What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Welcome to your comprehensive look ahead at the new movies and shows coming to Netflix in the US throughout May 2022. Below, we’ll keep you updated on everything coming throughout the month whether that be shows, movies, specials, or games.

If you’re just looking for the Netflix Originals, we’ve got an expanded preview of the Netflix Original movies and shows here. Likewise, you’ll want to keep an eye on removals for May 2022 which currently includes the likes of Dawson’s Creek and the excellent StartUp series.

For those unaware of how our coming soon posts work, we tend to publish our posts much sooner than other outlets to reflect the currently known titles coming up in the month to come. We will keep this updated (every other day if there are enough new titles) so keep it bookmarked. Netflix releases its official PR list in the third or fourth week of the month prior.

Note: This list was last updated on May 2nd, 2022.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US in May 2022

Games Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Note: You can find an expanded list of the games coming to Netflix in May here.

Dragon Up – East Side Games – An evil wizard has tried to banish all the dragons from the kingdom, but one egg remains!

– East Side Games – An evil wizard has tried to banish all the dragons from the kingdom, but one egg remains! Exploding Kittens – Mobile card game.

– Mobile card game. Moonlighter – Digital Sun Games – Mobile RPG.

– Digital Sun Games – Mobile RPG. Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt – Handy Games – Simulation city-builder game getting a mobile port over to Netflix.

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Green Mother’s Club (Season 1) N – New episodes Wednesdays and Thursdays.

– New episodes Wednesdays and Thursdays. Jump Like A Witch (Season 1) – New episodes Tuesdays.

– New episodes Tuesdays. Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1) N – Episode 14 on May 4th.

– Episode 14 on May 4th. Love ft. Marriage and Divorce (Season 3) N – Final episode on May 1st.

– Final episode on May 1st. My Liberation Notes (Season 1) N – New episodes on May 1st, 7th and 8th.

– New episodes on May 1st, 7th and 8th. Our Blues (Season 1) N – New episodes on Saturdays and Sundays.

– New episodes on Saturdays and Sundays. The Gentlemen’s League – New episodes Sundays

– New episodes Sundays Tomorrow (Season 1) N – New episodes Friday and Saturdays.

– New episodes Friday and Saturdays. Who Rules the World (Season 1) – New episodes Thursdays.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Note: 45 new releases came to Netflix on May 1st in total.

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994) – Young martial artists face their grandfather’s foes when they accompany him to Japan to deliver a priceless dagger.

40-Love (2021) – Tennis rom-com starring Katerina Tannenbaum and Tommy Flanagan. Netflix SVOD debut.

– Tennis rom-com starring Katerina Tannenbaum and Tommy Flanagan. Netflix SVOD debut. 42 (2013) – Chadwick Boseman stars in this sports biopic Jackie Robinson.

– Chadwick Boseman stars in this sports biopic Jackie Robinson. A Man Wanted – Egyptian romantic comedy.

– Egyptian romantic comedy. A River Runs Through It (1992) – Robert Redford’s beloved movie about two young boys growing up in remote Montana.

– Robert Redford’s beloved movie about two young boys growing up in remote Montana. Are You the One? (Season 6) – Reality series.

Arpo (Season 1) – MoonBug Entertainment (the team behind CoComelon) produces this series about a military super-robot named ARPO who is tasked with taking care of a precocious baby.

– MoonBug Entertainment (the team behind CoComelon) produces this series about a military super-robot named ARPO who is tasked with taking care of a precocious baby. Blippi Wonders (Season 1) – Animated version of the Blippi series.

– Animated version of the Blippi series. Corpse Bride (2005) – Animated Tim Burton movie.

– Animated Tim Burton movie. Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) – Steve Carrell and Ryan Reynolds star in this rom-com.

– Steve Carrell and Ryan Reynolds star in this rom-com. Den of Thieves (2018) – Action drama about a bank heist that seems impossible to pull off.

– Action drama about a bank heist that seems impossible to pull off. Dirty Harry (1971) – Clint Eastwood crime-thriller.

– Clint Eastwood crime-thriller. Empire State (2013) – Dwayne Johnson, Emma Roberts and Liam Hemsworth feature in this action-packed crime-thriller.

– Dwayne Johnson, Emma Roberts and Liam Hemsworth feature in this action-packed crime-thriller. Forrest Gump (1994) – Tom Hanks put in a career of a lifetime in this drama.

– Tom Hanks put in a career of a lifetime in this drama. Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) – Comedy starring John Cho and Kal Penn.

– Comedy starring John Cho and Kal Penn. Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) – Michael Showalter directs this romantic comedy about a self-help seminar inspiring a woman to romantically pursue a much younger co-worker.

Jackass Movie Collection: Jackass: The Movie Jackass 2.5 Jackass 3.5

John Q (2002) – Denzel Washington led thriller.

