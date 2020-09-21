What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Welcome to an early look at what’s set to hit Netflix throughout the month of October 2020 in the United States. We’ll take you through all the new TV series and movies coming up headlined by the likes of The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

If you're looking for a more in-depth preview of some of the Netflix Originals that are coming up, you can check out our independent preview of those here.

Please note: this list will grow over time as and when we learn of new titles. We’re expecting a full list from Netflix in either the third or final week of September 2020.

Expected October 2020 Releases

MANK (2020) N – Feature film from David Fincher based on the creation of Citizen Kane.

– Feature film from David Fincher based on the creation of Citizen Kane. The One (Season 1) N – Science fiction series.

– Science fiction series. Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N – Ballet series based on the book including Lauren Holly, Kylie Jefferson, and others.

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix in October 2020

The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8) N – New episodes every Friday

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st, 2020

44 Cats (Season 2) – Children’s animated series following cool cats and kittens.

– Children’s animated series following cool cats and kittens. All Because of You (2020) N – Asian action-comedy.

– Asian action-comedy. Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2) – Anime series continuation.

– Anime series continuation. Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) N – More animated spy missions with the internationally known detective.

– More animated spy missions with the internationally known detective. Evil (Season 1) – CBS supernatural drama from Michelle and Robert King featuring Luke Cage’s Mike Colter.

Familiar Wife (Season 1) – Korean fantasy romance series about a married couple finds themselves in an alternative reality with different lives.

– Korean fantasy romance series about a married couple finds themselves in an alternative reality with different lives. Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (Season 1) N – Spanish thriller series about a police clerk investigating two neglected cases.

Hunt for Wilderpeople (2016) – Highly decorated indie-comedy movie that’s about a young boy and his foster uncle who go missing in the New Zealand bush.

– Highly decorated indie-comedy movie that’s about a young boy and his foster uncle who go missing in the New Zealand bush. Human Nature (2019) – Documentary looking into CRISPR which is a medical breakthrough and opens the door to curing diseases.

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) – Will Ferrell comedy about an I.R.S. auditor whose life suddenly begins being narrated.

– Will Ferrell comedy about an I.R.S. auditor whose life suddenly begins being narrated. Sword Art Online (Season 3) – Set in the virtual MMORPG we follow Kirito who continues his efforts to understand how he got there and how to leave.

– Set in the virtual MMORPG we follow Kirito who continues his efforts to understand how he got there and how to leave. The Outpost (2020) – War drama following a small band of US troops who have to defend themselves against Taliban fighters.

– War drama following a small band of US troops who have to defend themselves against Taliban fighters. The Parkers (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy sitcom series featuring Mo’Nique that aired from 1999 to 2004.

– Comedy sitcom series featuring Mo’Nique that aired from 1999 to 2004. The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012) – Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Piven voices characters in this animated Oscar-nominated feature from Aardman.

– Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Piven voices characters in this animated Oscar-nominated feature from Aardman. The Unicorn (Season 1) – CBS comedy series starring Walton Goggins.

– CBS comedy series starring Walton Goggins. The Worst Witch (Season 4) N – British kid series based on Jill Murphy’s book returns for another outing.

– British kid series based on Jill Murphy’s book returns for another outing. We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018) – Mystery thriller with Alexandra Daddario about a family living in isolation when a thief comes and threatens their secrets.

– Mystery thriller with Alexandra Daddario about a family living in isolation when a thief comes and threatens their secrets. Yogi Bear (2010) – The reboot of the classic animated character with a documentary filmmaker heading to Jellystone Park to document Yogi Bear.

– The reboot of the classic animated character with a documentary filmmaker heading to Jellystone Park to document Yogi Bear. You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (Season 1) – Spanish novela series about a nurse and her daughter fleeing Mexico and living under new identities in Spain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (2020) N – Halloween special for the animated kids series.

– Halloween special for the animated kids series. Dick Johnson is Dead (2020) N – Documentary looking into the end of life of one woman’s father.

