Another month means another round of removals from Netflix. Below, we’ll be cataloging all the TV series and movies (mostly licensed by sometimes Original titles) scheduled to depart throughout the month of June 2023.

We will constantly update our list of removals planned for June throughout May 2023 as and when we learn of new removals scheduled.

As a reminder, we list titles for their actual day of removal, meaning that if you want to watch something leaving on June 5th, for example, you’ll have to watch the title on June 4th. In that respect, we are slightly different from other lists found on the internet, and as a result, we can provide the most comprehensive list of removals.

Why do shows and movies leave Netflix? Well, as Netflix explains it, on many occasions, they simply rent titles (including their Originals) for a fixed period of time. For example. Conan the Barbarian was licensed to Netflix from May 1st, 2023, for a single month, with a removal notice now showing for June 1st.

Removals can also apply to Netflix Originals too, which aren’t always necessarily going to be on Netflix forever. We’re keeping track of all the removed Netflix Originals here.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2023

Please note: This list pertains to only Netflix in the United States – other regions will vary. You can find our full list of Netflix UK removals here.

What’s Leaving Netflix on June 1st

122 (2019)

Attack on Titan (Season 1)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Brahms: The Boys II (2020

Burlesque (2010)

Chippa (2020)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Dear My Friends (Season 1)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Edge of Seventeen (1998)

Flushed Away (2006)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Inception (2010)

Kalek Shanab (2019)

Little Boxes (2016)

Love.com (2017)

Midnight Diner (Seasons 1-3)

Mind Game (Season 1)

Mirai (2018)

Monster House (2006)

My Girl (1991)

My Shy Boss (Season 1)

Ouran High School Host Club (Season 1)

Rango (2011)

Revolutionary Love (Season 1)

Ricky Zoom (Season 1)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

The Boy (2016)

The Dream Job (Season 1)

The Founder (2016)

The Perfect Dictatorship / La Dictadura Perfecta (2014)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

The Space Between Us (2016)

The Stolen (2016)

Turbo (2013)

We Die Young (2019)

