Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in January 2024

Welcome to a super early preview of the new Netflix Original movies and series scheduled to arrive on the service globally (unless stated otherwise) throughout the month of January 2024.

Want to see more on what’s coming up throughout the rest of 2024? We’ve already got previews for some of the movies scheduled for the year, new K-dramas, new games, and anime titles on the way.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



If you missed any of the other releases that came in the latter months of 2023, you can look at the November and December Netflix Originals here.

3 Body Problem

Coming to Netflix: January 2024 TBD (Rumored for January 1st)

It’s been four years since David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wrapped up their multi-award-winning HBO show with the eighth and final season. Since then, they struck a big Netflix deal, and their first big new title is 3 Body Problem, an adaptation of the best-selling Chinese sci-fi novels.

Among the cast for the new series includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp (he/him), Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce

We’ve reported that Netflix is/was eying a New Year’s Day release for this new sci-fi series, but that’s yet to be confirmed. There’s no doubt a lot more to come on this in the months to come, so keep an eye on our 3 Body Problem preview for the latest.

Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: January 4th (date subject to change)

One of the new shows coming to Netflix out of Australia is Boy Swallows Universe, a crime drama series adapting the novel by Trent Dalton.

Described as a coming-of-age story set in the 1980s, the story revolves around a young boy facing a tough upbringing with him dealing with “a lost father, a mute brother, a junkie mum, a heroin dealer for a stepfather and a notorious criminal for a babysitter.”

The cast for the series includes Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker, Phoebe Tonkin, and Anthony LaPaglia.

Lift (2023)

Coming to Netflix: January 12th

Initially scheduled to be released in August 2023, Lift was moved to mid-January 2023 and will be one of Netflix’s first major movie releases of the year.

Kevin Hart leads the movie, that’s directed by F. Gary Gray, following a master thief and her ex-boyfriend teaming up with a crew to steal over $100 million from a passenger flight.

The cast for the movie alongside Hart includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Paul Anderson, Sam Worthington, Burn Gorman, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Magnussen.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals for January 2024

Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: January 3rd

Kicking off 2024’s massive anime slate will be Delicious in Dungeon, a new series from the studio called Trigger, best known for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Star Wars: Visions, and Darling in the Franxx.

Based on the manga from Kui Ryôko, here’s what you can expect from the series that combines food and adventure:

“When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member!

They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons… none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

Society of the Snow

Coming to Netflix: January 4th

Language: Spanish

Originally expected to land on Netflix in Fall 2023, Society of the Snow will be dropping on Netflix globally in early January following its premiere at various film festivals.

Based on the true story, this biopic is about the flight of a rugby team that crashed on a glacier in the Andes and those that survive having to go to extreme lengths in the hope of being rescued.

We’ve got more on Society of the Snow in our comprehensive preview of the movie.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in January 2024? Let us know in the comments.