– Denzel Washington led thriller. Kedibone (2020) – South African drama about a girl paying for her education by being an “it girl”.

– South African drama about a girl paying for her education by being an “it girl”. Menace II Society (1993) – A young street hustler attempts to escape the rigors and temptations of the ghetto in a quest for a better life.

– A young street hustler attempts to escape the rigors and temptations of the ghetto in a quest for a better life. Once Upon a Time in America (1984) – Robert De Niro stars in this gangster crime drama.

Rambo (2008) – Directing and starring Stallone, this very good reboot sees him playing the classic role of Rambo.

– Directing and starring Stallone, this very good reboot sees him playing the classic role of Rambo. Rambo: Last Blood (2019) – Sylvester Stallone returns in this sequel that sees his character heading out for one final mission.

– Sylvester Stallone returns in this sequel that sees his character heading out for one final mission. Road to Perdition (2002) – Sam Mendes directs this crime thriller about mob enforcer’s son having to take to the road after witnessing a murder.

– Sam Mendes directs this crime thriller about mob enforcer’s son having to take to the road after witnessing a murder. Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – Brad Pitt leads this biopic on Heinrich Harrer.

– Brad Pitt leads this biopic on Heinrich Harrer. Soul Surfer (2011) – Biopic on Bethany Hamilton overcoming all odds.

– Biopic on Bethany Hamilton overcoming all odds. Summerland (2020) – Jessica Swale directs this World War 2 romance movie about an Englishwoman opening her heart to an evacuee. Stars Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The Gentlemen (2019) – Guy Ritchie directs this British action-comedy about a man looking to sell his cannabis empire. Stars Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong. The movie is also reportedly getting a series adaptation at Netflix too.

– Guy Ritchie directs this British action-comedy about a man looking to sell his cannabis empire. Stars Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong. The movie is also reportedly getting a series adaptation at Netflix too. The Lake House (2006) – Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock leads this romance movie.

– Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock leads this romance movie. The Trial of Adolf Eichmann (1997) – French documentary following the events of the court case against a man significant in the Holocaust.

– French documentary following the events of the court case against a man significant in the Holocaust. Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 3) – Kids cartoon.

– Kids cartoon. U.S. Marshals (1998) – All-star cast comes together for this action crime thriller.

– All-star cast comes together for this action crime thriller. When Harry Met Sally (1989) – Rom-com starring Billy Crystal.

– Rom-com starring Billy Crystal. War of the Worlds (2005) – Tom Cruise stars in what we believe is still the best adaptation of the War of the Worlds. Sees a violent alien race take over the Earth.

– Tom Cruise stars in what we believe is still the best adaptation of the War of the Worlds. Sees a violent alien race take over the Earth. You’ve Got Mail (1998) – Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks co-star in this rom-com.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 2nd

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2) N – Kids animated series from Brown Bag and Silvergate Media.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 3rd

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (2022) N – Follow free diver Johanna Nordblad in this documentary as she attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with one breath.

Let’s Tie The Knot, Honey! – Peruvian rom-com.

– Peruvian rom-com. Radhe Shyam (2022) – Hindi-language Bollywood movie about a renowned palmist who must question everything he believes when he falls for a doctor with an uncertain future.

– Hindi-language Bollywood movie about a renowned palmist who must question everything he believes when he falls for a doctor with an uncertain future. Showtime 1958 (2020) – Malaysian drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

El Marginal (Season 5) N – The fifth and final season of the crime drama series from Argentina.

– The fifth and final season of the crime drama series from Argentina. Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Limited Series) N – Documentary series on the Pennsylvania nuclear power plant.

– Documentary series on the Pennsylvania nuclear power plant. Summertime (Season 3) N – The final season of the Italian teen drama series.

– The final season of the Italian teen drama series. The Circle (Season 4) N – New episodes weekly – a new season of the social experiment reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Blood Sisters (Limited Series) N – A new series from African production company EbonyLife about two friends forced to go on the run.

– A new series from African production company EbonyLife about two friends forced to go on the run. Clark (Limited Series) N – Starring Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson, this limited series is about a notorious Swedish bank robber.

– Starring Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson, this limited series is about a notorious Swedish bank robber. El marginal (Season 5) N – Spanish language crime drama that’s been running since 2016.

The Pentaverate (Limited Series) N – Mike Myers returns to character comedy with this new series about a Canadian journalist finding himself wrapped up in a conspiracy. Also stars Jennifer Saunders and Jeremy Irons.

– Mike Myers returns to character comedy with this new series about a Canadian journalist finding himself wrapped up in a conspiracy. Also stars Jennifer Saunders and Jeremy Irons. Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Wild Babies (Season 1) N – A new nature docu-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

A Drop of Blood – Middle-eastern horror movie.

