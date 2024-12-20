‘That Christmas’, ‘Ultraman: Rising’ and ‘Arcane’ Among 36 Annie Nominations for Netflix in 2024

Celebrating its 52nd anniversary this year is the Annie Awards, which just dropped its 2024 nominations, with Netflix having 11 different TV series and movies up for awards with Arcane, That Christmas, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and Ultraman: Rising picking up the most amount of nods.
You can find a complete list of all the titles nominated for Annie Awards on the complete nominations list here. Other best feature contenders include Inside Out 2, Kung Fu Panda 4 (currently on Netflix), and The Wild Robot (coming soon to Netflix US). Award winners will be announced on February 8th, 2025, at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles, California.
Full List of Netflix Annie Nominations in 2024
Arcane – 7 Nominations
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
- Best FX – TV/Media
- Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
- FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio
- Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré
- Best Character Animation – TV/Media
- Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within The Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters And Bedrock
- Tom Gouill
- Best Direction – TV/Media
- Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
- Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury
- Best Music – TV/Media
- Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
- Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox
- Best Production Design – TV/Media
- Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
- Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil
- Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
- Episode: Killing is a Cycle
- Joséphine Meis
- Best Editorial – TV/Media
- Episode: Pretend Like It’s the First Time
- Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez
Gabby’s Dollhouse – 1 Nomination
DreamWorks Animation
- Best TV/Media – Preschool
- Episode: Pandy’s Bad Day
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – 2 Nominations
A Netflix Series
- Best Character Design – TV/Media
- Episode: Pilot
- Kal Athannassov
- Best Music – TV/Media
- Episode: Lock-In
- Brian H. Kim
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – 3 Nominations
DreamWorks Animation
- Best TV/Media – Children
- Episode: Batten Down the Hatches
- Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
- Episode: That Night
- Aevery Huens
- Best Editorial – TV/Media
- Episode: Batten Down the Hatches
- Ben Choo, Rich Liverance, Eric Hendricks, Anna Adams, Ian Hurley
Orion and the Dark – 3 Nominations
DreamWorks Animation
- Best Special Production
- Best Production Design – TV/Media
- Timothy Lamb, Christine Bian
- Best Writing – TV/Media
- Charlie Kaufman
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – 1 Nomination
Nickelodeon Animation
- Best Storyboarding – Feature
- Piero Piluso
Spellbound – 2 Nominations
Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film
- Best Character Design – Feature
- Guillermo Ramíre
- Best Storyboarding – Feature
- Alex Relloso Horna, Carlos Zapater Oliva
That Christmas – 6 Nominations
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
- Best Feature
- Best Character Design – Feature
- Uwe Heidschötter
- Best Direction – Feature
- Simon Otto
- Best Music – Feature
- John Powell, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid
- Best Production Design – Feature
- Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn, Mike Redman
- Best Storyboarding – Feature
- Ashley Boddy, Lorenzo Fresta, Helen Schroeder
Ultraman: Rising – 4 nominations
Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions
- Best Feature
- Best FX – Feature
- FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic
- Goncalo Cabaca, Vishal Patel, Zheng Yong Oh, Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang, Pei-Zhi Huang Huang
- Best Production Design – Feature
- The Ultraman: Rising Production Design Team
- Best Editorial – Feature
- Bret Marnell, ACE, William Max Steinberg, Nik Siefke, Ryan Sommer, Kaye Speare
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 7 nominations
Aardman and Netflix
- Best Feature
- Best FX – Feature
- FX Production Company: Aardman Production
- Howard Jones, Rich Spence, Deborah Jane Price, Jon Biggins, Kirstie Deane
- Best Character Animation – Feature
- Carmen Bromfield Mason
- Best Direction – Feature
- Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham
- Best Music – Feature
- Lorne Balfe, Julian Nott
- Best Production Design – Feature
- Matt Perry, Darren Dubicki, Richard Edmunds, Matt Sanders, Gavin Lines
- Best Editorial – Feature
- Dan Hembery
