Horror Movies Coming Soon to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

Netflix has north of 40 Original horror movies for your viewing pleasure this Spooky Season, with plenty more on the way. With Halloween just around the corner, we thought we’d update you on all the horror movies that are currently in development and headed to the service in 2022 and beyond.

This is an update to our horror preview published in January 2022 that covers some upcoming horror movies and TV projects. We’re splitting series and movies into separate previews and up first is the movies.

Upcoming Horror Movies on Netflix

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Netflix Release Date: October 5th

A collaboration between Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse Productions will see the two companies (who both have a long and tenured history in the horror space) bring the Stephen King novel to life.

Filming took place in the latter half of 2021 and wrapped just before Christmas. That should mean the new movie touches down just in time for Halloween 2022.

Among the cast assembled for the Netflix horror are Donald Sutherland, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, and Jaeden Martell.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Netflix Release Date: October 14th

Fulfilling the role of the Halloween family comedy movie for 2022 (Hubie Halloween is perhaps the biggest entry prior) is the new title from Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things star, Priah Ferguson.

The movie, previously known as Boo!, is about a father and his daughter forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

Wendell & Wild

Netflix Release Date: October 28th

From the director of Caroline and The Nightmare Before Christmas comes this new stop-motion animated movie featuring the voices of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

About two scheming demon brothers who must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly.

The Pale Blue Eye

Coming to Netflix: January 6th, 2023

A huge ensemble cast has been assembled for this gothic crime horror movie from Cross Creek Pictures and Le Grisbi Productions.

Christian Bale is set to lead the cast, but the movie will also see Harry Melling and Gillian Anderson starring.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A veteran detective at West Point in the 1830s attempts to solve a series of murders, assisted by a young cadet who will grow up to be author Edgar Allan Poe.”

Based on one of the most prolific video games in history, this adaptation is being directed by Francis Lawrence and is expected to see Rapture translated onto the silverscreen for the first time.

Every House is Haunted

Horror aficionado Sam Raimi will produce this new horror movie with Corin Hardy behind the director’s chair. The director is best known for his work on The Hallow and The Nun.

Here’s what we know storywise so far about the movie:

“An insurance investigator tries to debunk claims that a couple’s death was caused by a haunted house, but his doubts are challenged by a psychic and the mysterious occurrences he witnesses with his own eyes.”

My Wife and I Bought a Ranch

As part of the 21 Laps Entertainment (Shawn Levy) and Atomic Monster’s lineup for Netflix is this adaptation of the Reddit short story featured on /r/nosleep.

The story is about Harry and Sasha, who find their dream house on a ranch in Idaho. They get to the ranch but find they are not alone. Their neighbors inform them that there is a malevolent spirit in the valley.

The project was first announced in July 2020, and announced that Harrison Query would be adapted the script.

Selfie

Based on the short film of the same name, this feature-length movie will expand on the themes covered in the short filming, looking into the horrors of body image.

The original short film is no longer available on YouTube and we’ve had no updates since the initial announcement back in October 2020.

Smile (working title)

First announced in February 2022, this movie comes to Netflix via Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho overall deal. The project is set to be directed by William McGregor.

Per Deadline:

“Smile follows teenager Millie, whose life is turned upside down when she’s bitten by a vampire while traveling to Los angeles with her school. Wanting nothing more than to be human again, Millie learns she can reverse the process if she is able to kill the man who bit her before the next sunrise.”

The Deliverance

Based on the true story of Latoya Ammons and her family, this horror movie is about their claims to have been victims of a demonic possession that has spanned over two years.

Among the cast for the movie are Andra Day, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Mo’Nique and Aunjanue Ellis.

The movie was shot in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, throughout the summer of 2022 and will be released on Netflix globally in 2023.

The Goon

After being a decade in development hell, Netflix will be on board to bring this horror-themed comic book to life.

Tim Miller from Blur Studio (best known for Love, Death and Robots) is behind the project described as “an average story concerning ghosts, ghouls, skunk-apes with an unnatural hunger for pie, extra-dimensional aliens, and mad scientists.”

The Hills Have Eyes For You

First announced in 2020, this new horror comedy comes from Eli Craig, Dan Farah, Andrew Farah, and David Stieve.

The Unsound

Coming to Netflix as part of the Boom Studios! output deal is The Unsound, based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn.

David F. Samberg, who has worked on various horror movies, including Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, will be in the director’s chair. The premise of the movie is what truly gets us excited, however.

Here’s what the novel is about, which hopefully will be beautifully translated to on-screen:

“Ashli’s first day as a nurse at Saint Cascia Psychiatric Hospital turns into a nightmare as a bloody riot sends her fleeing into the bowels of the hospital. Her descent takes her to a hellish world populated by lunatics and monsters, cloaked in a secret history of black magic and heinous scientific experiments.”

We Have a Ghost

Christopher Landon, who was behind the popular 2020 Universal horror movie Freaky, wrote the screenplay and directed We Have A Ghost for Netflix, which is currently in post-production.

Among the cast for the movie aimed at families includes Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, and Tig Notaro.

Based on a short story about a man who befriends a ghost, the movie was originally thought to release in 2022 but was later delayed into 2023.

Here are some of the other horror movie projects that have been announced in the past:

Bird Box Spanish Spin-off – Following Netflix’s 2018 hit Sandra Bullock movie, the Spanish spin-off for Bird Box is the first of many that will expand the universe.

– Following Netflix’s 2018 hit Sandra Bullock movie, the Spanish spin-off for Bird Box is the first of many that will expand the universe. Death Note 2 – This sequel was initially ordered following the launch of the 2017 movie, but little to nothing is known. With a new series from The Duffer Brothers, a sequel may have been scrapped.

– This sequel was initially ordered following the launch of the 2017 movie, but little to nothing is known. With a new series from The Duffer Brothers, a sequel may have been scrapped. The Inheritance – Starring Cobra Kai‘s Peyton List, this horror-thriller is about a billionaire on the eve of his 75th birthday afraid for his life and recalls his kids to try and find out who is gunning for him.

– Starring Cobra Kai‘s Peyton List, this horror-thriller is about a billionaire on the eve of his 75th birthday afraid for his life and recalls his kids to try and find out who is gunning for him. The Shambling Guide to New York City – Netflix optioned this zombie movie back in 2018 where a travel writer gets a job to write travel guides for the dead.

– Netflix optioned this zombie movie back in 2018 where a travel writer gets a job to write travel guides for the dead. This Beast – Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy will be directing this new Blumhouse movie set in “an 18th century English village is besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast.”

– Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy will be directing this new Blumhouse movie set in “an 18th century English village is besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast.” Old People – German language horror movie arriving on Netflix on October 7th, 2022.

– German language horror movie arriving on Netflix on October 7th, 2022. Uprising / A People’s History Of The Vampire Uprising – Another 21 Laps Entertainment horror project here based on the Raymon Villareal novel, which sees a global viral outbreak turning everyone into vampires.

Have we missed any big upcoming horror movies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.