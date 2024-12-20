10 Great Movies Leaving Netflix At The End Of December 2024

At the beginning of every month, Netflix has a large turnover of movies as it welcomes new titles into its vast library and lets titles go. January 1st always sees a big turnover as we enter a new year, which holds true especially this year, with over 160 movies set to depart on the first of the month alone. What ones should you watch over the Christmas holidays? We’ve picked out our top 10.

It’s not just movies leaving Netflix in January either; we’ve been writing various posts about some of the big series on the way out of the door, too, with the biggest titles including Longmire, Friday Night Lights, Monk, and New Amsterdam. You can keep up to speed with all the US departures for January 1st and beyond here.

Predestination (2014)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

Our top pick of all the movies leaving Netflix at the beginning of the year is Predestination, the 2014 Australian thriller headlined by Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, and Noah Taylor. Achieving what I believe is cult classic status, this movie failed to draw much attention at the box office a decade ago, but thankfully, almost everyone who has found it since has fallen in love with it.

The stylish time travel thriller follows a temporal agent who is transported back to prevent a bomb from exploding in the Big Apple in the mid-1970s. However, the assignment isn’t quite as easy as initially envisioned. Fantastic performances, a solid script, and directing from the Spierig brothers make this our must-watch top pick.

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

One of two Christian Bale movies to feature in our list is 3:10 to Yuma, the 2007 western action thriller in which he co-starred alongside Russell Crowe and Peter Fonda with James Mangold directing. Based on the short story, which was adapted previously in 1957, the film is about a rancher who agrees to transport a captured outlaw to the nearest rail station, where he’ll board a train to prison.

It’s a gritty, critically acclaimed film that’ll have you gripped from the get-go. The movie has been on Netflix since September 2024, and believe it or not, it was the first ever time it’s been available on Netflix US, and hopefully, it won’t be the last.

The Deer Hunter (1978)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

Netflix is essentially removing its entire library of movies released before the 1980s, which begins at the beginning of the month. These include well-known titles like The Last Dragon, Jaws, Marnie, Midway, Pyscho, and The Great Waldo Pepper. One classic movie I’ve been waiting forever to watch is the beloved 1978 war epic The Deer Hunter.

Serving as one of Robert De Niro’s signature roles in his long career, he plays Michael, one of many soldiers who went to fight in the Vietnam War who came back a changed and broken man.

American Psycho (2000)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

Thanks primarily to memes, American Psycho seems just as big now as it ever did, which is probably why we’re getting a reboot (or new iteration – whatever you want to call it) with Austin Butler tapped to play Patrick Bateman. While we’re slightly weary of that project, we’re not weary of a rewatch of the iconic 2000 entry from director Mary Harron. Christian Bale kills in this role – both literally and figuratively. He plays a New York City investment banker with an alter-ego who goes on murderous rampages, and the movie takes place as his two worlds collide.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

Although Jim Carrey has semi-retired from acting, we’re still super glad that we get to see him in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but beyond that project, what’s next remains unknown. That’s a crying shame because he’s an exceptionally underrated actor, and one of his best movies in his vast library is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

Carrey co-stars alongside Kate Winslet in this whimsical romance indie movie. The story follows a man who deals with the aftermath of his ex-girlfriend taking a pill that makes her forget about him. Heartbroken, he decides to do the same. Tears will be shed, so grab the tissue box if you’re gunning for a rewatch or watching for the first time this holiday season.

Transformers (2007)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

As we’ve covered elsewhere, the Transformers franchise is experiencing a bit of an exodus on Netflix come the New Year. Not only is Netflix losing some of the animated series, but it’ll also be losing all four of Michael Bay’s entries in the franchise, which spans back to 2007. While most are busy nonsense, the first movie still holds a special place in my heart, is surprisingly funny, and looks fantastic for a movie of this age.

Starring Peter Cullen, Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Rachael Taylor, Josh Duhamel, and Tyrese Gibson, the movie takes us back to where it all began when the Autobots and Decepticons begin crash landing on Earth in search of an all-powerful MacGuffin that can bring anything electronic to life.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

There’s a bunch of animated titles leaving Netflix as we tick into the New Year, but one that seems more untimely than most is the 2005 Wallace & Gromit feature-length film that we’d recommend everyone watch before Netflix gets the brand new exclusive Vengeance Most Fowl which is due out on January 3rd.

In this entry of the long-running British institution, you find Wallace and Gromit investigating a mysterious creature who has been reportedly tearing up gardens in advance of the village’s annual vegetable growing contest.

We should also note that it’s going to be a double-whammy for Aardman movies, with the original Chicken Run rotating out of the library again alongside Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Arkansas (2020)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

Arkansas, an underrated thriller adapted from John Brandon’s novel of the same name, will leave Netflix exactly a year after it was first added. Clark Duke will direct and write alongside Andrew Boonkrong. The plot follows a duo of low-level drug runners in the South who are increasingly at odds with their boss, a mysterious kingpin they’ve never met. A tipping point is reached, and their lives change forever.

If that doesn’t convince you to give it a try, perhaps the cast will. Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Vince Vaughn, and John Malkovich, who all contribute massively to the film, lead it.

Sing (2016)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

Our final pick is another animated title and it’s one from Illumination. We’re sure many parents will be disappointed (or very happy) to see it leave Netflix, as it’s dominated the US top 10s since its re-addition to the streamer in early October. Set in a city of humanoid aliens, you’ll follow a theater owner doing what he must to keep the lights on, and to accomplish that goal, he holds a giant singing competition. It’s a colorful adventure with some foot-tapping tracks throughout, and it’s easy to see why it’s been on repeat by many since its Netflix addition.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

It definitely feels like the wrong time of year to be recommending horror movies to watch over the Christmas break, but we’re wholeheartedly doing it for this teen horror. Based on the well-known book series, this movie features some genuinely scary moments, which is surprising given that it holds a PG-13 rating. It tells the story of a group of kids who decide it’s wise to sneak into a haunted house. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t wise and they end up releasing mysterious dark forces.

Given that Netflix has another teen horror coming up in 2025 with the return of Fear Street, this feels like the perfect stopgap until that releases.

Are you going to be rewatching any of these movies before they leave the streamer? Let us know in the comments down below.