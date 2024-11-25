What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 25th to Thanksgiving Weekend

For many, the holidays truly kick off this week, with Thursday being Thanksgiving, which quickly leads into the chaos that is Black Friday. Want to see what’s coming up over the next seven days? Below, we’ve picked out three highlights and the full list of everything confirmed to arrive over the Thanksgiving festive period.

As we’re crossing into a new month, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with all the brand-new movies, series, and games coming up in December 2024. We’ll be highlighting some of our most anticipated titles coming up throughout the week, so stay tuned. If nothing is to your fancy this week, that may be because the streamer put out many of its biggest titles for Thanksgiving last week.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Senna (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

What is easily the most ambitious title to ever come out of Latin America for Netflix drops this week in the form of a tell-all biopic series following the world-renowned Formula 1 driver, Ayrton Senna. In the works for a number of years now; it’s fantastic to see this show finally come to fruition and from everything we’ve seen, it looks like an authentic retelling and a true global production with actors from around the world participating.

The Madness (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Sticking with the series, we’ll see the return of Colman Domingo for another big Netflix Original project, and this one has been flying under the radar thus far. Created by Stephen Belber, Domingo plays the role of Muncie Daniels, a media pundit who is now having to run and fight for his innocence after being entangled in a murder in the Poconos.

Rounding out the case for this series includes Tamsin Topolski, Deon Cole, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Thaddeus Mixson.

Midway (2019)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

Come Sunday, we’ll be crossing into December, and so far, there haven’t actually been too many announcements about what licensed movies will be jumping onto the streamer in the US. Usually, there’s a giant rotation as licenses usually come up for renewal on the first.

One movie that is on the way and catching our eye is the 2019 ensemble war movie The Battle of Midway, which depicts the famous Battle that took place in June 1942 during the height of World War II in the Pacific Theater. Unfortunately, the movie wasn’t a huge runaway success at the box office despite having heavyweights like Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, and Woody Harrelson amongst its esteemed cast.

Full List of What’s Coming Up on Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, November 26th

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 27th

Chef’s Table (Volume 7) Netflix Original – Four new episodes of the award-winning culinary docu-series.

– Four new episodes of the award-winning culinary docu-series. Our Little Secret (2024) Netflix Original – Lindsay Lohan is back for her second Netflix Christmas movie with this entry the actress plays Avery, who is over at her boyfriend’s house for the holidays, but she didn’t count on her ex being there.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, November 28th

AfrAId (2024) – SVOD debut of the Sony Pictures horror starring John Cho about a house

– SVOD debut of the Sony Pictures horror starring John Cho about a house ASAF (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish drama thriller series.

– Turkish drama thriller series. Find Me In Paris (Season 1) – Hulu series about a young ballerina travels from 1905 to modern-day Paris.

– Hulu series about a young ballerina travels from 1905 to modern-day Paris. Is it Cake? Holiday (Season 1) Netflix Original – A holiday twist on Netflix’s reality game show.

– A holiday twist on Netflix’s reality game show. Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (2024) Netflix Original –

– The Madness (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Colman Domingo headlines this new TV thriller from creator Stephan Belber.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, November 29th

Love Never Lies: South Africa (Season 1) Netflix Original – New regional spin-off for the reality dating series.

– New regional spin-off for the reality dating series. Senna (Limited Series) Netflix Original – The definitive drama series detailing the life and career of Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna.

– The definitive drama series detailing the life and career of Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna. The Snow Sister (2024) Netflix Original – Norwegian fantasy drama set during the Christmas period.

– Norwegian fantasy drama set during the Christmas period. The Trunk (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean drama series.

Coming to Netflix on December 1st

Bunk’d (Season 7) – The final season of the Disney Channel sitcom following campers and counselors at Camp Kikiwaka as they navigate friendships and adventures.

– The final season of the Disney Channel sitcom following campers and counselors at Camp Kikiwaka as they navigate friendships and adventures. Burlesque (2010) – Musical romance starring Cher and Christina Aguilera about a small-town girl pursuing her dreams in a glamorous Los Angeles nightclub.

