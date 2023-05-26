8 Must-See Movies Coming to Netflix in June 2023

A new month means new movies. If you want to see what we’re most looking forward to, we’ve picked eight top picks for the month, including movies in romance, action, animation, and period drama.

For a full rundown of what’s coming up on Netflix in June 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix, as we’re the only outlet that keeps our lists updated with newly announced titles.

For those unfamiliar with how we do our what-to-watch posts, we split it into two halves. Firstly, we’ll cover some of the licensed movies coming specifically to the United States (other regions’ availability may vary) and Netflix Original movies coming globally.

Article Continues Below...

Unlike last month, we have a fair amount of Netflix Original content coming up, so we’re returning to a full eight picks!

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Hanna (2011)

Coming to Netflix: June 1st

Looking for action? You’ve got some great picks, but on the licensed front, we will give a rewatch to 2011’s Hanna starring Saoirse Ronan and Eric Bana and directed by Joe Wright.

The flick tells the story of a fifteen-year-old girl living with her father in rural Finland who was trained early to be a skilled assassin. Reviews were strong at the time of the movie’s release, and it still holds up remarkably well today, with Ronan putting in a particularly solid performance.

The IP was eventually adapted into a Prime Video series for three seasons. Still, if you’re asking for our opinion, the movie iteration is far superior.

Living (2022)

Coming to Netflix: June 5th

The first window deal with Sony has borne many fruits for the US, but Sony Pictures Classics movies have notably been mostly absent. Thankfully, we’re getting one of the best ones Netflix has missed out on thus far early in the month with the Oscar-nominated movie Living.

Set in 1950s London, the adapted screenplay is about a stern government official who steps away from his duties after being presented with a dire health prognosis in a quest to live life truly.

Stronger (2017)

Coming to Netflix: June 5th

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany, this inspiring tear-jerking movie tells the true story of Jeff Bauman and Bret Witter based on the best-selling memoir. Set after the events of the Boston Marathon bombings, it’s about a couple defying the odds and having to make dramatic adjustments to their life after Bauman loses his legs.

Sadly while the movie was considered a box office dud, that does mean that the chances are you’ve yet to see the movie meaning the addition to Netflix will be the first chance for many to check it out.

In their review, Entertainment Weekly concluded, “There’s a raw, tangible humanity to nearly every scene that sets the film gratifyingly apart. ”

Dunkirk (2017)

Coming to Netflix: June 12th

OK, OK, it wasn’t that long ago since Dunkirk was last on Netflix, with its previous six-month stint on the service taking place between March and September 2022, but given we’ve got a new Christopher Nolan movie coming out just around the corner, what a perfect time to rewatch.

The excellent World War 2 movie featuring an all-star cast will go down as one of the all-time greats and makes a perfect watch ahead of the theatrical debut of Oppenheimer.

Best Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Extraction 2 (2023)

Netflix’s big new movie for June and, in fact, the entire Summer as some would argue, is the return of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the second go-around which features even more action than the first:

“After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is back as an Australian black ops mercenary who’s tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. “

Nimona (2023)

Coming to Netflix: June 30th

The story behind the epic revival of this movie is worthy of a movie as much as the forthcoming animation itself but from what we’ve seen so far, the wait has been worth it.

Set to debut first at the Annecy Film Festival before dropping on Netflix at the tail end of the month, this sci-fi fantasy epic perfect for the entire family follows a knight in a futuristic, medieval world who has been framed and enlists a shapeshifting creature to help prove his innocence.

Run Rabbit Run (2023)

Coming to Netflix: June 28th

Picked up from the Sundance Film Festival a little earlier in the year is this new thriller starring Succession star, Sarah Snook.

This one is better watched with as little information as possible. We will tell you that it revolves around a fertility doctor who begins to notice strange behavior in her daughter.

Take Care of Maya (2023)

Finally, on the documentary front is Take Care of Maya, which comes from director Henry Roosevelt and the documentary outfit Story Syndicate.

Here’s what you can expect from the honestly pretty terrifying story:

“When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s healthcare forever.”

Missed our top seven picks for May?

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in June? Let us know in the comments down below.