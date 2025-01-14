Get geared up for February as the first WWE premium live event of the year, the Royal Rumble, arrives. Here’s our exciting first look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in February 2025.

If you’re looking for the US list for February 2024, we have our preview here.

You can find all of the departures for February 2025 here.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 1st, 2025:

WWE: Royal Rumble (2025) N – WWE’s iconic PLE streams on Netflix for the first time as 30 Men and 30 women battle it out in the Royal Rumble for a shot at a singles title at Wrestlemania.

– WWE’s iconic PLE streams on Netflix for the first time as 30 Men and 30 women battle it out in the Royal Rumble for a shot at a singles title at Wrestlemania. Umjolo: There is No Cure (2025) N – South African romantic-comedy film.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 4th, 2025:

Rurouni Kenshin (Season 1) – Japanese anime and the second anime adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki’s manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 5th, 2025:

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1) N – Reality survival series that will see a team of celebrities taking on challenges in the Central American jungle where Bear Grylls will hunt them, and if caught, they are eliminated.

Kinda Pregnant (2025) N – Comedy starring Amy Schumer as Lainy Newton, who starts wearing a false belly after becoming jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy and inadvertently meets the man of her dreams.

– Comedy starring Amy Schumer as Lainy Newton, who starts wearing a false belly after becoming jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy and inadvertently meets the man of her dreams. Prison Cell 211 (Limited Series) N – Mexican crime-thriller based on real events that took place in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez, where a prison riot resulted in the deaths of several people.

– Mexican crime-thriller based on real events that took place in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez, where a prison riot resulted in the deaths of several people. Sintonia (Season 5) N – Final season of the Brazilian crime-drama where three São Paulo teens have dreams of life beyond their shanty town.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 6th, 2025:

Apple Cider Vinegar (Season 1) N – Kaitlyn Dever stars as Belle Gibson, a woman who pretended to suffer from cancer and used her large social media following to pretend to keep the disease under control with self-care therapies.

The Åre Murders (Season 1) N – Swedish crime drama set in Stockholm, where a detective under an internal investigation goes on holiday to a ski resort, only to find themselves compelled back to work after the disappearance of a young girl.

– Swedish crime drama set in Stockholm, where a detective under an internal investigation goes on holiday to a ski resort, only to find themselves compelled back to work after the disappearance of a young girl. Cassandra (Limited Series) N – German sci-fi thriller centered on AI helper Cassandra, who finally has a new family move after decades of being alone. Determined to never be abandoned again, Cassandra begins to manipulate the family in order to become part of it.

– German sci-fi thriller centered on AI helper Cassandra, who finally has a new family move after decades of being alone. Determined to never be abandoned again, Cassandra begins to manipulate the family in order to become part of it. Sweet Magnolias (Season 4) N – Romantic-drama centered on three South Carolina women who have been best friends since high schooll and who support each other on romance, life, and family.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 7th, 2025:

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Season 1) N – Sports docuseries centered on the intense rivalry between the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 11th, 2025:

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) N – Doug Cockle returns as the voice of Geralt of Rivia, the white-haired monster hunter, who is hired to look into a series of seaside attacks but stumbles into an age-old conflict between humans and the sea people.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 12th, 2025:

Honeymoon Crasher (2025) N – French-comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 13th, 2025:

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3) N – The climactic end and the final showdown between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai in the Sekai Taikai.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 14th, 2025:

I Am Married… But! (Season 1) N – Taiwanese romantic-comedy starring Jasper Liu and Alice Ko.

– Taiwanese romantic-comedy starring Jasper Liu and Alice Ko. Love Is Blind (Season 8) N – Netflix’s most beloved reality dating series returns with a brand new group of hopeful singles putting their faith in blind love.

– Netflix’s most beloved reality dating series returns with a brand new group of hopeful singles putting their faith in blind love. Valeria (Season 4) N – The final season of the Spanish romantic-comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 19th, 2025:

My Family (Season 1) N – Italian drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 20th, 2025:

Zero Day (Limited Series) N – Thriller with a fantastic ensemble cast starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lizza Caplan, Angela Bassett, and Connie Britton.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 24th, 2025:

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2025) N – Netflix’s second year hosting the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 27th, 2025:

Demon City (2025) N – Japanese crime-action film centered on Shûhei Sakata, a man accused of murdering his family and failing to end his life, spends 15 years in prison as a disabled man. Upon his release, a fateful encounter restores his physical abilities.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 28th, 2025:

Aitana: Metamorphosis (Season 1) N – Documentary on the Spanish singer and songwriter Aitana.

– Documentary on the Spanish singer and songwriter Aitana. Squad 36 (2025) N – French crime-thriller

What are you excited to watch on Netflix UK in February 2025? Let us know in the comments below!