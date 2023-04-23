Welcome to an early rundown of everything scheduled to hit Netflix in the United States throughout the month of May 2023. This list will include all the new licensed movies and shows and all the Netflix Originals that will be debuting exclusively on the service.

This list will be continuously updated throughout the month of April 2023 and into May 2023 as we learn of new movies, series, and games headed to the service.

Of course, while plenty of new releases will be headed your way throughout May 2023, you’ll also want to familiarize yourself with all the departures planned for May 2023.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2023

Coming to Netflix May 2023 TBD

Turn of the Tide (Season 1) Netflix Original – Portuguese-language thriller.

S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1-5) – CBS crime drama procedural from creators Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. Follows a S.W.A.T. sergeant who’s been put in charge of a new team dealing with crime in Los Angeles.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Above Suspicion (2019) – Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, and Johnny Knoxville star in this crime thriller. About the true story of a newly married FBI agent assigned to an Appalachian mountain town who starts an affair with a local woman.

– Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, and Johnny Knoxville star in this crime thriller. About the true story of a newly married FBI agent assigned to an Appalachian mountain town who starts an affair with a local woman. After Earth (2013) – Will and Jaden Smith star in this science fiction action movie from M. Night Shyamalan.

– Will and Jaden Smith star in this science fiction action movie from M. Night Shyamalan. American Graffiti (1973) – Classic comedy from director George Lucas, about a couple of high school graduates spending one final night together before heading off to college.

– Classic comedy from director George Lucas, about a couple of high school graduates spending one final night together before heading off to college. Demon Slayer (Season 3) – One of the biggest anime series right now is returning for its third (or technically second) season at Netflix with the Entertainment District Arc dropping in full.

Pitch Perfect (2012) – Anna Kendrick leads this ensemble musical-comedy cast about a music-loving student that finds herself in a new clique when starting college.

– Anna Kendrick leads this ensemble musical-comedy cast about a music-loving student that finds herself in a new clique when starting college. Rainbow High (Season 3) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Soft & Quiet (2022) – SVOD debut of the Blumhouse horror from writer/director Beth de Araújo.

– SVOD debut of the Blumhouse horror from writer/director Beth de Araújo. The Dilemma (2011) – Ron Howard’s 2011 movie starring Vince Vaughn and Kevin James.

The Glass Castle (2017) – Biopic based on the best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls. Stars Brie Larson with Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson, and Max Greenfield.

– Biopic based on the best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls. Stars Brie Larson with Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson, and Max Greenfield. The Yellow Birds (2017) – Jennifer Aniston stars in this war film directed by Alexandre Moors. About a vet returning home to find his friend has disappeared.

– Jennifer Aniston stars in this war film directed by Alexandre Moors. About a vet returning home to find his friend has disappeared. Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008) – A Tyler Perry joint about two families living on opposite sides of the class spectrum but are intertwined in both love and business.

– A Tyler Perry joint about two families living on opposite sides of the class spectrum but are intertwined in both love and business. Vanquish (2021) – Ruby Rose and Morgan Freeman star in this action crime thriller from director/writer George Gallo.

– Ruby Rose and Morgan Freeman star in this action crime thriller from director/writer George Gallo. When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1) – Korean drama starring Park Min-young and Seo Kang-jun.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 2nd

Love Village (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese reality dating series.

– Japanese reality dating series. The Tailor (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series about a famous tailor who begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 3rd

Jewish Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original – New dating reality series that tries to match Jewish singles in the US and Israel. Hosted by Aleeza.

Survive the Night (2020) – Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray star in this violent thriller about a trauma doctor and his family held hostage.

– Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray star in this violent thriller about a trauma doctor and his family held hostage. The Great British Baking Show: Juniors (Season 7) Netflix Original – British reality series with more talented young bakers competing for the top prize.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Larva Family (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids cartoon series featuring the Larva family.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – India Amarteifio plays Young Queen Charlotte in this spinoff that rewinds the clock and tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift.

– India Amarteifio plays Young Queen Charlotte in this spinoff that rewinds the clock and tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift. Rowdy Fellow (2014) – Indian action movie.

– Indian action movie. Sanctuary (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kan Eguchi directs this new Japanese drama about a juvenile delinquent becoming a sumo apprentice.