– Musical romance starring Cher and Christina Aguilera about a small-town girl pursuing her dreams in a glamorous Los Angeles nightclub. Daddy Day Care (2003) – Classic family comedy starring Eddie Murphy about two dads who start a daycare center after losing their jobs.

– Classic family comedy starring Eddie Murphy about two dads who start a daycare center after losing their jobs. Faster (2010) – A revenge-driven action thriller following an ex-convict avenging his brother’s death while being pursued by a relentless cop and a hitman. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Maggie Grace.

– A revenge-driven action thriller following an ex-convict avenging his brother’s death while being pursued by a relentless cop and a hitman. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Maggie Grace. InuYasha: The Final Act (2009) – The concluding anime series based on Rumiko Takahashi’s manga, following half-demon InuYasha and Kagome’s final battle to defeat Naraku and complete the Shikon Jewel.

– The concluding anime series based on Rumiko Takahashi’s manga, following half-demon InuYasha and Kagome’s final battle to defeat Naraku and complete the Shikon Jewel. Jin (Seasons 1-2) – Japanese drama about a modern neurosurgeon transported to the Edo period, where he uses his skills to save lives while seeking a way back to the present.

– Japanese drama about a modern neurosurgeon transported to the Edo period, where he uses his skills to save lives while seeking a way back to the present. Little (2019) – Comedy about a tech mogul who wakes up as her younger self and learns life lessons. Starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin.

– Comedy about a tech mogul who wakes up as her younger self and learns life lessons. Starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin. Midway (2019) – Lionsgate war drama chronicling the pivotal WWII Battle of Midway. Stars Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, and Patrick Wilson.

– Lionsgate war drama chronicling the pivotal WWII Battle of Midway. Stars Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, and Patrick Wilson. Open Season: Scared Silly (2015) – Animated feature film about forest animals teaming up to debunk scary legends.

– Animated feature film about forest animals teaming up to debunk scary legends. Project X (2012) – Found footage teen comedy about an epic house party spiraling out of control. Directed by Nima Nourizadeh.

– Found footage teen comedy about an epic house party spiraling out of control. Directed by Nima Nourizadeh. Run All Night (2015) – Crime thriller about an aging hitman protecting his estranged son from a vengeful mob boss. Stars Liam Neeson, Ed Harris, and Joel Kinnaman.

– Crime thriller about an aging hitman protecting his estranged son from a vengeful mob boss. Stars Liam Neeson, Ed Harris, and Joel Kinnaman. Transformers (2007) – Michael Bay’s action-packed blockbuster launching the Transformers franchise, with Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and Peter Cullen as the voice of Optimus Prime.

– Michael Bay’s action-packed blockbuster launching the Transformers franchise, with Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and Peter Cullen as the voice of Optimus Prime. The Dark Tower (2017) – A fantasy film based on Stephen King’s series, about a boy and a Gunslinger’s quest to save the multiverse. Starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

– A fantasy film based on Stephen King’s series, about a boy and a Gunslinger’s quest to save the multiverse. Starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. The Happytime Murders (2018) – A raunchy puppet murder mystery starring Melissa McCarthy, set in a world where humans and puppets coexist.

– A raunchy puppet murder mystery starring Melissa McCarthy, set in a world where humans and puppets coexist. Top Five (2014) – Comedy-drama about a comedian rediscovering himself during a day-long interview. Stars Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson, and Gabrielle Union.

– Comedy-drama about a comedian rediscovering himself during a day-long interview. Stars Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson, and Gabrielle Union. Upon Open Sky (2024) – Mexican crime drama about two brothers and their new stepsister bonding during a road trip to the US-Mexico border. Written by Guillermo Arriaga.

– Mexican crime drama about two brothers and their new stepsister bonding during a road trip to the US-Mexico border. Written by Guillermo Arriaga. We’re the Millers (2013) – Hilarious comedy about a fake family smuggling drugs across the border. Stars Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, and Emma Roberts.

– Hilarious comedy about a fake family smuggling drugs across the border. Stars Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, and Emma Roberts. Zero Dark Thirty (2012) – A gripping thriller about the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden, starring Jessica Chastain.

As always, you can keep up-to-date with all the new arrivals on Netflix through our New on Netflix hub page. What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.