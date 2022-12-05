Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

From 2022 onwards, Netflix has been getting brand new animated and live-action Sony movies, which will continue into 2023. Here’s a roundup of all the new Sony movies that have hit Netflix and what’s coming up alongside Netflix predicted release dates.

For those unaware, Netflix and Sony signed a landmark deal in April 2021 to bring Sony’s feature films to the service in the coveted pay-1 window. This means any Sony theatrical releases come to Netflix around 6 months after they debut in theaters.

In the original press release, Netflix promised that future entries Venom, Spiderman, Jumanji, and Bad Boys are all headed to the service.

The deal goes beyond just carrying theatrical releases, however. In early 2022 we’ve also seen two direct-to-video movies from Sony land on Netflix. We’re also continuing to see Netflix buy the global rights to Sony movies or Sony movies being produced exclusively for Netflix.

How long until Sony movies come to Netflix?

The theatrical window for Sony movies isn’t a fixed time window at least in the US. While Netflix India receives new Sony movies exactly 120 days after their theatrical release, the US has to wait anywhere between 120 and 168 days so far.

Sony Movies Added to Netflix So Far in 2022

Beyond the usual licensed library content, we’ve also seen several other Sony movies make their SVOD debuts on Netflix.

Honey Girls – Released on February 3rd, 2022

– Released on February 3rd, 2022 Never Back Down: Revolt – Released on March 3rd, 2022

– Released on March 3rd, 2022 Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – Released on June 13th

– Released on June 13th The Man from Toronto – Released as Netflix Original on July 24th, 2022

– Released as Netflix Original on July 24th, 2022 Umma – Released on July 16th, 2022

Sony Movies Coming to Netflix Exclusively Globally

Over the years, we’ve seen many Sony movies skip cinemas and sold to Netflix instead, particularly over the pandemic. Examples include Vivo, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Wish Dragon, and Fatherhood.

Before we get into the full list, we’ve heard that K-Pop: Demon Hunters from Sony Animation is eying a full jump over to Netflix, but there is no confirmation of that yet from Netflix.

As part of the Sony deal with Netflix, a select number of titles will come to Netflix exclusively.

Masters of the Universe

After being in development at Sony for years, the live-action Masters of the Universe, which will be headlined by Kyle Allen playing the lead role of He-Man, is coming exclusively to Netflix.

Filming is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.

We’ll keep track of everything known about Netflix’s live-action Masters of the Universe movie here.

Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

Please note that theatrical release dates are subject to change. The Netflix release dates are estimated based on a 120-225 day exclusive theatrical window.

The Invitation

Director: Jessica M. Thompson

Genre: Horror

Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner, Sean Pertwee

Theatrical Release Date: August 26th, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: December 2022 – March 2023

From Sony’s ScreenGems division comes another horror headlined by Nathalie Emmanuel.

Here’s the rundown on what the movie is about:

“After the death of her mother, Evie is approached by an unknown cousin who invites her to a lavish wedding in the English countryside. Soon, she realizes a gothic conspiracy is afoot and must fight for survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history.”

The Woman King

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Genre: Historical

Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren

Theatrical Release Date: September 16th, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~February 2023

Coming from TriStar Pictures and Entertainment One is a new historical epic that follows Nanisca, the general of the Dahomey Amazons, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit in the Kingdom of Dahomey.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Director: Josh Gordon & Will Speck

Genre: Animation, Family

Cast: Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu, Brett Gelman

Theatrical Release Date: October 7th, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: February – May 2023

Based on the children’s book by Bernard Waber, this adaptation revolves around a crocodile living in New York City.

Devotion

Director: Josh Gordon & Will Speck

Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, Thomas Sadoski

Theatrical Release Date: November 23rd, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: March – June 2023

Hoping to find success in the theaters following the release of Top Gun: Maverick is the new Sony movie (distributed by STX Films internationally), Devotion.

Inspired by the heroic true story of the Navy’s most exceptional pilots, Devotion is adapted from the book by Adam Makos, which is set during the Korean war.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Director: Stella Meghie

Genre: Biography, Music

Cast: Naomi Ackie

Theatrical Release Date: December 23rd, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~June 2023

Sony won the bidding war for the film’s rights to Whitney Houston’s biopic, which means we could see a future Oscar nomination for actress Naomi Ackie, who is taking on the mammoth lead role.

The screenplay of Whitney Houston’s life is penned by Anthony McCarten, who wrote the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

A Man Called Otto

Director: Marc Forster

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Theatrical Release Date: January 13th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~May 2023

Tom Hanks stars and produces Sony’s big Christmas movie for 2022. It’s the second major film adaptation of the novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman and sees Hanks play the role of Otto.

The movie is about a grumpy retiree set in his ways and finds an unlikely friendship with his lovely new neighbors.

Missing

Director:Will Merrick and Nick Johnson

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney and Nia Long

Theatrical Release Date: January 20th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~June 2023

A new suspense thriller coming from Sony’s subsidiaries Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films.

It comes from the creators of the hit movie Searching and is a mystery about a daughter looking for answers as to her mother’s disappearance while on vacation in Colombia.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack Johnson, Oscar Isaac

Theatrical Release Date: June 2nd, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: September – December 2023

Without a doubt, Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best-animated movies in history and rightfully earned the Oscar for the best-animated film at the 91st Academy Awards.

The sky is only limited by imagination and a film budget for the upcoming animated Spider-Man sequel. We are all in for an amazing time if it’s anything like its predecessor.

Little is known about the plot of the Spider-Verse movie, but at the very least, we’re expecting to see even more famous variations of the webbed wonder.

In the interest of time, here’s the rest of the remainder of the Columbia Pictures output for 2023:

Movie Name Theatrical Release Untitled George Foreman biopic March 31, 2023 65 April 28, 2023 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse June 2, 2023 No Hard Feelings June 16, 2023 Harold and the Purple Crayon June 30, 2023 Gran Turismo August 11, 2023 The Equalizer 3 September 1, 2023 Kraven the Hunter October 6, 2023 Untitled Ghostbusters sequel December 20, 2023 El Muerto January 12, 2024 Madame Web February 16, 2024 Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse March 29, 2024 Garfield May 24, 2024 Untitled The Karate Kid film June 7, 2024

Sony Pictures Classics Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

As observed with Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, it’s taking around 150 days for movies from Sony Pictures Classics to head to Netflix, although Compartment No. 6 has bucked this trend thus far.

These are all the Sony Pictures Classics movies to have released in 2022 and are expected to hit Netflix at some point in the future:

Movie Name Initial Release Date Compartment No. 6 January 26, 2022 Mothering Sunday March 25, 2022 The Duke April 22, 2022 Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story May 13, 2022 The Phantom of the Open June 3, 2022 Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song July 1, 2022 The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile October 21, 2022 Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams November 4, 2022 The Son November 11, 2022 Living December 23, 2022 Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb December 30, 2022

Which Sony movie are you excited to watch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!