– Kan Eguchi directs this new Japanese drama about a juvenile delinquent becoming a sumo apprentice. Three (Telegu) – Indian romance movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

A Man Called Otto (2023) – SVOD premiere of Sony’s Tom Hanks movie where he plays a grump old man called Otto.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

Spirit Rangers (Season 2) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Documentary Now! (Season 4) – The latest season of the IFC comedy parody series.

– The latest season of the IFC comedy parody series. Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) Netflix Original – Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, this is the Australian comedian’s third major Netflix Original stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 10th

Dance Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Netflix’s first major Finnish series about two brothers struggling to make a living as professional dancers.

– Netflix’s first major Finnish series about two brothers struggling to make a living as professional dancers. Queen Cleopatra (Season 1) Netflix Original – Jada Pinkett Smith produces this controversial documentary series on the famous historical figure.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023) Netflix Original – Norweigen movie spin-off to the teen series. Follows Princess Margrethe as she longs for normalcy and struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama.

Ultraman (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the hit anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 12th

Black Knight (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean sci-fi action series from writer/director Cho Ui-seok. Set in a dystopian future where the world has been devasted by air pollution and people rely on the Black Knights for deliveries.

– South Korean sci-fi action series from writer/director Cho Ui-seok. Set in a dystopian future where the world has been devasted by air pollution and people rely on the Black Knights for deliveries. Mulligan (Season 1) Netflix Original – Adult animated series from the creators of 30 Rock.

– Adult animated series from the creators of 30 Rock. Queer Eye (Season 7) Netflix Original – The latest season of the Fab-five reality series.

The Mother (2023) Netflix Original – Action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez about a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to help protect her daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 13th

UglyDolls (2019) – Moxy and her colorful friends leave Uglyville on a quest to find a kid to love. But on the way, they must confront what it means to be different. Featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Janelle Monáe.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) Netflix Original – The life, death and secrets of model and actress Vickie Lynn Hogan / Anna Nicole Smith.

Ted (2012) – Raunchy comedy starring a teddy bear who comes to life to become a companion to his Mark Wahlberg-shaped human.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 17th

Faithfully Yours (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch thriller about two friends sneaking off to indulge in secret affairs.

La Reina del Sur (Season 3) – The third and final season of the Kate del Castillo drama series.

– The third and final season of the Kate del Castillo drama series. Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) Netflix Original – French competition reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 18th

Kitti Katz (Season 1) Netflix Original – Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes in this animated kids series.

– Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes in this animated kids series. XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spin-off series to the rom-com movie series To All The Boys about teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey having relationship troubles of her own when she travels to South Korea.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series based on the light novel of the same name. Taito Ban and Asami Seto to voice.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 19th

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (2023) Netflix Original – Live-action French family comedy movie of the classic cartoon strip.

– Live-action French family comedy movie of the classic cartoon strip. Muted (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish language series about Sergio Ciscar, who has remained silent since he killed his parents and after being released from prison, we’ll get to see why he’s been silent.

– Spanish language series about Sergio Ciscar, who has remained silent since he killed his parents and after being released from prison, we’ll get to see why he’s been silent. Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) Netflix Original – Sanya Malhotra stars in this new Indian feature film.

– Sanya Malhotra stars in this new Indian feature film. Selling Sunset (Season 6) Netflix Original – Reality series.

– Reality series. Young, Famous & African (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Victim/Suspect (2023) Netflix Original – Nancy Schwartzman directs this documentary about a journalist looking at unanswered sexual crimes of young women. First premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

– Nancy Schwartzman directs this documentary about a journalist looking at unanswered sexual crimes of young women. First premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 24th

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 3) Netflix Original – French reality series where a family business sells luxury homes in France and around the globe.

– French reality series where a family business sells luxury homes in France and around the globe. The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 25th

FUBAR (Season 1) Netflix Original – Arnold Schwarzenegger debuts in his first major series as a CIA operative who just can’t seem to head into retirement.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 26th

Blood & Gold (2023) Netflix Original – German-language WW2 spaghetti western about a German deserter returning home to get caught up in a battle against SS troops to uncover hidden gold.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 30th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) Netflix Original – Sketch comedy series returns with Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin back at the helm for an additional six episodes.

