‘That Christmas’, ‘Ultraman: Rising’ and ‘Arcane’ Among 36 Annie Nominations for Netflix in 2024

Celebrating its 52nd anniversary this year is the Annie Awards, which just dropped its 2024 nominations, with Netflix having 11 different TV series and movies up for awards with Arcane, That Christmas, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and Ultraman: Rising picking up the most amount of nods.

You can find a complete list of all the titles nominated for Annie Awards on the complete nominations list here. Other best feature contenders include Inside Out 2, Kung Fu Panda 4 (currently on Netflix), and The Wild Robot (coming soon to Netflix US). Award winners will be announced on February 8th, 2025, at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Full List of Netflix Annie Nominations in 2024

Arcane – 7 Nominations

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best FX – TV/Media Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré

Best Character Animation – TV/Media Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within The Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters And Bedrock Tom Gouill

Best Direction – TV/Media Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury

Best Music – TV/Media Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox

Best Production Design – TV/Media Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media Episode: Killing is a Cycle Joséphine Meis

Best Editorial – TV/Media Episode: Pretend Like It’s the First Time Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez



Gabby’s Dollhouse – 1 Nomination

DreamWorks Animation

Best TV/Media – Preschool Episode: Pandy’s Bad Day



Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – 2 Nominations

A Netflix Series

Best Character Design – TV/Media Episode: Pilot Kal Athannassov

Best Music – TV/Media Episode: Lock-In Brian H. Kim



Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – 3 Nominations

DreamWorks Animation

Best TV/Media – Children Episode: Batten Down the Hatches

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media Episode: That Night Aevery Huens

Best Editorial – TV/Media Episode: Batten Down the Hatches Ben Choo, Rich Liverance, Eric Hendricks, Anna Adams, Ian Hurley



Orion and the Dark – 3 Nominations

DreamWorks Animation

Best Special Production

Best Production Design – TV/Media Timothy Lamb, Christine Bian

Best Writing – TV/Media Charlie Kaufman



Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – 1 Nomination

Nickelodeon Animation

Best Storyboarding – Feature Piero Piluso



Spellbound – 2 Nominations

Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film

Best Character Design – Feature Guillermo Ramíre

Best Storyboarding – Feature Alex Relloso Horna, Carlos Zapater Oliva



That Christmas – 6 Nominations

Locksmith Animation for Netflix

Best Feature

Best Character Design – Feature Uwe Heidschötter

Best Direction – Feature Simon Otto

Best Music – Feature John Powell, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid

Best Production Design – Feature Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn, Mike Redman

Best Storyboarding – Feature Ashley Boddy, Lorenzo Fresta, Helen Schroeder



Ultraman: Rising – 4 nominations

Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions

Best Feature

Best FX – Feature FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic Goncalo Cabaca, Vishal Patel, Zheng Yong Oh, Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang, Pei-Zhi Huang Huang

Best Production Design – Feature The Ultraman: Rising Production Design Team

Best Editorial – Feature Bret Marnell, ACE, William Max Steinberg, Nik Siefke, Ryan Sommer, Kaye Speare



Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 7 nominations

Aardman and Netflix

Best Feature

Best FX – Feature FX Production Company: Aardman Production Howard Jones, Rich Spence, Deborah Jane Price, Jon Biggins, Kirstie Deane

Best Character Animation – Feature Carmen Bromfield Mason

Best Direction – Feature Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham

Best Music – Feature Lorne Balfe, Julian Nott

Best Production Design – Feature Matt Perry, Darren Dubicki, Richard Edmunds, Matt Sanders, Gavin Lines

Best Editorial – Feature Dan Hembery



What’s your favorite animated title that got nominated for an Annie Award in 2024? Let us know in the comments.