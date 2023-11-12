What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 13th to 19th, 2023

If we were to describe this week’s Netflix lineup with an adjective, we’d call it “Prestigious.” That’s because one of Netflix’s biggest Oscar contenders is releasing this week, along with the highly anticipated premiere of the final season of Netflix’s flagship scripted series, The Crown.

Now, let’s dig into three highlights coming up this week:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture (2019)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

As is common for the middle of the month, we’re getting a couple of movies from Universal and its subsidary, Focus Features.

This month, we’re getting a couple of great movies from their 2019 roster with one being the first feature-film companion to the British period drama series.

Now, unfortunetely, you won’t be able to do a complete Downton Abbey binge on Netflix given that the series departed last August. Nevertheless, this is a great film to watch even if you’ve never touched the mothership series.

The Crown (Season 6 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

If you’re rolling your eyes at the thought of The Crown being a split season, I’m usually right there alongside you. With that said, it does appear that the split is absolutely justified given that we learned earlier in the week that the idea behind it was to allow Diana’s story and the Queen’s story play out seperately.

In case you’re not familiar, The Crown is one of Netflix’s most prestigious series detailing the last several decades through the lens of the Royal Family and specifically, Queen Elizabeth II.

Rustin (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s Oscar-hopefuls are coming thick and fast at the moment with Nyad and The Killer both releasing over the past couple of weeks. Next up from that roster is Rustin, the new biopic starring Colman Domingo.

Director George C. Wolfe is behind the movie that details the life of Bayard Rustin, the architect behind the historic 1963 March through Washington.

Alongside Domingo in the movie stars Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Jeffrey Wright, and Audra McDonald.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: This list mainly contains Netflix US releases – other regions lineups may vary.

Coming to Netflix on November 14th

Criminal Code (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dubai Bling (Season 2) Netflix Original

How to Become a Mob Boss (Season 1) Netflix Original

Suburræterna (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive (LIVE) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 15th

Feedback (Season 1) Netflix Original

First Wives Club (Seasons 1-3)

Matt Rife: Natural Selection (2023) Netflix Original

Million Dollar Decorators (Season 1)

Runaway / Fugueuse (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on November 16th

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023) Netflix Original

Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture (2019)

Harriet (2019)

In Love and Deep Water (2023) Netflix Original

Lone Survivor (2013)

Mutt (2023)

Sukhee (2023)

The Crown (Season 6 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Third World Romance (2023)

Coming to Netflix on November 17th

All-Time High (2023) Netflix Original

Believer 2 (2023) Netflix Original

CoComelon Lane (Season 1) Netflix Original

Holy Family (Season 2) Netflix Original

Nothing to See Here (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rustin (2023) Netflix Original

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) Netflix Original

See You On Venus (2023)

Stamped from the Beginning (2023) Netflix Original

The Dads (2023) Netflix Original

The Queenstown Kings (2023) Netflix Original

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.