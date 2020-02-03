Titles Leaving Netflix in March 2020

It’s time to look at what’s leaving Netflix in the United States in March 2020. Below, we’ll be updating the comprehensive list of what’s set to depart from Netflix throughout the month.

The big removals for March include the Spanish period drama series Velvet which will see all three seasons depart. We’ll see a large portion of the PBS/BBC Earth library depart including highlights such as Civilization,

National Geographic series Brain Games will be making its departure likely due for its new home on Disney+ which houses all the other National Geographic series.

As a usual notice for those unaware of how Netflix handles departures. Netflix for most of its content licenses its content from other providers. These deals allow Netflix to have show x or movie x on the streaming platform for a certain amount of time. Once that contract comes up for renewal, it’s down to Netflix and the other party to decide whether or not to renew.

We typically learn of removals 30 days before removal but more are announced by Netflix themselves at the end of the month and there are also surprise removals too.

Titles Leaving Netflix on March 1st, 2020

Cover Title / Description 9 Months That Made You (2016)

Witness the wonders of human gestation through cutting-edge CGI, and learn how those nine months inside the womb can affect all aspects of one’s life.

IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/03/2017 Brain Games (TV Series)

This interactive series uses games, illusions and experiments to illustrate how our brains manufacture our reality and often play tricks on us.

IMDb Score: 8.3/10 Rating: TV-G First Released: 01/03/2019 City in the Sky (TV Series)

This series explores the magnitude and scale of modern air travel, and the challenges faced by those responsible for its smooth functioning.

IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/10/2017 Civilizations (TV Series)

Expanding Kenneth Clark’s 1969 “Civilisation” series for a new generation, this reboot explores the art of cultures around the world, throughout time.

IMDb Score: 7.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/10/2018 Earth’s Natural Wonders (TV Series)

Earth’s most sublime landscapes can also be the most forbidding. Discover how inhabitants survive and flourish in our planet’s harshest environments.

IMDb Score: 7.6/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/03/2017 Earth’s Natural Wonders: Life at the Extremes (TV Series)

From the Arctic to the Outback, humans battle the elements and use their ingenuity to survive in the most extreme environments in the world.

Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/10/2018 Food: Delicious Science (TV Series)

In this series, TV presenter Michael Mosley and botanist James Wong explore the physics, chemistry and biology inside every bite of food we eat.

IMDb Score: 7.8/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/10/2017 Forces of Nature (TV Series)

This dynamic series spans the globe to explain the complex natural forces that govern the planet, from shape and color to motion and the elements.

IMDb Score: 7.4/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/03/2017 Great Yellowstone Thaw (2017)

This series explores the effects of the extreme temperature variations at Yellowstone National Park on the animals that live there.

IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/10/2017 India: Nature’s Wonderland (TV Series)

Wildlife biologist Liz Bonnin explores the natural wonders of India in this series that reveals the species and cultures unique to this ancient land.

IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/03/2017 Kingdoms of the Sky (TV Series)

Meet the astonishing animals and adventurous people living on some of the most spectacular — and formidable — mountain ranges in the world.

IMDb Score: 7.7/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/10/2018 Mahi Way (2010)

Though worried she’s doomed to be single forever, Mahi embraces her vivacious and creative nature while working to tame her inner critic.

IMDb Score: 3.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/03/2018 Nature’s Great Race (TV Series)

Epic footage captures three of the world’s most significant land migrations, following elephants, caribou and zebras on their treacherous journeys.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/10/2017 Nature: Animals With Cameras (TV Series)

With custom-built cameras attached to their bodies, animals from nine species offer a rare and intimate glimpse into their lives.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/10/2018 NATURE: Natural Born Hustlers (TV Series)

Sometimes being shady is the only way to survive, a fact these sneaky animal “hustlers” — including orcas, owls and otters — use to their advantage.

IMDb Score: 7.8/10 Rating: TV-G First Released: 01/03/2017 Nazi Mega Weapons (2013)

This documentary series examines Nazi Germany’s military hardware, defenses and technology, including fortifications, U-boats and ballistic missiles.

IMDb Score: 8.0/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/03/2017 SuperNature: Wild Flyers (2016)

This series examines the aerodynamics of flight and the evolutionary processes that have enabled certain species to survive by taking to the skies.

IMDb Score: 7.5/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/03/2017 The Mind of a Chef (2012)

Producer and narrator Anthony Bourdain explores the creative processes of international celebrity chefs to learn what fuels their culinary artistry.

IMDb Score: 8.0/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 02/22/2017 Tip the Mouse (TV Series)

In his tiny meadow village, curious little mouse Tip enjoys fun and adventure while learning about the world with his furry friends and family.

IMDb Score: 7.6/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 01/09/2017 Velvet (TV Series)

In 1950s Spain, the heir to a fashion house romances a beautiful seamstress who works for the company, despite the objections of his family.

IMDb Score: 8.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/22/2017

Titles Leaving Netflix on March 2nd

Cover Title / Description Pioneers of African-American Cinema (TV Series)

This newly preserved collection features more than 20 films made by groundbreaking African American directors for black audiences from 1915 to 1946.

IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2017

Titles Leaving Netflix on March 3rd

Cover Title / Description I Am Me! (TV Series)

Aspiring hip-hop star Francisco builds a name for himself as a musical artist while his conscience helps him through family drama and discrimination.

IMDb Score: 8.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/03/2017

What will you miss once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.