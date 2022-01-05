First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Welcome to an early look ahead at what’s set to arrive on Netflix in the United States throughout the month of February 2022. This will include every new movie and TV show set to arrive throughout the shortest month of the year.

For more on just the Netflix Originals coming in February 2022, we’ve got a full preview for those here. As always, you’ll want to keep an eye on removals for the month too and make sure you’re caught up on everything before they depart. Big removals for February 2022 so far includes kids titles like Transformers and My Little Pony and big-name movies like Grown Ups, Minority Report, and Shutter Island.

Here at What’s on Netflix, we update our monthly previews constantly so you’ll find this list evolves a lot over time. Netflix themselves releases a PR list in the last two weeks of the month but there are always titles they miss out so keep it locked right here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix in February TBD

Love and Leashes (2022) N – Korean romantic comedy based on a webtoon about a woman and her co-worker who develop a romantic bond when she accidentally stumbles upon his secret.

– Korean romantic comedy based on a webtoon about a woman and her co-worker who develop a romantic bond when she accidentally stumbles upon his secret. Love Is Blind: Japan (Season 1) N – A new regional spin-off of the Love is Blind dating reality show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st

New Year’s Eve (2011) – Huge ensemble cast comes together for this critically panned rom-com set in New York City. Sees various couples’ lives intertwine on the last day of the year.

Raising Dion (Season 2) N – After first releasing in 2019, we’re finally getting new episodes of the superhero series that will see young Dion face new threats.

– After first releasing in 2019, we’re finally getting new episodes of the superhero series that will see young Dion face new threats. That’s My Boy (2012) – Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg star in this comedy about a father and son duo who have been split for years but rekindle their relationship when Todd is getting married.

– Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg star in this comedy about a father and son duo who have been split for years but rekindle their relationship when Todd is getting married. The Lucky One (2012) – Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling star in this romantic drama about a US Marine returning home after a near-death experience.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – The second movie in the Michael Bay series of Transformers movies. Starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox and notably was nominated for an Oscar.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Dark Desire (Season 2) N – The second and final season of the Mexican erotic thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Finding Ola (Season 1) N – New Arabic language comedy-drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) N – Continuing the drama of the three South Carolinian women moving through the complex adventure that is life.

– Continuing the drama of the three South Carolinian women moving through the complex adventure that is life. Through My Window / A través de mi ventana (2022) N – Spanish-language movie about a woman who is uncontrollably in love with her neighbor and stops at nothing to make him fall in love with her.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 11th

Bigbug (2022) N – French sci-fi movie directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. It’s set in 2050 and sees humans locked down in a house while an android war is ongoing outside.

Inventing Anna (Limited Series) N – Shonda Rhimes’s new limited series drama based on the true story of Anna Delvey who conned her way into the New York elite. Stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox and Arian Moayed.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 14th

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) N – New romantic drama series out of Italy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 18th

Space Force (Season 2) N – Steve Carrell returns for a second outing as the four-star general Mark Naird leading the newly created Space Force branch of the military.

– Steve Carrell returns for a second outing as the four-star general Mark Naird leading the newly created Space Force branch of the military. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N – Following the trend of classic horror getting rebooted, we’re going to be seeing a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre arrive exclusively on Netflix. It’s being directed by David Blue Garcia and is about a group of teens traveling to Harlow, Texas to start a new business but they disrupt the home of Leatherface.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 25th

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1) N – The first of three seasons of the historical spin-off series to Vikings.

Looking ahead to March there’s already a few big new shows to look forward to. Bridgerton is notably hitting Netflix globally on March 25th.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in February 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.