– Documentary looking into the end of life of one woman’s father. Emily in Paris (Season 1) N – Romance series about a marketing executive landing a dream job in Paris.

Oloture (2019) N – Nigerian crime drama.

– Nigerian crime drama. Song Exploder (Season 1) N – Based on the podcast, this does some deep dives into your favorite songs including artists such ass R.E.M., Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

You’ve Got This (2020) N – Goofy romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Colombiana (2011) – A young woman becomes a stone-cold assassin to enact revenge on her parent’s killers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019) – Documentary on the famed country singer covering her long career and music.

– Documentary on the famed country singer covering her long career and music. StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020) N – Halloween special for the animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Hubie Halloween (2020) N – Adam Sandler holiday special featuring Kevin James, Julie Bowne and Maya Rudolph

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 8th

Palermo Hollywood (2004) – Argentinian action thriller.

– Argentinian action thriller. Tanda Tanya (2011) – Indonesian movie about interconnecting stories.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Deaf U (Season 1) N – Coming-of-age documentary series.

– Coming-of-age documentary series. Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020) N – Halloween special for the animated kids series.

– Halloween special for the animated kids series. The 40-Year-Old Version (2020) N – Radha Blank writes and directs this Sundance festival winner comedy-drama about a woman who reinvents herself as a rapper before she turns 40.

– Radha Blank writes and directs this Sundance festival winner comedy-drama about a woman who reinvents herself as a rapper before she turns 40. The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) N – The next horror installment from Mike Flanagan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) N – The third and final season of the musical adventure kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) N – Netflix’s movie adaptation of the books.

– Netflix’s movie adaptation of the books. Moneyball (2011) – Nominated for 6 Oscars, this sports drama follows the story of a jock who turned into a successful general manager.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 15th

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016) – Animated movie set in the Batman universe where the Joker hatches a plan to assault the Gordon family.

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019) – British documentary looking into innovations in science and technology which may help solve the upcoming water crisis.

– British documentary looking into innovations in science and technology which may help solve the upcoming water crisis. Half & Half (Multiple Seasons) – Sitcom series from Jeffrey Klarik about two half-sisters living together albeit often in disagreement.

– Sitcom series from Jeffrey Klarik about two half-sisters living together albeit often in disagreement. One on One (Multiple Seasons) – Sitcom series from Eunetta T. Boone about a sportscaster who becomes a full-time Dad.

– Sitcom series from Eunetta T. Boone about a sportscaster who becomes a full-time Dad. Social Distance (Season 1) N – Stories from quarantine.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Grand Army (Season 1) N – Coming-of-age series following five high school students.

– Coming-of-age series following five high school students. In a Valley of Violence (2016) – Action-Western starring Ethan Hawke. Written and directed by Ti West.

La Révolution (Season 1) N – French epic drama series about the reimagined history of the French Revolution.

– French epic drama series about the reimagined history of the French Revolution. Someone Has to Die (Limited Series) N – Three-part Spanish thriller series from the creator of La casa de las flores.

– Three-part Spanish thriller series from the creator of La casa de las flores. The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3) N – Animated kids series featuring the voices of Nick Wolfhard and Garland Whitt.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N – Sacha Baron Cohen stars in this biopic legal drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Was originally set for cinemas but Netflix picked it up.

– Sacha Baron Cohen stars in this biopic legal drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Was originally set for cinemas but Netflix picked it up. Unfriended (2014) – Universal’s horror movie where a group of friends in an online chatroom find themselves haunted.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N – The next set of mysteries that remain unsolved with a ghost story lined up for volume 2.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Rebecca (2020) N – British romantic thriller from Ben Wheatley.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

Cadaver (2020) N – Norweigen produced horror flick.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 23rd

Over the Moon (2020) N – Animated feature film.

– Animated feature film. The Queen’s Gambit (Season 1) N – Period-drama series based on the novel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N – Polish horror

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 30th

His House (2020) N – British/American horror by Remi Weekes.