Along for the Ride (2022) N – Originally scheduled for release in April, this romantic teen film is based on a book and sees two teens living carefree for the last time before heading off to college.

– Originally scheduled for release in April, this romantic teen film is based on a book and sees two teens living carefree for the last time before heading off to college. Aykut Eniste 2 / Brother In Love 2 (2021) – Turkish comedy movie about a young man dealing with an unexpected guest on the eve of his wedding.

– Turkish comedy movie about a young man dealing with an unexpected guest on the eve of his wedding. Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres (2021) – Documentary about the life of rock journalist Ben Fong-Torres takes center stage in this documentary on how the legendary Rolling Stone writer and editor defined an era.

Marmaduke (2022) N – A new animated movie based on the famous comic strip. Features the voices of Pete Davidson and J.K. Simmons.

– A new animated movie based on the famous comic strip. Features the voices of Pete Davidson and J.K. Simmons. Red Card – Middle-eastern comedy.

– Middle-eastern comedy. Thar (2022) N – Hindi Western Thriller

The Sound of Music (Season 1) N – New South Korean drama about a girl who grew up too fast and a magician who wants to remain as a kid. Written by Min-jung KIM and directed by Kim Sung-youn.

– New South Korean drama about a girl who grew up too fast and a magician who wants to remain as a kid. Written by Min-jung KIM and directed by Kim Sung-youn. The Takedown (2022) N – Omar Sy (Lupin) stars in this new action-comedy about two police officers who are polar opposites getting paired on a big new case.

– Omar Sy (Lupin) stars in this new action-comedy about two police officers who are polar opposites getting paired on a big new case. Welcome to Eden (Season 1) N – Spanish-language sci-fi about 5 young people invited into an exclusive party.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

Christina P: Mom Genes (2022) N – Stand-up special from comedian Christina Pazsitzky about the joys and drags about being a parent.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (2022) N – Anime movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 10th

Outlander (Season 5) – Period drama fantasy series from Sony Television.

Workin’ Moms (Season 6) N – Latest season of the Canadian comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 11th

42 Days of Darkness / 42 días en la oscuridad (Season 1) N – One of Netflix’s first major productions to come out of Chile. A fictional crime thriller about the disappearance of a woman and her sisters attempts at finding her.

– One of Netflix’s first major productions to come out of Chile. A fictional crime thriller about the disappearance of a woman and her sisters attempts at finding her. Brotherhood (Season 2) N – Second season of the Brazillian crime drama series.

– Second season of the Brazillian crime drama series. Operation Mincemeat (2022) N – Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen star in this WW2 drama about two intelligence officers who helped turn the tide of the war.

Our Father (2022) N – True-crime documentary about the search for a fertility documentary who broke every rule and became a father several times over.

– True-crime documentary about the search for a fertility documentary who broke every rule and became a father several times over. The Getaway King (2022) N – Polish action-comedy about a folk-hero bandit. Based on a true story.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 12th

MaveriX (Season 1) N – Australian kids series about a group of up and coming motocross riders.

– Australian kids series about a group of up and coming motocross riders. Savage Beauty (Season 1) N – African drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 13th

Bigger Than Africa (2022) – Nollywood documentary following the trans-Atlantic slave trade route between Africa and the US, Brazil, and the Caribbean.

– Nollywood documentary following the trans-Atlantic slave trade route between Africa and the US, Brazil, and the Caribbean. Bling Empire (Season 2) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. New Heights (Season 1) N – Swiss LGBTQ drama.

– Swiss LGBTQ drama. Senior Year (2022) N – Rebel Wilson is the star of this new comedy about a woman in her late 30s waking up after a 20 year coma and returning to high school.

– Rebel Wilson is the star of this new comedy about a woman in her late 30s waking up after a 20 year coma and returning to high school. The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuner (Season 1) N – Turkish comedy series.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) N – New legal drama adaptation of the Michael Connelly novel The Brass Verdict. Follows a lawyer who operates out of his iconic Lincoln Town Car.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 14th

Borrego (2022) – SabanFilms SVOD debut on Netflix. Thriller starring Lucy Hale about a young botanist fighting for survival after being held hostage.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 15th

PJ Masks (Season 4) – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Servant of the People (Seasons 2 & 3) – Ukrainian comedy series starring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tully (2018) – Charlize Theron stars in this comedy about a struggling mother of three who forms an unexpected bond with the night nanny hired to help with her newborn baby.

– Charlize Theron stars in this comedy about a struggling mother of three who forms an unexpected bond with the night nanny hired to help with her newborn baby. Vampire in the Garden (Season 1) N – New anime from Wit Studio where an unlikely friendship forms between a vampire and a human.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 17th

Katt Williams: World War III (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special.

