.

– An action-comedy starring Pierce Brosnan. The Perfect Find – Romantic comedy starring Gabrielle Union.

– Romantic comedy starring Gabrielle Union. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar –

– Wedding Season – Romantic comedy from Jax Media directed by Tom Dey.

– Romantic comedy from Jax Media directed by Tom Dey. Wendell and Wild – A stop-motion animated movie that also has fantasy horror elements.

What comedy project are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix in the next year or so? Let us know in the comments.