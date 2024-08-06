First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September 2024

Here’s your early preview of what’s coming to Netflix UK in September 2024. There are some exciting new originals on the way, including Nicole Kidman’s first Netflix series, exciting sports documentaries, and more.

In case you missed it, the list of what’s coming to Netflix UK in August 2024 can be found here.

Note: This list has omitted some international releases for brevity. All dates are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 1st, 2024

Culinary Class Wars (Season 1) N —South Korean culinary competition series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 2nd, 2024

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (Season 1) N —Live eating competition that will see the hot dog-eating champion, Joey Chesnut, go toe to toe with rival Takeru Kobayashi in a winner-takes-all weiner contest.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 3rd, 2024

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (Limited Series) N —Sports documentary featuring former USWNT star and Women’s World Cup Winner Hope Solo on her trials and tribulations throughout her career.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 5th, 2024

Apollo 13: Survival (2024) N — Documentary centered on the crew of Apollo 13, the third crew meant to land on the moon, but two days after lift-off, disaster struck, and the crew found themselves in a race against time to save their own lives, and return home to Earth.

The Perfect Couple (Season 1) N —Crime drama series starring Nicole Kidman in her first Netflix series as Greer Winbury, the wealthy mother of the groom at a lavish beach wedding, where suddenly a body washes up on the beach, and everyone becomes a suspect.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 6th, 2024

Rebel Ridge (2024) N —Action-thriller that sees an ex-Marine in a violent standoff with the local police chief after his attempt to post his cousin’s bail escalates

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 11th, 2024

Boxer (2024) N —Polish sports drama starring Eryk Kulm Jr as an aspiring boxer who flees communist Poland to pursue his dreams of becoming the world’s greatest boxer.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 12th, 2024

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (2024) N — Sports documentary on the life and career of world cup winning Argentian footballer Ángel Di María.

Billionaire Island (Season 1) N — Norwegian comedy centered on the ruthless owner of a fish farming company, who attempts a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer.

Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 2) N — The second half of the fourth season will bring more drama and romance for Emily.

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) N —Turkish drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 13th, 2024

Uglies (2024) N —Joey King stars in the teen-action drama as Tally Youngblood, a young woman who lives in a world where a compulsory operation removes physical differences and makes everyone pretty.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 19th, 2024

The Queen of Villains (Season 1) N —Japanese biopic-drama centered on Dump Matsumoto, a female wrestler who rose to prominence during the 1980s.

Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) N —Animated series from producer Zack Snyder, inspired by Norse Mythology, and the events that lead to death and destruction of Midgard and Asgard.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 20th, 2024

His Three Daughters (2024) N —Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon star as three estranged sisters who return to New York to care for their dying father.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 25th, 2024

Divorce (2024) N —Polish comedy centered on a married couple of twenty years who find themselves at the church’s mercy when they attempt to validate their annulment.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 26th, 2024

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (2024) N —Thai action drama that sees a rescue worker caught up in a kidnapping plot of a mogul’s daughter and must save her from the clutches of five gangs hunting her down.

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2) N —Italian drama.

Nobody Wants This (Season 1) N — Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star as Joanne and Noah, an agnostic woman and rogue rabbi, who fall into an unexpected relationship.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 27th, 2024

Rez Ball (2024) N —sports drama that sees Native American high school basketball team, The Chuska Warriors, who must band together after losing their star player to keep their hopes of winning the state championship alive.