Katt is BACK! The hilarious Katt Williams returns to Netflix with his new comedy special, KATT WILLIAMS: WORLD WAR III. KATT WILLIAMS: WORLD WAR III is set to premiere globally on Netflix on May 17 pic.twitter.com/pwf8rnjXXC — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) May 4, 2022

The Future Diary (Season 2) N – Japanese reality dating show returns for another batch of episodes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 18th

Al Hayba (Multiple Seasons) – Lebanese drama series returns with multiple new seasons on Netflix.

– Lebanese drama series returns with multiple new seasons on Netflix. Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (2022) N – Documentary telling the story of two female college students, a group of journalists, and the cybercrime police officers who chased down an online criminal network of sexual exploitation.

– Documentary telling the story of two female college students, a group of journalists, and the cybercrime police officers who chased down an online criminal network of sexual exploitation. Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 1) N – Reality dating series.

– Reality dating series. The Perfect Family / La Familia Perfecta (2022) N – Spanish comedy.

– Spanish comedy. Toscana (2022) N – Danish romance movie.

Who Killed Sara? (Season 3) N – Originally scheduled for June, the next season of the Spanish mystery thriller is back.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 19th

A Perfect Pairing (2022) N – Victoria Justice headlines this new romantic comedy from director Stuart McDonald. It’s about a LA wine-company executive who travels to Australia to bag a big client. She ends up bagging a rugged local.

– Victoria Justice headlines this new romantic comedy from director Stuart McDonald. It’s about a LA wine-company executive who travels to Australia to bag a big client. She ends up bagging a rugged local. Insiders (Season 2 – Episodes 1-3) N – Spanish reality game show – coming to Netflix weekly.

– Spanish reality game show – coming to Netflix weekly. Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Cribs (Season 1) N – A new DreamWorks spinoff series to the beloved The Boss Baby franchise.

– A new DreamWorks spinoff series to the beloved The Boss Baby franchise. The G Word with Adam Conover (Season 1) N – Comedian looking into the pros and cons of the US government.

– Comedian looking into the pros and cons of the US government. The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) N – Documentary looking at the events of the late 90s that saw the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 20th

Ben Is Back (2018) – A mother is overjoyed when her troubled son returns home for Christmas, but his battle with addiction soon leads to trouble for the entire family.

– A mother is overjoyed when her troubled son returns home for Christmas, but his battle with addiction soon leads to trouble for the entire family. F*ck Love Too (2022) N – Dutch rom-com movie about several friends turning to each other for help after failed relationships.

– Dutch rom-com movie about several friends turning to each other for help after failed relationships. Jackass 4.5 (2022) – The new Jackass movie with additional exclusive scenes.

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 3) N – New episodes of the animated experimental series.

– New episodes of the animated experimental series. Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

One Piece (New Episodes) – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2) N – Second season to the anime series.

– Second season to the anime series. Godspeed (2022) N – Turkish drama about an ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.

Sea of Love (Season 1) N – Our main character and his sea animal friends go on mini-adventures in the ocean and discover that everyday moments can be filled with magic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 24th

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (2022) N – Second stand-up special from After Life creator Ricky Gervais.

#SuperNature streams on Netflix around the world from May 24th 💥 pic.twitter.com/XqIPJjPUgc — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 2, 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 25th

Larva Pendant (2022) N – Animated movie based on the Larva kids animated series.

– Animated movie based on the Larva kids animated series. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5) N – New episodes of the Netflix travel docu-series starring Philip Rosenthal.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 26th

Insiders (Season 2 – Episodes 4-7) N – Spanish reality game show – coming to Netflix weekly.

– Spanish reality game show – coming to Netflix weekly. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (2022) N – A special one-off animated special set in the My Little Pony universe. An additional series is due to head to Netflix in September.

– A special one-off animated special set in the My Little Pony universe. An additional series is due to head to Netflix in September. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N – Animated anime series.

– Animated anime series. SHAMAN KING (Season 1 – New Episodes) N – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 27th

Afrobeats: The Backstory (Season 1) – Music pioneers Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo “D1” Adeneye, Paul “Play” Dairo and others dive into the rise of Afrobeats, the Nigerian global music phenomenon.

– Music pioneers Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo “D1” Adeneye, Paul “Play” Dairo and others dive into the rise of Afrobeats, the Nigerian global music phenomenon. Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1) N – The first half of the penultimate season of Netflix’s flagship show, Stranger Things. Picks up six months after the events of season 3 and sees the group split up but the horror of the upside-down still rearing its ugly head.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 30th

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (2022) N – Animated kids special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 31st

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)

May 2022 TBD

Welcome to Wedding Hell (Season 1) N

Looking ahead to June, Netflix US subscribers can look forward to the final season of Peaky Blinders coming on June 10th. The Umbrella Academy and the new Adam Sandler movie Hustle also are coming up. We’ve also got early previews going for July 2022 and August 2022 as well.

